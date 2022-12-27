Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arrested on first-degree rape charge
The Hopkinsville Police Department has charged a Hopkinsville man with first-degree rape. According to the police report, 65-year-old Michael Neal of Hopkinsville allegedly engaged in forcible sexual intercourse with a female victim who was considered physically helpless and unable to give consent due to her being on medication. Neal reportedly...
Five inmates orchestrated Christmas morning attack on corrections officer, Kentucky police say
Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the inmates used a weapon to attack the officer, who suffered multiple injuries, the statement said.
kbsi23.com
Mayfield man arrested for ‘shots fired’ incident in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield man faces a wanton endangerment charge for a “shots fired” incident in downtown Paducah earlier in December. Dewayne D. Gammons, 24, of Mayfield, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment. A Mayfield man faces a charge for...
kbsi23.com
Calloway County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight warns the public to stay aware of scamming attempts. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received numerous reports of someone calling Calloway County residents, representing themself as Lieutenant Jake Baker from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and requesting money because of legal issues.
whvoradio.com
Negotiations Continue In Manslaughter Case
Negotiations continue in the case of a Hopkinsville man charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to a drug overdose earlier this year. Jeremy Ryan Smith and public defender Doug Moore along with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jared Smith appeared before Christian Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self Wednesday morning. During the pretrial conference, Moore said they are close to a possible resolution in this case.
whvoradio.com
kentuckytoday.com
Correctional officer assaulted in gang attack at state prison
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Troopers with the Kentucky State Police Post in Mayfield are investigating an assault on a correctional officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County on Christmas morning. Around 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 25, the Kentucky Department of Corrections contacted the KSP to report a...
kbsi23.com
Weakley County Sheriff’s Department looking for 5 people with active warrants
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is looking for five people with active warrants for their arrest. The sheriff’s department is looking for Rocha Kimmel, Robert Thomas Jr., Amanda Graves, Christopher Leyhue and Diana Navarrete. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Meth Trafficking
A Hopkinsville man was charged with drug trafficking after being stopped by law enforcement on South Virginia Street Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 32-year-old William Carneyhan and while talking with them he continued to reach in his pocket several times. Police say they noticed a bag containing 3 grams of suspected meth he was attempting to hide underneath him while sitting on the ground.
wkdzradio.com
Smith Anticipating New Role As Christian County Jailer
Sworn in alongside a swathe of staff members and deputy jailers Thursday afternoon in the Christian County Judicial Center, the new Jailer Adam Smith is jumping immediately to the task. Work, he said, will begin right away on the acclimation process — something he’s going to need after 12 years...
westkentuckystar.com
Charges upgraded for teen accused in Lyon County fire
A juvenile accused in a November house fire has had his charges increased according to new information obtained by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. The fire destroyed a home near the lake in the southern end of Lyon County on November 30th. Initial indications were that the fire was accidental, and a 16-year-old juvenile was charged. The juvenile was also charged with solicitation to commit assault and theft of a firearm.
kbsi23.com
2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after they sold sheriff’s detectives Fentanyl pills, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Over the past several weeks, drug detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received information and complaints about a Paducah man selling counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl in an around McCracken County.
KFVS12
Benton Ky. Police: 16-year-old steals & wrecks vehicle after fleeing custody
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A 16-year-old has been charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle to escape the custody of the courts. The Benton Police Department, Benton Fire Department, Marshall County EMS and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a collision at the intersection of West Fifth and Ash Streets.
whopam.com
Proceedings continued for South Elm Street shooting suspect
One of the suspects charged in relation to a shooting incident on South Elm Street will get to continue on his ankle monitor for at least another month, following a hearing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. Toddarius Polk is facing charges of attempted first-degree assault and two counts of...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Police Ask For Help In Stolen Wallet Investigation
Law enforcement officials are asking for help identifying a woman from a surveillance video where a wallet was stolen November 22nd. Cadiz Police say they need the community’s help identifying a woman in connection to a stolen wallet investigation after a card from the wallet was used at HamTown Stop and Go.
kbsi23.com
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
Clarksville police looking for man accused of stabbing person during fight
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital.
kbsi23.com
Benton, KY police warn residents of phone scam
BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving a recording claiming to by from Benton Electric System. An automated call is coming to some Benton Electric System customers. The number is from the 270 area code and has a 205 prefix.
whopam.com
County elected officials, officers sworn in
It was a full day of swearing-in ceremonies Thursday afternoon, as county elected officials and their staff swore their oaths of office in front of a judge. It all kicked off with newly elected Family Court Judge Katherine Hicks Demps, who had a special ceremony in which she was given her official judge’s robes. She was sworn in front of all her fellow judges, including some retired judges, and she says she’s eager to hit the ground running and bring both compassion and fairness to the families of Christian County.
