A juvenile accused in a November house fire has had his charges increased according to new information obtained by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. The fire destroyed a home near the lake in the southern end of Lyon County on November 30th. Initial indications were that the fire was accidental, and a 16-year-old juvenile was charged. The juvenile was also charged with solicitation to commit assault and theft of a firearm.

LYON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO