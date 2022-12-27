Read full article on original website
WWE Live Results From Miami, Florida: Ronda Rousey Faces Raquel Rodriguez, More
WWE held a Holiday Tour-branded live event in Miamia, Florida on Thursday with Ronda Rousey defending her title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * The audience is shown footage of Xavier Woods being hurt backstage. * Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss...
Bushiroad CEO Hints That Sasha Banks Could Be At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
It’s been that Sasha Banks is set to debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this upcoming Wednesday. In an interview with Yahoo Japan, Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani hinted that she will make an appearance at the show. He said: “There is a possibility that she...
AEW News: Kris Statlander Reacts to Best Friends Match Set For Rampage, Young Bucks Release New Merch
– The Best Friends will do battle on this week’s AEW Rampage, and Kris Statlander took to social media to react. Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Trent Beretta on Friday’s show and Statlander, who is currently out of action due to a knee injury, posted to Twitter to comment. She wrote:
Minoru Suzuki Set To Work All Japan Pro Wrestling Tour
As previously reported, Suzuki-gun, the faction led by Minoru Suzuki in NJPW, has disbanded. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this may be because Suzuki is set to work for All Japan Pro Wrestling. Suzuki will appear for AJPW’s January upcoming tour. There’s no word on his status in New Japan at this time.
Note On Why Jim Ross Won’t Appear On This Week’s AEW Rampage
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jim Ross will not be a part of the commentary team for tonight’s AEW Rampage, which was taped Wednesday. Instead, the team will be Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight. The reason Ross wasn’t present was that Tony Khan gave him the week...
WWE Live Event Results From Greensboro: The Bloodline Main Events
WWE held a live event on their Holiday Tour last night at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC. Here are results, via Wrestling Headlines:. * Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss and Emma def. Legado del Fantasma. Xavier Woods was attacked backstage before the match. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak.
WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
Hall’s NXT Review – 12.27.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re taped again this week to close out the year. With about five weeks to go before Vengeance Day, there is quite a bit of time to fill and some of that will have to be covered tonight. This week’s show will feature a North American Title match, as Wes Lee defends against Tony D’Angelo. Let’s get to it.
WWE News: The Bump’s Top 10 Matches of 2022, Elimination Chamber 2023 Home Video Release,
– Today’s episode of The Bump is now available, featuring The Bump picking the Top 10 WWE Matches of 2022. Here are the Top 10 matchups and today’s livestream:. 10. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory, US Championship, Survivor Series. 9. Kevin Owens vs. Stone Cold...
WWE News: Stock Closes Down, Top 10 Moments From NXT
– WWE’s stock was down today as it follows the trend of the overall market. The stock closed at $67.51 on Wednesday, down $1.63 (2.36%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.1% on Wednesday and has been trending downward through December after recovering for much of November.
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill
Impact has an updated lineup for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray.
WWE News: The Bump Looks at Match of the Year Honorable Mentions, Brazilian Footballer Pelé Passes Away, New Episode of Making It Maximum
– Along with listing its Top 10 Best Matches of 2022, The Bump also revealed their Honorable Mentions that didn’t make the Top 10 list:. – Renowned Brazilian soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, best known as Pelé, has passed away. His daughter announced his passing in a statement on Instagram. He was 82 years old. Pelé was also the namesake of AJ Styles’ signature Pelé Kick move.
All-Atlantic Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced the card for this week’s Rampage, which will see two titles on the line and more. The company announced the following lineup for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta. * AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade...
WWE Holiday Tour Results From Cleveland: Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory, More
WWE held a holiday tour live event in Cleveland, Ohio on Wednesday night, with Austin Theory defending the US Title and more. You can see results from the show below, courtesy of 411 reader JonFW2:. * Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch ended with a DQ when Bayley ran in. Bayley...
WWE Live Results From Hershey, Pennsylvania: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos, More
WWE held a Holiday Tour-branded live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Thursday with Bobby Lashley and more in action. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Becky to a no contest when Bayley interfered. *...
Kevin Owens on How Surreal It Is to Team With John Cena
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke to TMZ Sports this week on teaming with John Cena for tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be Cena’s first match in WWE in over a year. Below are some highlights:. Owens on teaming with John Cena: “I started with...
Shinsuke Nakamura On His Match With Great Muta in Pro Wrestling NOAH, Being Surprised By It
Shinsuke Nakamura will travel to Pro Wrestling NOAH this weekend to face The Great Muta, and the WWE star recently discussed the match. The two will face off at NOAH’s The New Year 2023 show, and Nakamura spoke with NOAH’s YouTube channel for a new interview. You can check out the video (transcript by NOAH) below:
Various News: Notes on Upcoming Episodes of Young Rock, Rhea Ripley Reacts to New Dominik Shirt
“Hawaii, 1985: Ata and Rocky try to outmatch Lia’s promotion with a stable of new big-name wrestlers; left behind at the after-school program, Dewey falls in with a crowd of latchkey kids.”. Also, here is the synopsis for the next new episode airing on January 13, 2023:. “Miami, 1998:...
Eddie Edwards Comments On Cancelled Impact Match with Jonathan Gresham
In an interview with Brian Heber for Refin’ It Up (via Fightful), Eddie Edwards spoke about his match with Jonathan Gresham that was booked for Impact Wrestling Rebellion and later cancelled. The two will now face each other at Hard to Kill. He said: “Yeah, you know this was...
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy def. Trent Beretta after Penelope Ford distracted Beretta to sow discontent between the Best Friends. *...
