ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Bushiroad CEO Hints That Sasha Banks Could Be At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

It’s been that Sasha Banks is set to debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this upcoming Wednesday. In an interview with Yahoo Japan, Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani hinted that she will make an appearance at the show. He said: “There is a possibility that she...
411mania.com

Minoru Suzuki Set To Work All Japan Pro Wrestling Tour

As previously reported, Suzuki-gun, the faction led by Minoru Suzuki in NJPW, has disbanded. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this may be because Suzuki is set to work for All Japan Pro Wrestling. Suzuki will appear for AJPW’s January upcoming tour. There’s no word on his status in New Japan at this time.
411mania.com

Note On Why Jim Ross Won’t Appear On This Week’s AEW Rampage

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jim Ross will not be a part of the commentary team for tonight’s AEW Rampage, which was taped Wednesday. Instead, the team will be Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight. The reason Ross wasn’t present was that Tony Khan gave him the week...
411mania.com

WWE Live Event Results From Greensboro: The Bloodline Main Events

WWE held a live event on their Holiday Tour last night at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC. Here are results, via Wrestling Headlines:. * Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss and Emma def. Legado del Fantasma. Xavier Woods was attacked backstage before the match. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak.
GREENSBORO, NC
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans

It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
411mania.com

Hall’s NXT Review – 12.27.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re taped again this week to close out the year. With about five weeks to go before Vengeance Day, there is quite a bit of time to fill and some of that will have to be covered tonight. This week’s show will feature a North American Title match, as Wes Lee defends against Tony D’Angelo. Let’s get to it.
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

WWE News: Stock Closes Down, Top 10 Moments From NXT

– WWE’s stock was down today as it follows the trend of the overall market. The stock closed at $67.51 on Wednesday, down $1.63 (2.36%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.1% on Wednesday and has been trending downward through December after recovering for much of November.
411mania.com

Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill

Impact has an updated lineup for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray.
411mania.com

WWE News: The Bump Looks at Match of the Year Honorable Mentions, Brazilian Footballer Pelé Passes Away, New Episode of Making It Maximum

– Along with listing its Top 10 Best Matches of 2022, The Bump also revealed their Honorable Mentions that didn’t make the Top 10 list:. – Renowned Brazilian soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, best known as Pelé, has passed away. His daughter announced his passing in a statement on Instagram. He was 82 years old. Pelé was also the namesake of AJ Styles’ signature Pelé Kick move.
411mania.com

All-Atlantic Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced the card for this week’s Rampage, which will see two titles on the line and more. The company announced the following lineup for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta. * AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade...
411mania.com

WWE Live Results From Hershey, Pennsylvania: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos, More

WWE held a Holiday Tour-branded live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Thursday with Bobby Lashley and more in action. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Becky to a no contest when Bayley interfered. *...
HERSHEY, PA
411mania.com

Kevin Owens on How Surreal It Is to Team With John Cena

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke to TMZ Sports this week on teaming with John Cena for tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be Cena’s first match in WWE in over a year. Below are some highlights:. Owens on teaming with John Cena: “I started with...
FLORIDA STATE
411mania.com

Eddie Edwards Comments On Cancelled Impact Match with Jonathan Gresham

In an interview with Brian Heber for Refin’ It Up (via Fightful), Eddie Edwards spoke about his match with Jonathan Gresham that was booked for Impact Wrestling Rebellion and later cancelled. The two will now face each other at Hard to Kill. He said: “Yeah, you know this was...
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy def. Trent Beretta after Penelope Ford distracted Beretta to sow discontent between the Best Friends. *...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy