WWE’s Asuka has been using social media to hint at a new direction for herself recently, and Freddie Prinze Jr. took some time to analyze her choices and make a few predictions on a recent episode of Wrestling With Freddie (via Wrestling Inc). He speculated that Asuka might be stepping away from the ring for a while and could display a significant change to her wrestling character once she returns. You can find a few highlights and listen to the complete podcast episode below.

1 HOUR AGO