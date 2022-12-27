ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

RadarOnline

Arrest Made In University Of Idaho Quadruple Slayings, Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger In Custody

An arrest has been made in the University of Idaho murders that stole the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on November 13. RadarOnline.com has learned Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28 was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3 AM on Friday in Scranton, Pennsylvania.He was being held for extradition in Monroe County Court for first-degree murder in connection to the brutal murders. Kohberger reportedly graduated with a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from DeSales University in Pennsylvania in May. He is listed as a Ph.D. student...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Suspect arrested in connection with University of Idaho slayings

Originally published on IdahoEdNews.org on Dec. 30, 2022. A man has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the Nov. 13 slayings of four University of Idaho students, according to multiple news reports. A SWAT team apprehended Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, in Pennsylvania’s Pocono mountain region, at a location where he’d been staying, ABC News […] The post Suspect arrested in connection with University of Idaho slayings appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID

