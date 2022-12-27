Read full article on original website
William Spence
3d ago
Don't Worry, We Will See That Same Darkskin Guy on the corner with the same warm up suit trying to sale to stuff tonight. believe what I say.
3
SassyD
3d ago
APD can’t CATCH a TODDLER because they are too busy issuing out tickets and needs to be more focus on CRIMES. Make yourself VISIBLE!
3
Albany police seek burglary suspect
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking help in locating a suspect in a recent burglary. Police identified the suspect as James Aaron Davis, whose last known address was in the 1700 block of Jones Avenue. Davis is accused of entering a residence at 1703 Jones Ave. and taking a television, food and hair clippers.
WALB 10
Man charged in Albany business burglaries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to two burglaries at two Albany businesses, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Bradley Lamar Jordan was charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting, along with several traffic offenses. The arrest stems from a chainsaw being...
WALB 10
Several antiques reported stolen from Albany storage unit
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several antiques were reportedly stolen from an Albany storage unit, according to an incident report from the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a storage unit at Village Green Mini Warehouses on Dawson Road. The incident report states that 15 antique Disney dolls, two antique...
WALB 10
APD looking asking for help finding lottery ticket burglar
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying a lottery ticket burglar believed to have hit two convenience stores in three days. The burglary suspect is wanted in connection to what police said is a “smash and grab” incident at Homerun Foods in the 3300 block of Gillionville Road. It is believed that the suspect through a brick through the front door early Wednesday morning, and took around $600 worth of scratch-off tickets. Police said the suspected burglar is also sought in connection to another robbery on Gillionville Road at the College Corner Convenience Store. It is unclear how many tickets the burglar got away with in that incident.
WALB 10
Albany shooting leaves 2 injured
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured after shooting at each other at an Albany apartment, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened at 2415 West Apartments in the 2400 block of Dawson Road. Police said they do not believe the injuries are life-threatening. The...
WALB 10
Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime
WALB 10
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding shoplifter
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a shoplifter. It happened at Publix in Lee County on Dec. 14. Law enforcement said hundreds of dollars worth of food was taken from the supermarket. If you have any information, call the Lee County...
wfxl.com
House, vehicle damaged after firearm discharged on Gardner Avenue in Albany
Albany police are investigating after a vehicle and home were shot at on Wednesday morning. Police arrived to a home in the 1600 block of Gardner Avenue in reference to discharging firearms just before 12:45 a.m. On scene, police spoke with a handful of people who say they heard between...
WALB 10
Bainbridge barbershop gas leak leaves street closed
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A gas leak at a Bainbridge barber shop has left authorities to close the road to the public. Wayne’s World on East Water Street was the site of the gas leak, according to Bainbridge Public Safety Police Chief Randell Walton. Law enforcement said if conditions...
WALB 10
What is LOST funding? Why it's important for Albany, Dougherty Co.
WALB 10
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s
MILLWOOD, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is asking for help identifying the remains of a child found dead in Ware County in the 1980s — a child the GBI believes has a possible connection to Albany. The GBI, along with the Ware County Sheriff’s Office,...
Albany Herald
Dougherty Jail Report
These are bookings for Dec. 15-21 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
wfxl.com
No injuries reported in Albany Christmas house fire
No injuries were reported in a fire on Christmas morning in Albany. Dougherty County police and the Albany Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of Barnaby Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Christmas day. Albany Fire Department officials say that the neighbor saw smoke and called...
WALB 10
APD increasing patrols for New Year’s travel
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The nation is gearing up for another holiday travel period. Law enforcement agencies hope this New Year’s is not a deadly one on Georgia roads. “We are actually increasing our patrol during this holiday season. Special operation during a 24-hour period that is going on,” Sylah Ferguson, Albany Police Department public information officer, said.
wfxl.com
2 Florida men taken to Irwin County Jail for drugs, handguns
In the early morning hours on December 26, Irwin County deputies stopped a vehicle in the Ocilla area for a traffic infraction. Upon a further investigation suspected illegal drugs were found to be in the vehicle. The South Central Drug Task Force was contacted to investigate to case further. It...
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office: Scammers back in ‘full force’
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are back in full force and is issuing a warning about them impersonating law enforcement. The sheriff’s office said phone scammers are calling people, pretending to be an officer and that they need to speak with them about a legal matter.
wfxl.com
Man found guilty of shooting two deputies in Thomas Co. sentenced to prison for 50 years
The man responsible for shooting two Thomas County deputies has been sentenced. District Attorney Bradfield M. Shealy announced that 26-year-old Tyler Henderson, of Ochlocknee, was sentenced by Judge Richard M. Cowart on December 16. Henderson had previously pled guilty to nine felony charges on October 20. In January, Henderson was...
WALB 10
1 killed, 1 charged in Albany street race turned fatal
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead and another is behind bars after a street race turned fatal in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department. Albany police say 31-year-old Jamil Wright was killed in a collision during a street race on Oglethorpe Boulevard, which happened early Wednesday morning.
Americus man arrested in shooting death
AMERICUS — Thomas Warren Capps, 40, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the recent shooting death of an Americus man. Nickalus Lee Cochran,...
wfxl.com
$6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Albany convenience store
Albany police are investigating after lottery tickets were stolen from a local convenience store. Police responded to the Pace Convenience Store, located in the 1600 block of Gillionville Road, in reference to criminal trespass. Upon arrival, police noticed the glass on the front door of the business was damaged and...
