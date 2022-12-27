ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying a lottery ticket burglar believed to have hit two convenience stores in three days. The burglary suspect is wanted in connection to what police said is a “smash and grab” incident at Homerun Foods in the 3300 block of Gillionville Road. It is believed that the suspect through a brick through the front door early Wednesday morning, and took around $600 worth of scratch-off tickets. Police said the suspected burglar is also sought in connection to another robbery on Gillionville Road at the College Corner Convenience Store. It is unclear how many tickets the burglar got away with in that incident.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO