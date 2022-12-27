ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla

Joe Mazzulla had led the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this year, but that still may not be good enough to get him out of his trial period. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported this week that the Celtics have no plans to remove Mazzulla’s interim tag during the 2022-23... The post Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game

The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future

Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort

Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Hornets

Brooklyn Nets (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-26, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets visit the Charlotte Hornets. Durant ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game. The Hornets have gone 4-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report

Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.

