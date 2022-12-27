Read full article on original website
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Most Reviewed Restaurant in 2022, According to YelpLet's Eat LAOrange County, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
NBA fans crushed Grayson Allen after he decked DeMar DeRozan with a cheap shot
Grayson Allen did it again. You know what I’m talking about, right? The former Duke player who has been with the Milwaukee Bucks since last season is known for doing dirty things on the court. He added to his resume Wednesday night when he decked Bulls star DeMar DeRozan with a very aggressive forearm to his back.
Magic Punched in Mouth After Brawl, Loss vs. Pistons
Moe Wagner was ejected from tonight's Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons contest after shoving Killian Hayes, which started one of the biggest fights in the NBA this season.
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Magic odds, injury report, predictions, TV channel for Dec. 28
The Detroit Pistons will take on the Orlando Magic at home tonight, hoping to bounce back from a terrible loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Detroit blew a double-digit lead down the stretch and then fell apart in the overtime loss to the Clippers, one of their worst blown losses in recent memory.
Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla
Joe Mazzulla had led the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this year, but that still may not be good enough to get him out of his trial period. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported this week that the Celtics have no plans to remove Mazzulla’s interim tag during the 2022-23... The post Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game
The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) visit the Toronto Raptors (15-19) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Raptors prediction and pick. Memphis has lost four of its last five games but still sits in third place in the Western...
Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future
Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Hawks prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers continue their road trip as they head to Georgia to face the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series as we make a Lakers-Hawks prediction and pick. The Lakers lost 112-98 to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night....
BREAKING: Important Player Ruled Out For Clippers-Celtics Game
Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics.
Shocking Story of Grizzlies Dismissing Warriors Before Christmas Game
The Grizzlies turned down watching footage of the Warriors before the Christmas game
Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries
Despite their erratic run, the Hawks head into this contest as favorites against a struggling Lakers side.
NBA Reveals Suspensions For Magic vs. Pistons Fight
The Orlando Magic kicks off a three-game homestand with a match-up against the Washington Wizards, but the team will do so without several key players.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort
Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 28: Behind Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets Win 10th Straight
The Brooklyn Nets held on against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday to win their 10th straight. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 54 points, which totaled to 50 percent of Brooklyn’s offense. After a drama-filled start, Irving is back to his elite form. Atlanta was without star guard Trae...
Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Hornets
Brooklyn Nets (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-26, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets visit the Charlotte Hornets. Durant ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game. The Hornets have gone 4-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte...
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Hornets prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder will clash with the Charlotte Hornets as the two teams face off at the Spectrum Center on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Hornets prediction and pick. The Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 130-114 on Tuesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander...
Mavs vs. Rockets Preview: Can Luka Doncic Power Dallas to 5th Straight Win?
Coming off a 60-point outburst against the New York Knicks, Luka Doncic will try to follow that up with a win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report
Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
Tyrese Maxey Increases Practice Activity With Return Ahead
Tyrese Maxey is on pace to return soon.
