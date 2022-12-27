Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog the Bounty Hunter sells $1.59M Castle Rock homeNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Opinion: Uber, Lyft, Door Dash drivers among Denver's homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora mayor visits holiday dinner for homeless peopleDavid HeitzAurora, CO
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver is on Track to Spend $3 Million Supporting Migrants this YearTom HandyDenver, CO
Related
Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude
The Denver Broncos’ lack of success this season can be blamed on several things, but one of the main issues seems to be quarterback Russell Wilson. When the Broncos traded for Wilson, they thought he would improve their offense. They thought wrong. The Broncos offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this Read more... The post Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
ESPN Analyst Suggests Broncos Should Get Rid Of Russell Wilson To Save Locker Room
The Russell Wilson-Denver Broncos partnership has been an absolute disaster so far. The Broncos' season struggles culminated in an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas night. With the eyes of the NFL world on him in primetime, Wilson threw three interceptions before he was benched for backup Brett Rypien.
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett Getting Fired
The Denver Broncos pulled the plug on Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon. They decided to part ways with him just 15 games into his tenure after they hit rock bottom on Sunday evening. They fell to 4-11 following a 51-14 loss to the 4-10 Los Angeles Rams. Green Bay Packers...
Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming
The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
Russell Wilson has classy response to Nathaniel Hackett firing
Nathaniel Hackett was fired by the Denver Broncos this week before he could finish one full season with the team, and Russell Wilson seemed to acknowledge that he played a role in the head coach’s dismissal. Wilson told reporters on Wednesday that he was “devastated” when the Broncos moved on from Hackett. “The reality is... The post Russell Wilson has classy response to Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
coloradopolitics.com
Penner could make the Broncos a winner again | Denver Gazette
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is no George Patton — the legendary World War II general who said losing was for losers. “Americans love to fight,” Patton said to American troops in 1944 before the Allied invasion of France. “When you were kids, you all admired the champion marble shooter, the fastest runner, the big-league ballplayers and the toughest boxers. Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Americans play to win all the time.”
Broncos Players Were Reportedly Happy 1 Coach Got Fired
After firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Denver Broncos also jettisoned two assistant coaches Monday. Players are reportedly relieved to see one staffer go. According to KOA Colorado's Benjamin Albright, Denver firing offensive line coach Butch Barry was a "welcomed move" within the team. Barry previously worked as an assistant...
Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Broncos Very Clear
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Denver Broncos this weekend. Earlier this year, Mahomes played arguably his worst game of the 2022 season against the Broncos — throwing three interceptions in a narrow 34-28 Week 14 win. The Broncos are reeling...
NBC Sports
New Broncos coach apparently will run the football operation
Broncos G.M. George Paton is staying with the team. But he will no longer be running the football operation. Although the Broncos haven’t announced that development, it’s the inescapable conclusion to be gleaned from the comments made Tuesday by Broncos CEO Greg Penner. Paton had been firmly in...
Mac Jones gets surprising defense from unlikely source
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been facing accusations of dirty play, but he was backed by a rather surprising source. Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Brian Burns, who was the victim of another questionable play from Jones last season, said he understood what Jones was trying to do against Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli... The post Mac Jones gets surprising defense from unlikely source appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
3 News Now
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Dick Vermeil named Drum Honoree for Broncos game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Chiefs Hall of Fame coach and 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Dick Vermeil will serve as the Chiefs-Broncos Drum Honoree this weekend at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Vermeil was a head coach in the NFL for three franchises: KC, Philadelphia Eagles...
Deuce Roberson returning home to try to make an impact in Colorado's program
Deuce Roberson had 4,042 receiving yards during his career at Palmer Ridge High School, which broke the prior Colorado state receiving yards record that was held for 30 years. And now, after two-and-a-half years at Snow College, Roberson has his AA degree and he is set to return to his home state to extend his education and football career.
Broncos Star Has Message For Fans About Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos had sky-high expectations heading into the 2022 season. They had just capped off a great offseason that saw them acquire Russell Wilson and hire first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett after finishing 7-10 in 2021. They thought these moves would finally get them back in contention for a playoff spot.
Comments / 0