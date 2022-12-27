ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Katie Hobbs Demands Kari Lake Pay $500k In Sanctions In Battle Over Election Fraud Claims

By Radar Staff
 3 days ago
Katie Hobbs has asked a judge to sanction Kari Lake to the tune of $500k as part of the Trump -backed politician’s attempt to have the November election results thrown out, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Arizona’s Democratic Gov.-elect Hobbs and reps for Maricopa County to order Lake to pay $500k for their legal fees. The move comes days after the judge decided Lake didn’t have a case in court.

Lake’s lawsuit claimed voters were unable to cast a vote due to long lines and other issues. The failed politician also claimed hundreds of thousands of ballots were illegally cast but failed to provide any evidence to support her claim.

Lake lost the election to Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes. She has yet to concede.

“Enough really is enough,” a lawyer for Maricopa County wrote in court. “It is past time to end unfounded attacks on elections and unwarranted accusations against elections officials. This matter was brought without any legitimate justification, let alone a substantial one.”

“Courts are established by Arizona’s Constitution and statutes to resolve actual disputes between parties,” the lawyer added. “They do not exist so that candidates for political office can attempt to make political statements and fundraise. And they should not be used to harass political opponents and sow completely unfounded doubts about the integrity of elections. All of those things happened in this matter.”

Lake told her supporters before filing the suit, “‘Rest assured I have assembled the best and brightest legal team, and we are exploring every avenue to correct the many wrongs that have been done this past week.”

“What happened to Arizonans on Election Day is unforgivable,” she said.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources claim the former news gal Lake has been plotting a return to television after her loss.

A source close to Lake said, “Kari isn’t going away anytime time soon. “She’s not going to waste her newfound fame by returning to local Arizona TV —she’s got bigger plans and is talking about doing her own nightly show. FOX doesn’t seem interested but Newsmax would be thrilled to work with her!”

Comments / 29

Margo Johnson
3d ago

Lake knew going into her whiny, phoney lawsuits they were frivolous. her intention is to disrupt, distract and destroy, with no plan to stop. just like trump. yes, she should pay for her nonsense. And Hobbs, take the high road, where lake, the swamp dweller, can't reach.

Reply
16
another thought
3d ago

If Lake accepts the voter’s decision, apologizes to the people of Arizona, and disappears into the night, that will be ok with me.

Reply
12
Azson
3d ago

there were so many improprieties, again in this election. I don't think we're ever going to have a real election again

Reply(3)
12
