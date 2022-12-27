ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup with Kansas State

Tide Illustrated managing editor Tony Tsoukalas caught up with EMAWOnline's managing editor Mason Voth to ask a few questions about Alabama's Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State. We know Will Howard is set to start at quarterback, but how much will Kansas State utilize Adrian Martinez now that he’s returning...
Bearcats Fend Off Tulane 88-77

Landers Nolley II scored 23 points as Cincinnati beat Tulane 88-77 in an American Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night. Nolley was 7-of-13 shooting, including 5 for 9 from distance, for the Bearcats (10-4). Mika Adams-Woods scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field, adding six assists. Viktor Lakhin had 13 points.
HawgBeat Staff Predictions: Arkansas vs Kansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Kansas Jayhawks will face off at 4:30 p.m. CT Wednesday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Arkansas has played Kansas just twice in program history, with both games coming in back-to-back years in 1905-06. The Jayhawks bested the Hogs both times. This will be...
