ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Americans expected to return up to $170 billion in holiday gifts

By Natasha Zouves
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wl8UV_0jvbJBlm00

( NewsNation ) — The party’s over, the cakes, cookies and candies have been gobbled and now comes the question: what to do with the gift you received but really didn’t want?

According to marketing data firm Inmar , about one-third of retailers are expecting to see between 11% to 20% of the items they sold this holiday season returned. Some estimates put the dollar figure for all of those returned gifts at roughly $170 billion.

Chanda Torrey of Gifter World says she tries to curate gift lists on her website so you’re able to find the perfect presents for even the pickiest people. But if a return is a must, she suggests reading the fine print.

“It’s important. Some places have like a month, some places say three weeks, some places say six months, and they’re all different,” Torrey said. “So, make sure you know what the time difference is.”

With 33% of stores reporting an increase in holiday sales, returns will rise too. That’s where the company Newmine comes in.

CEO Navjit Bhasin explained how artificial intelligence helps retailers cut down on returns. Eliminating merchandise mistakes like sending a black garment instead of a much-wanted, rose-colored item makes for a return and a loss in brand loyalty.

How to help family of fallen Okaloosa Co. Deputy Ray Hamilton

“The best return is the one but it does not have to happen,” Bhasin said. “The moment a consumer like you and I decide we’re going to return this product, the margin is gone. And then the retailers struggle to say, ‘Hey, how do I cost efficiently get the product back into my supply chain? How do I refurbish it? How do I dispose of it?’”

Retailers estimate 10% of all returns are fraudulent, with the No. 1 fraud being wardrobing: the return of used, non-defective merchandise.

Still, many never return gifts even if they don’t like them.

“I am not a big fan of returning,” Torrey said. “In fact, I have bought shoes, got home and discovered that I had two left shoes and was too embarrassed to return them and I’ve done that twice.”

A recent survey of retailers found six in 10 will have stricter return policies this year.

Bhasin suggests considering the environmental impacts of ordering multiple sizes and returning those that don’t fit. Instead, contact online retailers and ask more questions about sizing, colors and product details to make a better purchase.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Inmate found dead in Alabama jail

HOLMES COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A Tennessee man who led authorities on a 50-mile chase through Florida was found dead in his cell in the Holmes County Jail, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to the HCSO, during a routine security check in the jail, a correctional deputy found Joshua Cornelius, 40, in a confinement […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

15-time convicted felon found with 66.1 grams of fentanyl after traffic stop in Santa Rosa Co.: Sheriff

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 15-time convicted Navarre felon was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop on Dec. 27, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Jeremy Brooks Dolan, 42, was charged with trafficking amphetamine, two counts of trafficking fentanyl, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man hit by train in Pensacola Monday identified

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was hit and killed by a train Monday in Pensacola has officially been identified. According to police, Terry Glenn Barclay, 57, was hit and killed near Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. WKRG News 5 will continue to investigate this story and will update it when more information becomes […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman allegedly beat children, laughed as man beat them

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Eric Suggs was charged with aggravated child abuse on Dec. 26, a Pensacola woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly failing to protect the seven children involved, according to Pensacola police officers. Jakirea Foreman, 31, was charged with child neglect on Dec. 29. Officers said they responded […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Shooting inside I-65 Walmart, 2 hurt: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine confirmed two people were shot inside Walmart off I-65 Tuesday night at around 8:30 p.m.. WKRG News 5 spoke with Prine, who said two groups of people got into an altercation at the self checkout line. Prine said the two groups started shooting at each other. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Memorial service planned for Prichard church shooting victim

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Dec. 28, 2021, Grace Carter was worshipping inside a Prichard church when a bullet was shot through the church doors and hit her. She died on the scene. A year later her family is holding a memorial to remember Grace. The Prichard Police Department and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Harrison County man found dead in South Mississippi prison

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – An inmate was found dead Monday, December 26 in the South Mississippi Correctional Institution. A Miss. Department of Corrections spokesperson says 46-year-old Gary Easterling was found unresponsive in his bunk with no signs of foul play. An autopsy will determine his cause of death. Easterling was serving a 10 year sentence […]
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy