PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is dead, and another is jailed after a shooting Sunday night on Paducah’s north side, according to a Paducah Police Department press release. Officers were called at 6:46 p.m. Sunday to a report of someone shot at an office building in the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive. Officers said it was clear there had been a fight, and two men were injured.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO