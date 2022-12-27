Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Mayfield man arrested for ‘shots fired’ incident in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield man faces a wanton endangerment charge for a “shots fired” incident in downtown Paducah earlier in December. Dewayne D. Gammons, 24, of Mayfield, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment. A Mayfield man faces a charge for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Accident on Lone Oak Road involved pedestrian fatality, Paducah Police confirm
PADUCAH — Lone Oak Road is shut down between Bleich Road and I-24 as authorities investigate a traffic accident in front of McDonald's. Officers told Local 6 a pedestrian was hit. Drivers should avoid the area.
KFVS12
Father accused of kidnapping children at Marion, Ill. truck stop arrested
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A “custody swap” at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Marion Police report officers responded at 4 p.m. to a report of a parental abduction at the Pilot Travel Center on West DeYoung Street.
thunderboltradio.com
Jackson Man Arrested for Eating Marijuana During Union City Traffic Stop
A Jackson man was arrested in Union City, after eating marijuana during a traffic stop on East Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said 25 year old Jalen Marshall was taken into custody on charges of tampering with evidence. Reports said the traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Mercedes Benz driven...
wpsdlocal6.com
Report of parental abduction in Marion leads to arrest, children unharmed
MARION, IL — Marion police say a man accused of abducting two of his children from a Marion gas station and threatening to commit suicide with them in the car has been arrested. According to a Thursday release from the Marion Police Department, 27-year-old Brandon Lonas met with the...
KFVS12
Benton Ky. Police: 16-year-old steals & wrecks vehicle after fleeing custody
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A 16-year-old has been charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle to escape the custody of the courts. The Benton Police Department, Benton Fire Department, Marshall County EMS and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a collision at the intersection of West Fifth and Ash Streets.
kbsi23.com
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
Police: 5 inmates suspected in attack of corrections officer
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the […]
wvih.com
Correctional Officer Injured In Gang Attack
A correctional officer at an Eddyville prison was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a group of inmates, according to Kentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police said a corrections officer was assaulted by several inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County around 8:45 a.m. on December 25.
kbsi23.com
Paducah man behind bars after Christmas murder
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is dead, and another is jailed after a shooting Sunday night on Paducah’s north side, according to a Paducah Police Department press release. Officers were called at 6:46 p.m. Sunday to a report of someone shot at an office building in the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive. Officers said it was clear there had been a fight, and two men were injured.
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County Sheriff warns of new power company scam
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a new scam attempt. The Sheriff's Office said thieves are using local phone numbers and claiming to be from a power company such as West Kentucky Rural Electric or Jackson Purchase Electric Company. A recording warns resident the electricity will be turned off in ten minutes and instructs them to press a certain number to talk to a representative.
thunderboltradio.com
Dyersburg Man Arrested on Multiple Charges in Union City
A Dyersburg man was arrested in Union City, after officers were contacted about the use of profanities and alcohol on West Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said multiple officers arrived and located 32 year old Sterling Preister-Clark walking in the 1600 block of West Reelfoot Avenue. After handing over his identification,...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Stolen Rifles
Union City police were dispatched concerning the theft of guns from a vehicle. Reports said officers were called to G&H Tool and Die on Fifth Street, where they spoke with 36 year old Derek Wayne Stanley, of Kenton. At the scene, Stanley told officers he went deer hunting on December...
kbsi23.com
Benton, KY police warn residents of phone scam
BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving a recording claiming to by from Benton Electric System. An automated call is coming to some Benton Electric System customers. The number is from the 270 area code and has a 205 prefix.
wpsdlocal6.com
Christmas 'Gang attack' sends Eddyville correctional officer to hospital, KSP investigates
EDDYVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say a five inmates assaulted a corrections officer in the state penitentiary, sending the officer to a local hospital with multiple injuries. According to a release from the KSP, the "gang attack" happened around 8:45 a.m. on Christmas morning.
KFVS12
Police: Sikeston runaway found in Tenn. with gun, correctional officer badge
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the arrest of a Sikeston teenager. Officers say they were called at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, December 23, to a home on the Upper Finely Road about a person dressed all in black allegedly trying to get into the garage at the house.
kbsi23.com
2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after they sold sheriff’s detectives Fentanyl pills, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Over the past several weeks, drug detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received information and complaints about a Paducah man selling counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl in an around McCracken County.
KFVS12
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings
Shawnna Rhine, with S7HD, discusses viruses going around in the Heartland during the holiday season. A Paducah man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Christmas Eve. New Year's financial goals. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Making financial goals for the new year? Derieck Hodges, with Anchor...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired on Jefferson Street
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a case of shots fired on Jefferson Street that happened Dec. 27. Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said a building was hit with gunfire Tuesday night at 10:43 p.m. No one was injured. No suspects have been identified...
kbsi23.com
Weakley County Sheriff’s Department looking for 5 people with active warrants
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is looking for five people with active warrants for their arrest. The sheriff’s department is looking for Rocha Kimmel, Robert Thomas Jr., Amanda Graves, Christopher Leyhue and Diana Navarrete. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked...
