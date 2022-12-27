ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Government to probe Southwest cancellations that stranded flyers

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qyFUt_0jvbJ09200

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people.

Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather , but Southwest was the most affected. About 4,000 domestic U.S. flights were cancelled Monday, according to the tracking website FlightAware, and 2,900 of those were Southwest’s. Nearly 2,500 more flights had already been canceled as of 5 a.m. Tuesday and problems are likely to continue at least into Wednesday.

How to help family of fallen Okaloosa Co. Deputy Ray Hamilton

Southwest spokesman Jay McVay said at a press conference in Houston that cancellations snowballed as storm systems moved across the country, leaving flight crews and planes out of place

“So we’ve been chasing our tails, trying to catch up and get back to normal safely, which is our number one priority as quickly as we could,” he said. “And that’s exactly how we ended up where we are today.”

Passengers stood in long lines trying to rebook their flights . The Department of Transportation said on Twitter that it was “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service.” The tweet said the department would look into whether Southwest could have done anything about the cancellations and whether the airline was complying with its customer service plan.

3 people dead, 2 critically injured in Christmas Day vehicle accident on Gulf Beach Highway: FHP

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that the airline would operate just over a third of its usual schedule to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be.

“We had a tough day today. In all likelihood we’ll have another tough day tomorrow as we work our way out of this,” he said Monday evening. “This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Military holiday leave upended by Southwest breakdown

Amiah Manlove used most of her savings to buy a $711 airline ticket to go home for the holidays. Then the Army private got stuck midway through the over 4,000-mile journey from Hawaii to Indianapolis and had to sleep on an airport floor. Manlove, 20, an active-duty soldier stationed in Oahu, was among the many […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRG News 5

Florida woman allegedly beat children, laughed as man beat them

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Eric Suggs was charged with aggravated child abuse on Dec. 26, a Pensacola woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly failing to protect the seven children involved, according to Pensacola police officers. Jakirea Foreman, 31, was charged with child neglect on Dec. 29. Officers said they responded […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

1 dead, 9 injured in New Year’s Eve shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was killed and nine were injured in a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, according to Mobile Police Corporal Ryan Blakely. Police said they responded to a shots fired called at about 11:14 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Dauphin Street. Police confirmed at least one person […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

One of three suspects in Walmart shooting arrested by Mobile Police

UPDATE: Late Friday night Mobile Police announced one of the suspects, Karmelo Derks, was arrested. He was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail just after midnight Saturday morning. The jail log indicates he has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment. ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department released the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14. […]
CLINTON, LA
WKRG News 5

Florida man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for receiving kilos of cocaine in the mail

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine after the U.S. Postal Service found multiple packages shipped from Puerto Rico, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida. Kendall Ivan Brown, 41, pleaded guilty […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy