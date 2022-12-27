Read full article on original website
Nick Kyrgios leaves Australian tennis teammates in the lurch again after pulling out of United Cup
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the inaugural United Cup teams event just a day before his scheduled opening match, citing the need to overcome injury ahead of the Australian Open.
Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup
Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
Rested and ready, Pegula, Fritz lead stacked American squad in Sydney
SYDNEY, Australia -- Team USA has reason to feel confident on the eve of the United Cup. The Americans have sent a team to Sydney that sees No.11 Madison Keys and No.19 Frances Tiafoe as their No.2 singles players behind No.3 Jessica Pegula and No.9 Taylor Fritz. In fact, the Americans are the only team in the entire 18-team competition to boast a total of four Top 20 players.
Melbourne at risk of losing Australian Open event to another state or even overseas
The first Grand Slam of the year has traditionally been played in Melbourne, which plays host to the Australian open. However, the annual event could find itself in a new home over the next few years. According to Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley, there were conversations regarding moving the...
Maria Sakkari gets hew season underway singles and doubles win at United Cup
Maria Sakkari started off her new year with a match at the United Cup for Greece and she proved too much Viktoriya Tomova to handle beating her 6-3 6-2. Tsitsipas did his thing against Dimitrov yesterday and Sakkari did her thing today beating Tomova in straight sets. It was a good start for the Greek player who finished 2022 with some strong performances after struggling for a good part of the year. It's a crucial year for Sakkari who didn't blow up last year as many predicted so getting to a good start here could send her on the proper path.
Cornet, Rinderknech Win As France Dominates Argentina
Team France’s Alize Cornet and Arthur Rinderknech both passed the test of a first-time encounter with flying colours on Thursday at the United Cup, where they defeated Team Argentina’s Maria Lourdes Carle and Francisco Cerundolo, respectively. In a double-header of first-time tour-level meetings, Cornet and Rinderknech each secured...
Kvitova posts Top 5 win over Pegula; U.S. beats Czech Republic
SYDNEY, Australia -- The United States moved to the top of Group C on Day 2 at the United Cup, after securing a 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic. The Americans went into the day with a 2-0 lead after Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys won their openers on Day 1, and needed just one more win to seal the tie.
ICC awards: England all-rounders Sam Curran and Nat Sciver among nominees
England's Sam Curran and Nat Sciver have been shortlisted in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) annual awards. Curran, 24, is nominated for the men's T20I Cricketer of the Year and Sciver is shortlisted for the Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year. Curran was Player of the Tournament for England's memorable...
Cam Norrie spoils Aussie party in Perth, downs de Minaur in United Cup
Cameron Norrie took down Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-3 in a hostile environemnt giving Great Britain the huge point over Australia in the United Cup. Norrie has played some amazing tennis to start the year as he competed in several exhibition events. He played far more tennis than de Minaur which ultimately mattered in this match as his level was better from the start. He patiently waited for his chances against de Minaur who was erratic and times and it resulted in a straight-sets win.
Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From 2023 United Cup Due to Ankle Injury
The ATP and WTA tours’ new joint venture begins Thursday in three Australian cities with plenty of prize money and ranking points at stake. And the mixed teams United Cup could also help shake off some of the holiday season rust ahead of the Australian Open starting Jan. 16 in Melbourne.
Cricket-Starc threatens De Bruyn with Mankad after batsman crosses the line
MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mitchell Starc threatened South Africa number three Theunis de Bruyn with a 'Mankad' dismissal on Thursday after the batsman wandered way outside his crease at the non-striker's end during the second test in Melbourne.
