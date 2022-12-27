Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Don’t Worry this Evansville Restaurant isn’t Closed Just Taking a Holiday Break and Will Re-Open in January
If you wanted to get a delicious pie but noticed a locked door, no worries they'll be open soon!. The holiday season is here, and we're all just a tad busier than normal. This time of year many businesses are extremely busy with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, one local business has decided to take a well-deserved break for the holidays but will be returning in January.
14news.com
Evansville plumbing service receives around 700 calls for frozen, burst pipes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The rush to restore water to hundreds of customers has plumbers very busy in the Tri-State. Altstadt Hoffman Plumbing Services has crews out in full force, responding to businesses and homes to restore their water. ”This is probably the worst winter that I’ve seen since I’ve...
This Kentucky Town Has 3 of the Best Sledding Spots Ever
I remember as a teenager we used to sit by the tv and wait for the winter snow forecast just so we could all pile in one of our friends' SUVs and head out for a day of sledding. We loved a variety of places because in Owensboro there are actually tons of places to grab a sled and make some memories. Now I do the very same thing with my little ones and they absolutely love it.
Irish pub planned to open on Main Street next Fall
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Come next Fall, chances are you’ll be able to visit a brand new Irish Pub on Evansville’s Main Street. Joshua Pietrowski announced on social media that he will be opening “Hartigan’s Irish Pub”, which will sit next to Peephole Bar & Grill in the Strouse’s building. “Our plan is to forego […]
14news.com
Building seen in ‘A League of Their Own’ has sold
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The historic warehouse that was up for sale near Bosse Field has sold. The Crawford Door Sales building at 1701 N. Heidelbach was listed on F.C. Tucker’s Commercial website for $1,750,000. They recently shared it sold for $1,150,000. We shared some history on the building...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Patrick J. O’Keefe, 74, Jasper
Patrick J. O’Keefe, 74, of Jasper, passed away at 1:06 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville, Ky. Pat was born in Vincennes, Indiana, on August 12, 1948, to Roy and Mildred (Pawlak) O’Keefe. e married Diana Hostetter on June 11,...
3 Local Kentucky Consignment Shops Offering Up Big Deals For The End of the Year
Consignment shops have the best of the best deals. Three local Owensboro consignment shops are hosting their best deals of the season and you're invited!. I love educating people on consignment and thrift shopping. A lot of people don't know the different and they have never actually experienced the magic of consignment shopping. You can make money and clear your closet out all at the same time and then turn around and shop with the money you make. It's like the most genius idea EVER.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Louis Rex Emmons, 80, French Lick
Louis Rex Emmons, 80, of French Lick, Ind., entered into eternal rest on December 28, 2022 at his residence in Jasper. He was born in Martin County, Ind., on January 14, 1942, to Delbert Hiram and Mayme Ruth (Collins) Emmons. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Brenda...
The Crawford Garage Door building has been sold
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Crawford Garage Door building on North Heidelbach in Evansville has sold. Listing agent F.C. Tucker Commercial says the building went for a little over one point one million dollars. The sale closed on December 22, and the building is over 88,000 square feet. The building was prominently featured in the movie “A […]
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Lyn Kay Clark, 54, Jasper
Lyn Kay Clark, 54, of Jasper, passed away at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Timbers in Jasper. Lyn was born in Jasper on September 24, 1968, to Ivan and Judith (Blackwell) Clark. She was a graduate of Forest Park High School. She had been previously employed...
Two Evansville Non-Profits in Need of Donations for Repairs After Water Pipes Burst
Last week's below-zero wind chills not only made doing anything outdoors impossible but also damaged homes and businesses with older plumbing as the frigid temperatures caused the water inside the pipes to freeze and expand, bursting pipes and leaving residents with significant water damage. Unfortunately, two Evansville non-profits found themselves in that situation, and they're hoping you can help them repair the damage.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Alice A. Morris, 83, Jasper
Alice A. Morris, 83, of Jasper, passed away at 9:17 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, surrounded by family. Alice was born in Elizabethtown, Ky., on February 19, 1939, to Emmett and Vira (Best) Jeffries. She married Billy Joe Morris on June 8,...
Wave 3
Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
After Nearly Five Years in an Evansville Shelter One Lucky Senior Dog Finds Her Happily Ever After
Here is a story that will definitely warm your icy heart!. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue has been serving the Evansville area since 2010, and since opening in 2010 has a second location in Chrisney, Indiana as well. Since beginning to serve the homeless animal population in 2010 It Takes a Village has helped more than 8,200 animals. Their mission is they won't stop until all paws have a home. The story of their longest resident, Gemma goes to show It Takes a Village's commitment to that motto.
Vanderburgh County Christmas tree recycling program not happening
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District will not be holding a Christmas tree recycling program that has taken place in the years before.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Ecumenical Security Council holding quarterly meeting
The Dubois County Ecumenical Security Council will hold its quarterly meeting at Redemption Christian Church, 1450 Energy Drive, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The security council was formed in 2019 with the goal of addressing safety and security concerns at area churches and religious institutes by sharing information and possibly, resources.
95.3 MNC
Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing
Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Emma L. Schipp, 83, Jasper
Emma L. Schipp, 83, of Jasper, passed away at 8:31 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by family after a brief battle with lymphoma. Emma was born in Tell City, Indiana, on July 16, 1939, to Albert and Anna (Harpenau) Dauby. She married Ronald...
14news.com
Evansville apartment without water for days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The residents of Lexbrook Apartments in Evansville say it’s been anything but a pleasant holiday season. They say in the early hours of the morning on Christmas Eve, the cold snap we experienced here in the Tri-State proved too much for their water lines. That’s...
