Alabama State

24/7 Wall St.

11 States People Are Leaving in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
ALABAMA STATE
News Talk KIT

The Cheapest Place to Live in California

With as many people are moving out of California, there may be reason to move there just as much. Whether it's just looking for a new life somewhere else or maybe just trying to move to a place with less snow and wind, California may not be such a bad option. But you always hear how expensive it is to live there. Well, if you shop around you're sure to find a place to settle. With so many options in such a long state, where would be a good place to start? Well, if you're looking for the cheapest place to live that still provides everything you might need there's one spot that is deemed exactly that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

California sees continued numeric decline, still most populous state: census

CALIFORNIA (KION-TV)- The United States Census Bureau released its findings for population growth in the United States, and California sees a continued numeric decline. While still the most populous state at 39,029,342, as of July 1, the Golden State has lost over half a million people since April 1, 2020. California also saw the second The post California sees continued numeric decline, still most populous state: census appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
NBC News

Suspect in University of Idaho slayings is taken into custody

A suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources said Friday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was apprehended in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources told NBC News. Court records showed Kohberger was booked into custody on...
MOSCOW, ID
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Cities for Immigrants, According to Data

Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children.  Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
WFAA

Texas named fastest-growing state in the nation by Census Bureau

TEXAS, USA — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Texas has been named the fastest-growing state in the U.S., according to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the report, Texas has increased by 470,708 people since July 2021. The...
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Cincinnati Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants

Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
CINCINNATI, OH
digg.com

Where Americans Moved In 2022, Visuazlied

Nick Gerli, CEO and founder of Reventure Consulting, posted a thread on Twitter detailing how Americans moved around in 2022. Here are the key points Gerli made in the thread. Florida and Texas saw big gains while people left New York and California; Migration to Southern states increased as opposed to other regions.
TEXAS STATE
Retirement Daily

Best (& Worst) States to Retire In - 2023

New research has revealed Washington as the best state to retire in the US. The research carried out by Global Residence Index used the OECD Better Life Index as inspiration to help decide the most important factors for those of retirement age. The following factors were ranked across each of...
ALABAMA STATE
The Avery Journal-Times

Census data shows North Carolina is one of the fastest growing states

(The Center Square) — North Carolina gained nearly 100,000 new residents from domestic migration over the last year, the third highest total nationally, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Carolina’s population increased by 133,088 between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022, going from 10,565,885 to 10,698,973 in that time. Census data shows that since April 1, 2020, the state has gained at least 259,559 new residents, making it the ninth most populous state in the U.S. ...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS San Francisco

California ranked most urban state as U.S. Census redefines term

WASHINGTON -- More than 1,100 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. lost their status as urban areas on Thursday as the U.S. Census Bureau released a new list of places considered urban based on revised criteria.Around 4.2 million residents living in 1,140 small cities, hamlets, towns and villages that lost their urban designation were bumped into the rural category. The new criteria raised the population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 people and housing units were added to the definition.The change matters because rural and urban areas often qualify for different types of federal funding for transportation, housing, health care,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

