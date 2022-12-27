Read full article on original website
WVNews
Pauline Ann Jones
FLATWOODS, W.Va. (WV News) — Pauline Ann Jones, 80, of Ivydale, WV passed away on December 2…
WVNews
Harold Andrew Lewis
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Harold Andrew Lewis, age 89, of Buckhannon, WV, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born November 16, 1933, in Upshur County, WV, a son of the late Alva and Bess Lewis.
WVNews
Debora Kay George
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Debora Kay George, 65, of Clarksburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Clarksburg on May 8, 1957, the only daughter of the late Harvey and Nedra (Cunningham) Palmer.
WVNews
Steven Lee Henline
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Steven Lee Henline, age 72, of Buckhannon, WV, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born November 15, 1950, in Buckhannon, a son of the late Elmer L. and Delores Lucille Leaseburge Henline.
WVNews
Ruie L. Crawford
BEVERLY, Ohio (WV News) — Ruie L. Crawford, 90, of Beverly, Ohio, formerly of Lost Creek, WV, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Appletree Homes in Beverly. She was born on April 6, 1932, in McWhorter, WV, daughter of Iven and Evvie Thompson Hardman.
WVNews
Jackson County Clerk looks forward to retired life
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since the 1980s, Cheryl Bright will be without a job. And that is just fine with her. Bright, Jackson County clerk since 2015, is retiring at the end of this year.
WVNews
Meigs Commissioners announce holiday closures
POMEROY, Ohio (WVNews) — Meigs County Commissioner President Jimmy Will called the regularly scheduled meeting to order December 22, with Vice-President, Shannon Miller , Member, Zachary Manuel, and Clerk, Tonya Edwards in attendance. Also present were Treasurer, Tim Ihle; Sheriff, Scott Fitch and Frank Stewart, Task Force Director. Following...
WVNews
Ripley Library to host Jurassic January
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — What started out as a simple event theme has now become a month-long celebration of all things prehistoric. Mallory Parsons, circulation clerk at the Jackson County Public Library in Ripley, has taken her dinosaur theme and raised it to an event for all to enjoy, especially children.
WVNews
New designs revealed for Mason County Veterans Memorial
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — The first designs have been revealed for the Mason County Veterans Memorial. The designs represent the first of seven monuments within the memorial, and the statue of Medal of Honor recipient Jimmy Stewart. The first monument is dedicated to the Mason County veterans who...
WVNews
Rachel Jane Fisher
Rachel Jane Fisher, 44, of Sandyville passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at her home. Rachel was born March 24, 1978 in Ripley a daughter of Donna Nichols Hall and the late Bob Matics. Rachel loved cooking, baking and canning as well as her animals, especially her chickens.
WVNews
18-year-old, four juvenile males charged in incident during a soccer workout at Ripley High School
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Charges have been filed by police after an investigation at Ripley High School against an unnamed 18-year-old and four juveniles. “After a lengthy investigation the Ripley Police Department has charged an 18-year-old male and four other juvenile males from an incident that happened after school during a soccer workout,” a news release said.
WVNews
WVU Parkersburg student makes appearance in HBO Max documentary
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Cameras filmed students in the Ripley High School auditorium as they discussed their plan to put on a musical. Excitement building day after day was soon shut down by the announcement of a pandemic. Now, these same cameras filmed students inside their homes as they continued to navigate through high school, and later, college.
WVNews
“Operation Christmas Eve” a huge success
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WVNews) — Meigs County first responders reported “Operation Christmas Eve”, was a huge success. Held in mid-December, the program pairs first responders with selected children to shop for Christmas gifts. The program was originally called "Shop with a Cop". As previously reported, the name change...
WVNews
Liberty holds on for crosstown win at Notre Dame
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In a back-and-forth game between two crosstown opponents, it was Liberty that delivered down the stretch. The visiting Mountaineers defeated Notre Dame 55-49 on Thursday in a contest that featured nine made 3-pointers for each team, plenty of lead changes and a close finish. Liberty overcame Connor Sandreth’s game-high 24 points and held off the Irish’s late attempts to come back amid a lively atmosphere at Angelo Basile Court.
WVNews
Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers
Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift. 2 Corinthians 9:15. Hope everyone enjoyed their Christmas with family and friends. I loved watching my grandchildren opening up their gifts. Such a joy! Thanks Mary and Tony for our Christmas dinner.
WVNews
Grateful for new days ahead
As the final days of 2022 tick off, we find ourselves reflecting on the past with a keen eye for the future. 2022 will be remembered as the year that much of the world, including our own little corner of it here in in the Jackson County, returned to some sense of normalcy.
WVNews
Coplin Health Systems names Dr. Darrin Nichols as chief medical officer
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WV News) — Coplin Health Systems has promoted family physician Darrin Nichols, MD, to the position of chief medical officer. Dr. Nichols will lead Coplin Health Systems’ clinical team while continuing to provide medical care to his patients at Wirt County Family Care. “I am proud...
