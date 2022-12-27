Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr signs Cristiano Ronaldo
LONDON — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday in a groundbreaking deal for Middle Eastern soccer. Al Nassr posted a picture on social media of the five-time Ballon d’Or holding up the team's jersey, with the club hailing the signing as “history in the making.”
PSG braced for tough test at Lens, without Messi and Neymar
PARIS (AP) — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain faces its toughest test of the season Sunday when it travels to play a Lens side which has won all of its home games. Victory for second-place Lens would move it four points behind defending champion PSG, which will be without the suspended Neymar and World Cup winner Lionel Messi, who is expected back in training early next week.
Isozaki, Pritzker-winning Japanese architect, dies at 91
TOKYO (AP) — Arata Isozaki, a Pritzker-winning Japanese architect known as a post-modern giant who blended culture and history of the East and the West in his designs, has died of old age. He was 91. Isozaki died Wednesday at his home on Japan's southern island Okinawa, according to...
