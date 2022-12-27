ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Louisiana Receives $150M for new bridge in Lake Charles

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced Louisiana is receiving $150 million from Cassidy’s infrastructure law to go towards the replacing the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles. The I-10 bridge is one of nine projects announced to receive money this year from the FY 22 MEGA Grant Awards. Louisiana received the third highest award in the nation. Louisiana is also eligible for INFRA and RAISE grants from the infrastructure bill and MEGA grants will continue to be announced for the next four years.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

12/27: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Aaron Leigh Courville, 31, 1956 Berry Road, Vinton — battery of a police officer; simple battery; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Bond: $9,000. Matthew Aaron Sigler, 44, 5194 Dogwood Trail — three...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu among 11 parishes USDA designates as ‘Disaster Areas’

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing emergency loans for farmers in 11 primary Louisiana parishes, including Calcasieu Parish, as well as 30 additional contiguous parishes and counties in neighboring states. The aid is for farmers who suffered a total crop loss...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles firefighters remember Hurricane Laura

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - First responders put their lives on the line during Hurricane Laura. We caught up with some Lake Charles firefighters who are looking back and telling us why they are so grateful two years after the storm. On Aug. 27, 2020, Laura made landfall in Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC news anchor and husband welcome baby girl

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a brand new edition to the KPLC family. The assistant news director and anchor Jillian Corder and her husband Brady Renard have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Katherine Elizabeth Renard was born at 2:37 a.m., weighing over 8 pounds and measuring 20 1/2...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Pat’s of Henderson: Hurricane rebuild has allowed landmark Lake Charles restaurant to re-emerge better than ever

Most Lake Area residents know Pat’s of Henderson is one of the area’s iconic go-to restaurants for special occasions, including date night. Whether it’s the food, the hospitality or the atmosphere that keeps regulars going back for more is hard to say. The three are blended as inextricably and as necessarily as the Cajun Holy Trinity.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022

Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance. Sulphur, Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office reported that they are trying to locate the person or persons responsible for illegally dumping litter containing a harmful tar-like substance. According to authorities, this debris was located at the north corner of Houston River road and Anthony Ferry Road, where it makes a “T” north of Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Area plumbers help homes recover after arctic blast

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas is a time for gathering for many, but many across Southwest Louisiana spent this Christmas with little to no water, after freezing temperatures over the weekend caused pipes to leak and some to burst. “Just loss of water in the home, low water pressure...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Celebration of life announced for Aiden Shotwell

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Westlake teen who died after being struck by a police unit along Westwood Rd. in November. Aiden Christoper Shotwell, 14, passed away in a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Shotwell was raised in LeBleu Settlement and attended...
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

How to avoid getting sick as the weather changes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whenever the weather changes we often start to think of how to avoid getting sick. Regardless of whether it’s a stuffy nose or even a scratchy throat, everyone wants to avoid feeling crummy, especially during the holidays. The common belief is that a sudden...
