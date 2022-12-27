Read full article on original website
Grant funding incoming for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is awarding $150 million in grant funding for the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge replacement project.
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
Light Show With Over 200 Drones Tomorrow In Lake Charles, Louisiana
SWLA has never seen anything like this before; this first of a kind event will be held tomorrow and we have all the details. The newly opened Horeshoe Casino will host this amazing light show tomorrow over the lake. For more details on when Gordon Ramsay will open his new steakhouse in the Horseshow, click here.
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Receives $150M for new bridge in Lake Charles
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced Louisiana is receiving $150 million from Cassidy’s infrastructure law to go towards the replacing the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles. The I-10 bridge is one of nine projects announced to receive money this year from the FY 22 MEGA Grant Awards. Louisiana received the third highest award in the nation. Louisiana is also eligible for INFRA and RAISE grants from the infrastructure bill and MEGA grants will continue to be announced for the next four years.
Lake Charles American Press
12/27: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Aaron Leigh Courville, 31, 1956 Berry Road, Vinton — battery of a police officer; simple battery; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Bond: $9,000. Matthew Aaron Sigler, 44, 5194 Dogwood Trail — three...
Have Trash Pickup Times Changed For Lake Charles And Calcasieu Residents For New Years’ Holiday?
We just finished the Christmas holiday and now it's on to the New Years' holiday. Most folks will be off starting on Friday for a holiday and will be off through Monday and return back to work on Tuesday. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced that their offices will...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu among 11 parishes USDA designates as ‘Disaster Areas’
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing emergency loans for farmers in 11 primary Louisiana parishes, including Calcasieu Parish, as well as 30 additional contiguous parishes and counties in neighboring states. The aid is for farmers who suffered a total crop loss...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles firefighters remember Hurricane Laura
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - First responders put their lives on the line during Hurricane Laura. We caught up with some Lake Charles firefighters who are looking back and telling us why they are so grateful two years after the storm. On Aug. 27, 2020, Laura made landfall in Lake...
KPLC TV
KPLC news anchor and husband welcome baby girl
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a brand new edition to the KPLC family. The assistant news director and anchor Jillian Corder and her husband Brady Renard have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Katherine Elizabeth Renard was born at 2:37 a.m., weighing over 8 pounds and measuring 20 1/2...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles makes exceptions to Sunday alcohol sales ordinance for New Year’s Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - City officials are making exceptions to Lake Charles’s Sunday alcohol sales ordinance for New Year’s Day. The City Council voted earlier this month to allow retail permit holders to sell alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day until 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
Timing Louisiana's Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday
Most of Louisiana will dance between scattered rain drops today but heavier showers and possibly storms will move through the state later tonight and early Friday. Here's when to expect the worst.
Lake Charles American Press
Pat’s of Henderson: Hurricane rebuild has allowed landmark Lake Charles restaurant to re-emerge better than ever
Most Lake Area residents know Pat’s of Henderson is one of the area’s iconic go-to restaurants for special occasions, including date night. Whether it’s the food, the hospitality or the atmosphere that keeps regulars going back for more is hard to say. The three are blended as inextricably and as necessarily as the Cajun Holy Trinity.
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022
Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance. Sulphur, Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office reported that they are trying to locate the person or persons responsible for illegally dumping litter containing a harmful tar-like substance. According to authorities, this debris was located at the north corner of Houston River road and Anthony Ferry Road, where it makes a “T” north of Sulphur, Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Lake Area plumbers help homes recover after arctic blast
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas is a time for gathering for many, but many across Southwest Louisiana spent this Christmas with little to no water, after freezing temperatures over the weekend caused pipes to leak and some to burst. “Just loss of water in the home, low water pressure...
Lake Charles Hospital Data Breach – Hit With Ransomware
The hospital system says that, even though much information was stolen, medical records were not accessible to the cyber crooks.
KPLC TV
Celebration of life announced for Aiden Shotwell
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Westlake teen who died after being struck by a police unit along Westwood Rd. in November. Aiden Christoper Shotwell, 14, passed away in a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Shotwell was raised in LeBleu Settlement and attended...
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish: Help needed in solving vehicle theft
Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are still seeking information regarding the theft of a side by side from the 1100 block of Egan Highway, west of Crowley.
KPLC TV
How to avoid getting sick as the weather changes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whenever the weather changes we often start to think of how to avoid getting sick. Regardless of whether it’s a stuffy nose or even a scratchy throat, everyone wants to avoid feeling crummy, especially during the holidays. The common belief is that a sudden...
Two people shot while walking down street in Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after two people were shot in the south side of Beaumont Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Brandon Avenue and Nolan Street. Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow tells 12News one of the two people shot is in critical condition. The...
