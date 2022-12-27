WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced Louisiana is receiving $150 million from Cassidy’s infrastructure law to go towards the replacing the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles. The I-10 bridge is one of nine projects announced to receive money this year from the FY 22 MEGA Grant Awards. Louisiana received the third highest award in the nation. Louisiana is also eligible for INFRA and RAISE grants from the infrastructure bill and MEGA grants will continue to be announced for the next four years.

