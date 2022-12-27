Read full article on original website
westernkansasnews.com
Business burglary results in four arrests
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Garden City Police Department arrested four individuals in connection to a burglary of a Garden City business. On Monday, Garden City Police Department officers were dispatched to Summit ResCare at 2102 East Spruce Street for a prior burglary. At 1 am on Wednesday morning, 20-year-old...
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City man arrested after standoff
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–A Garden City man was arrested after a two-and-a-half-hour standoff on Thursday. Just after 1 pm, Garden City Police Department officers were dispatched to the City Administrative Center at 301 North 8th Street for a previous criminal threat. That’s when officers learned that 53-year-old Charles Holt of Garden City called city administrative staff and made threatening comments about having the power at his residence restored promptly.
Great Bend men arrested after drugs, guns found in Lane County traffic stop
Several men from Great Bend were arrested following a traffic stop in Lane County.
KAKE TV
2 Kansans killed in separate rollover crashes on Christmas Eve
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two Kansas residents were killed in separate rollover crashes in the western part of the state on Christmas Eve, according to the state patrol. The first accident happened at around 6:15 p.m. on K-156 east of U.S. 83 in Finney County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 23-year-old Melina Chavez was heading west when her Ford Edge left the roadway to the right, went back across the road and went off the left side. The SUV spun as it entered a ditch and then rolled an unknown number of times.
westernkansasnews.com
Scott City Police Department investigating two more church burglaries
Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Scott City Police Department has been busy since Christmas investing a series of burglaries to three Scott City churches. On Tuesday, they responded to two more church burglaries. The New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene located at 1104 Elizabeth and the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 303 Epperson. These are in addition to the Catholic Church burglary that occurred on Christmas.
Garden City Fire Department rescues animal from house fire
westernkansasnews.com
Lee Richardson Zoo announces birth of giraffe this week
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Lee Richardson Zoo received a gift a day after Christmas. According to the zoo, the birth of a reticulated giraffe Monday morning at around 11:15. This is the third calf for mom, Cleo, age 9, and dad, Juani, age 13. Zoo staff performed a well-baby check on Wednesday, after giving mom and baby some time to bond. Mom and baby are doing well.
KAKE TV
