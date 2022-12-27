Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Grayson Co. man losses everything in house fire
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -An early morning fire leaves a Grayson County man without a home this evening. It happened on FM 120 West of Pottsboro at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. Resident, Nolan Osborne told News 12 that he woke up to blaring smoke alarms and was able to make...
KLTV
Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
KTEN.com
Firefighters keep fast-moving Denison grass fire at bay
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A large grass fire burned through five acres of land in Denison on Tuesday afternoon. What started as a controlled burn by a neighbor quickly got out of control. The flames spread to trees and land near homes along Delphia Road, but thanks to quick...
KTEN.com
Crash propels pickup into Durant building
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — One person was hurt after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Durant on Thursday evening. Police said the truck was involved into a collision on North 1st Avenue. The impact propelled the pickup through a parking lot, striking other vehicles before it smashed into the building.
KTEN.com
Firefighter recounts flames, ice at Lake Texoma boathouse
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — More than a dozen vessels were lost as fire swept a boathouse at the Eisenhower Yacht Club Marina on Christmas Eve. Temperatures in the 20s greeted firefighters like Craig Reed who struggled to bring the blaze under control. "When we got there, of course, can't...
KXII.com
Water restored after main break in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison announced Thursday morning that the water has been restored. The City of Denison is working to repair a water main break. According to a social media post from the city, crews were working to repair the main break in the 2500 block of Loy Lake Road Wednesday afternoon.
KXII.com
Veteran from Denison is paralyzed after an ATV accident
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Denison native, Josh Prado is described by friends and family as a great American hero. Prado’s longtime family friend, Rhonda Koeppen said, “He had gone to the military, then he went to the sheriff’s department, was doing several special things. He’s always just had the most outgoing personality you could ever dream of.” It appeared that Prado had everything going right for him, until Christmas day of 2021.
Rowlett home damaged by fire on Monday
A Rowlett family is cleaning up from Monday’s fire at their home near Scott Drive and Rowlett Road, a little west of the President George Bush Turnpike. Firefighters immediately started pouring on the water
Celeste Man Led Authorities On Vehicle, Then Foot Pursuit From Sulphur Springs Into Rural Hopkins County
A Celeste man led authorities on a vehicle pursuit into rural Hopkins County, then a foot pursuit before being caught later Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit of a man in a pickup before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. When...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Family on Edge After Coyote Encounter
A McKinney neighborhood is on alert after a coyote killed a family’s dog. It happened Monday night in the Stone Brooke Crossing neighborhood near Virginia Parkway and Ridge Road. "It happened in a few seconds,” resident Silvio Mokotov said. Mokotov was following his 11-year-old daughter and a friend...
KXII.com
Burglary suspect wanted in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they suspect burglarized two homes Thursday morning. Police said John Robertson is suspected of burglarizing two homes in the Mead Cemetery and Sandpoint area. Robertson also led them on a chase. Police said there...
Officials search for missing Sulphur Springs teen
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Kyliegh Marie Nelson. She is five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with red shoulder length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with...
KXII.com
Driver falls asleep at wheel and hits 18-wheeler
GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Driver error is to blame for a crash on Highway 82, Wednesday afternoon. Southmayd and Whitesboro Fire responded to a call around noon near Southmayd. According to Southmayd Fire, a person driving an SUV fell asleep at the wheel and clipped the back of an eighteen-wheeler,...
KTEN.com
Sherman, Denison review 2022 achievements
(KTEN) — The year 2022 was unlike any other for both Sherman and Denison. Two major $35 billion projects broke ground in the City of Sherman. "We heard about the TI project late in 2021, and then they broke ground on that project in 2022," said city spokesperson Nate Strauch. "The GlobalWafers project, which followed in its footsteps, was both announced and broke ground this year."
Downtown Crash Results In Minor Damage
A downtown crash resulted in a minor damage to landscaping but no serious injuries Wednesday evening, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. A black car southbound on Gilmer Street and a white Jeep westbound from Jefferson Street to Connally Street collided in the middle of the intersection. The impact caused the black vehicle to continue onto the sidewalk to the door of Corner Grub House before it stopped.
Hopkins County officials looking for man who allegedly broke into church on Christmas night
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that they are looking for a man who was seen on camera breaking out the window of a local church. Officials said the unknown man was caught on camera breaking into Peerless Church on Christmas night, and are asking for the public’s […]
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Woman Faces Dallas Robbery Charge
Titus County arrested 29-year-old Jakysia Schianne Rodgers of Mt. Pleasant on a Smith County warrant for Aggravated Robbery. She’s in the Titus County jail instead of a $300,000 bond.
KTEN.com
Sherman intersection to be closed for road project
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Part of a busy Sherman intersection will be temporary closed beginning January 4. The Texas Department of Transportation said reconstruction work on FM 1417 will require workers to shut down access to Washington Street on the west side of the intersection. That means motorists will...
Drivers urged to use caution on area roadways as New Years approaches
TERRELL, Texas — Drivers are being urged to use extra caution on area roadways as the New Year approaches after a busy day for first responders in Kaufman County. "There have been a number of bad crashes throughout the county in the last few days, and that trend will likely worsen as we approach New Year's," reads a statement from the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department. "Please exercise caution on the highways!"
KTEN.com
Sherman girls rout Emerson 61-38
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - The Sherman Lady Cats started fast against Emerson at home and never lost their lead. Sherman racked up the big win 61-38.
