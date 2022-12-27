Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog the Bounty Hunter sells $1.59M Castle Rock homeNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Opinion: Uber, Lyft, Door Dash drivers among Denver's homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver is on Track to Spend $3 Million Supporting Migrants this YearTom HandyDenver, CO
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmarkDavid HeitzDenver, CO
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Peyton Manning Reveals if He's Interested In Broncos Job
The Broncos will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Earlier this week, the franchise relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his duties. Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was recently asked if he has interest in the team's latest job opening. He quickly shut that idea down. "I...
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
Peyton Manning Reveals Whether He Would Consider Coaching Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning is pretty sure about his future, and it doesn't involve a whistle or clipboard. When asked about the possibility of taking over the Denver Broncos vacant coaching job, Manning didn't mince words. "I don't think so," he said, twice, according to TMZ. The Broncos fired ...
Patrick Mahomes says Andy Reid's Christmas gift from team was decided by a poll
Andy Reid’s love of cheeseburgers is no secret. Following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win, Reid said he would celebrate with “the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen.” On Sunday, Reid was gifted a double cheeseburger by the team for Christmas.
Chiefs almost decided against giving Coach Reid a Christmas cheeseburger
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shares the story behind why the team gave head coach Andy Reid a cheeseburger for Christmas.
Ross Tucker: Garrett benching a bad look for everybody, but give Stefanski credit for doing it
Ross Tucker talks about questions that remain following the Browns’ loss to the Saints, the factors that can get this team back into the playoff picture in 2023, Kevin Stefanski’s benching of Myles Garrett and the best coaching jobs to come open.
Packers Sign Rocket-Fast Receiver Melton, Place Lowry on IR
If the Green Bay Packers reach the playoffs and progress deep enough into the postseason, Dean Lowry could be designated for return.
McConnell plane to flyover Arrowhead before Chiefs game
The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the division-rival Denver Broncos on New Years Day, and Wichita-area fans will get to see a hometown sight prior to the game.
Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy
Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
Bills’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title for the third consecutive season following the Miami Dolphins loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. The Bills are 12-3 with two weeks remaining in the regular season and have won six straight games. The offense finally began to come to life again in Week 16. Despite playing in frigid, below-zero wind chills in Chicago, Josh Allen showed exactly why he is an MVP-level talent in this league.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr's benching could pave path for these free-agent QBs to Vegas
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday announced the benching of Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, thus making the QB's return to Las Vegas in 2023 unlikely. No other viable starting QB is on the roster, so could impending free agents Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo be in the Raiders' future?
Chiefs Worked Out Notable Defensive Lineman Today
The Kansas City Chiefs are considering a notable addition to their defensive line late in the 2022 regular season. On Tuesday, the Chiefs welcomed veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels for a visit. Daniels most recently took the field for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. Before that, he spent a one-year...
Yardbarker
Michigan player says Jim Harbaugh's presence is like an 'immovable object'
Jim Harbaugh isn't for everybody. He put Stanford on the map and eventually wore out his welcome. He took the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, but then the same thing happened. For the first six years of his time at Michigan, his alma mater, it appeared as if...
Yardbarker
Another 49ers streak can continue with help from the Browns
Eight consecutive wins isn't the only streak the San Francisco 49ers have going. The Washington Commanders will try to become the first team this season to win a game immediately following a matchup against the 49ers. They will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. Um, what about the Kansas...
FOX Sports
Why Nick doesn't want a 'performance for the ages' from Mahomes | What's Wright?
Patrick Mahomes is in position to secure his MVP award in these next two weeks, but Nick Wright tells Damonza why he's not looking for a knock down, drag out, performance of the ages from the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback right now. What he wants is for the Chiefs to stay healthy, especially with the Las Vegas Raiders pretty much securing their season is over by benching Derek Carr, and with the Buffalo Bills still in reach of the one seed. Watch as Nick breaks down Mahomes' road to the playoffs, as well as the MVP award for the 2022-2023 season.
Latest injury update on Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman
There’s a new wrinkle in the Kansas City Chiefs’ plans surrounding the return of WR Mecole Hardman. Hardman wasn’t spotted at practice on Thursday during the portion of practice open to the media according to multiple reporters in attendance. Earlier in the practice week, Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on Hardman’s status and why they didn’t bring him back for Week 16.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady reaches unique milestone without playing Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reached a unique milestone on Thursday without taking a snap in a game. As mentioned by Nick Shook of the NFL's website, Thursday was the 8,292nd day Brady spent as an active pro player since the New England Patriots selected him with overall draft pick No. 199 back on April 16, 2000. 8,292 also happens to be the number of days between when Brady was born on Aug. 3, 1977, and when the Patriots drafted the signal-caller who became a seven-time Super Bowl champion.
