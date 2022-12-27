ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Reveals if He's Interested In Broncos Job

The Broncos will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Earlier this week, the franchise relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his duties. Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was recently asked if he has interest in the team's latest job opening. He quickly shut that idea down. "I...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy

Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Bills’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups

The Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title for the third consecutive season following the Miami Dolphins loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. The Bills are 12-3 with two weeks remaining in the regular season and have won six straight games. The offense finally began to come to life again in Week 16. Despite playing in frigid, below-zero wind chills in Chicago, Josh Allen showed exactly why he is an MVP-level talent in this league.
Yardbarker

Derek Carr's benching could pave path for these free-agent QBs to Vegas

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday announced the benching of Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, thus making the QB's return to Las Vegas in 2023 unlikely. No other viable starting QB is on the roster, so could impending free agents Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo be in the Raiders' future?
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Chiefs Worked Out Notable Defensive Lineman Today

The Kansas City Chiefs are considering a notable addition to their defensive line late in the 2022 regular season. On Tuesday, the Chiefs welcomed veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels for a visit. Daniels most recently took the field for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. Before that, he spent a one-year...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Another 49ers streak can continue with help from the Browns

Eight consecutive wins isn't the only streak the San Francisco 49ers have going. The Washington Commanders will try to become the first team this season to win a game immediately following a matchup against the 49ers. They will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. Um, what about the Kansas...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Why Nick doesn't want a 'performance for the ages' from Mahomes | What's Wright?

Patrick Mahomes is in position to secure his MVP award in these next two weeks, but Nick Wright tells Damonza why he's not looking for a knock down, drag out, performance of the ages from the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback right now. What he wants is for the Chiefs to stay healthy, especially with the Las Vegas Raiders pretty much securing their season is over by benching Derek Carr, and with the Buffalo Bills still in reach of the one seed. Watch as Nick breaks down Mahomes' road to the playoffs, as well as the MVP award for the 2022-2023 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest injury update on Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

There’s a new wrinkle in the Kansas City Chiefs’ plans surrounding the return of WR Mecole Hardman. Hardman wasn’t spotted at practice on Thursday during the portion of practice open to the media according to multiple reporters in attendance. Earlier in the practice week, Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on Hardman’s status and why they didn’t bring him back for Week 16.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reaches unique milestone without playing Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reached a unique milestone on Thursday without taking a snap in a game. As mentioned by Nick Shook of the NFL's website, Thursday was the 8,292nd day Brady spent as an active pro player since the New England Patriots selected him with overall draft pick No. 199 back on April 16, 2000. 8,292 also happens to be the number of days between when Brady was born on Aug. 3, 1977, and when the Patriots drafted the signal-caller who became a seven-time Super Bowl champion.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy