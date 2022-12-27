Read full article on original website
Institutional Investment in Digital Assets Creates Requirement for Enterprise-Grade Self-Custody Solutions: Report
As Chainalysis discussed recently, the collapse of FTX and resulting market action prompted large net outflows “from centralized exchanges, as many users shifted their funds to personal wallets, also commonly referred to as ‘unhosted wallets’.”. Chainalysis found that while the trend wasn’t “as pronounced as some suggested...
Invesdor Predicts its Future of Becoming One of the Largest Crowdfunding Platforms in Europe
Invesdor, a growing online capital formation platform that has established a propensity to grow both organically and via acquisitions, has distributed an update on the past year’s performance. Invesdor is based in Finland but currently operates in multiple European Union member states. In recent years, Invesdor has merged with...
Blockchain Gaming Firm Wemade Announces Updates to Rise of Stars, a Mobile Game
Global blockchain gaming company Wemade announced that Rise of Stars (ROS), a mobile game developed by LightCON Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Wemade Max Co., Ltd., revamped the Silthereum system on December 28, as follows. Incineration of Silther Particle to stabilize the game token market price. New roadmap for 2023...
Mercurity Fintech Holding Announced Third Private Investment in Public Equity Financing of $5M
Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MFH), a digital Fintech group powered by blockchain technology, announced that on December 23, 2022, in connection with its private investment in public equity financing (PIPE), it entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA) with an accredited non-U.S. investor “to offer and sell the company’s units, each consisting of one ordinary share and three Warrants for total gross proceeds of $5 million.”
Fintech Executive Shares Four Themes that Could Shape Investments in 2023
There are four “over-riding” investment themes that investors will be watching and positioning for in 2023 in order to build their wealth, says the CEO and founder of an independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organization. Nigel Green of deVere Group’s recently commented on key developments as...
India-based Online Trading Platform Upstox Reports Steady Business Growth
Puneet Maheshwari, Director at Upstox, which supports powerful investing and trading made simple, and claims to be trusted by Indian consumers, reveals that Upstox is “an online trading app for Demat Account, Share Market, MF, IPO with 10 million+ customers.”. Backed by Ratan Tata and venture capitalists such as...
RoRa Holdings, a Provider of Crypto-Assets, Announces Upcoming Asset Audits
RoRa Holdings, a provider of cryptocurrency assets, claims that it “commits itself to upholding the highest standards of security and transparency for investors, including a deep dedication to maintaining integrity within the cryptocurrency realm.”. RoRa Holdings, a provider of crypto-assets, announced that it will be “undergoing audits for its...
Secondary Trading Tech Firm GUARDD Looks to Raise up to $2 Million on SeedInvest
GUARDD, a Fintech that was co-founded by Sherwood “Woodie” Neiss, Doug Ellenoff, and Jim Dowd, is looking to raise up to $2 million in growth capital on SeedInvest. For those of you in the know, Neiss, Ellenoff, and Dowd are Fintech superstars, each active in the online capital formation industry. Neiss and Ellenoff were key advocates of the JOBS Act 0f 2012, the legislation that legalized securities crowdfunding. Neiss is also the co-founder of Crowdfund Capital Advisors, Ellenoff is the managing partner of the law firm of Ellenoff, Grossman, and Schole, and Dowd is the founder of North Capital – a broker-dealer working with crowdfunding providers.
TRONAPP.SBS Introduces Digital Currency Cloud Mining Platform
By increasing the “popularity” of digital currency, TRONAPP.SBS launches a cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, which helps users to earn passive income. The platform aims to “offer users a unique opportunity to earn passive income from their investments in cryptocurrency mining.” This accessible cloud mining platform “ensures that users can mine cryptocurrencies in an affordable manner.”
Jacob Fernane: Founder of Pacific Lion Explains How Business Owners Can Go Public Without Venture Capital
We recently connected with Jacob Fernane, Founder and CEO of Pacific Lion LLC, a full-service equity investment and consulting firm for early-stage tech companies. Pacific Lion makes behind-the-scenes equity investments while guiding founders through a 12-18 month trajectory of milestones that lead to a liquidity event – without using Venture Capital (VC). At the same time, Fernane and his partners consult on everything from operations to investor relations “to generate large public equity financing with better terms for founders,” Fernane said.
Hong Kong based Fintech Hyphen Group Raises $22M
Hyphen Group, a Fintech firm backed by Hong Kong-based billionaire Richard Li, has reportedly secured $22 million in capital via a funding round that was led by PCCW. The company stated that the amount secured is more than its initial $20 million target. The company also confirmed that its Chief...
Southeast Asia’s Digital Finance Platform Akulaku Announces $200M Investment from MUFG
Akulaku, a banking and digital finance platform in Southeast Asia, announced a $200 million investment from Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG). The investment round “provides additional support for Akulaku’s projected growth as it advances towards its mission of providing banking services across Southeast Asia with an emphasis on reaching underserved customers and markets.”
Bullpen Finalizes $145M Round to Support Innovative Startups
Bullpen Capital recently announced its “largest ever” funding round at $145 million. Uncertain market conditions have plagued venture capital firms in 2022, but Bullpen has reportedly managed to maintain operations with their “unique” post-seed investment approach. As noted in an update shared with CI, Bullpen claims...
Bulgaria-based Digital Asset Exchange Blockforia.com to Launch Operations
Blockforia.com, a Bulgarian cryptocurrency exchange, is announcing the go-live of its platform as 2022 comes to an end. The company reports that it will first begin “accepting customers in selected EU jurisdictions, while further expansion is expected to continue in 2023.”. Whilst expanding its global reach, the company itself...
Cashfree Payments CEO Shares Insights on Digital Payments, BNPL, Other Fintech Trends
Akash Sinha, CEO & Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments has provided a brief evaluation of the year 2022 and the anticipated trends in 2023, with respect to fintech, digital payments, BaaS, among other sectors. Sinha noted:. “India is in a strong position to become the global leader in fintech innovation, with a...
Fintech Alviere Comments on What Organizations Should Consider When Looking for Embedded Finance, BaaS Providers
Recently, we connected with the Alviere team. They discussed licensing in the embedded finance sector. According to Alviere, licensing in embedded finance is one of the most important areas in the financial industry. As explained by Alviere, the OCC is watching banking-as-a-service (BaaS) and embedded finance’s unfettered growth – as...
Wealthtech Addepar Introduces New Ways to Identify Key Performance Metrics
In December 2022, Addepar is introducing a new way “to spotlight key performance metrics in the Client Portal for web with changes to mobile slated for next month.”. Addepar is also pleased “to announce individual table and chart filters in Analysis views.” You’ll also “find the latest Investor Sentiment Index data that helps you understand how investors are adjusting their portfolios based on actual transactions.”
FT Partners Research Report: Blockchain Accounting, Tax Solutions Enable Automation for Digital Assets Ecosystem
As digital assets became more widely accepted, the need “for corresponding tooling to meet accounting, reporting and tax requirements of both individuals and corporate users grew,” according to an update from FT Partners. Initially operating largely out of sight, tax authorities across the globe “noted the surging value...
Bitcoin Being Accumulated by Whales: Report
Marcus Sotiriou, Market Analyst at digital asset broker GlobalBlock (TSXV:BLOK) reports that Bitcoin is being accumulated by whales. Bitcoin (BTC) has had a tough year, like most all markets. BTC started 2022 at around $47,000. As of today, it looks like it will exit 2022, hovering around $16,500, a price it has not experienced since November 2020.
