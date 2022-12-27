Ever wonder what it’s like to live like royalty? Well, here’s your chance. A real-life palace in the Spanish Balearic Islands is seeking its next owner. Dating back to 1960, the palatial pad is located in Mallorca’s capital city of Palma—and it stands out for good reason. Nestled within the upscale Son Armadams district and built on half an acre of land, the sprawling estate spans five floors and has nine bedrooms and six bathrooms scattered throughout. In the decades since it was originally built, it’s been thoughtfully restored to reflect its original grandeur and character. Plus, a number of terraces offer up...

20 MINUTES AGO