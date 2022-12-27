Read full article on original website
Tryndamere gets a bizarre pentakill in League with almost one ability
Most pentakills in League of Legends feature amazing plays and ability combinations that make the result even more satisfying. Most, but not all of them. One League’s subreddit user, Permazzz, posted a pentakill he scored with Tryndamere yesterday. He was playing in the ARAM mode and eliminated almost all five opponents with a single ability—Spinning Slash.
The five most interesting CS:GO teams to follow in 2023￼
In 2022, the competition in CS:GO was fiercer than ever, with the top teams presenting a fantastic level of skill, while other squads also lived up to the challenge, handing upsets left and right. For the first half of the year, FaZe Clan reigned supreme by collecting four significant trophies...
NA VALORANT Challengers League follows path paved by pro LoL, shakes up 2023 format
With less than a month before the NA VALORANT Challengers League officially gets its qualifiers underway, Knights Arena has released several key details for one of the premier tier-two ecosystems, including format, qualifier dates, and perhaps most importantly, how many teams will get a chance at Ascension. The tier-two league has taken notes from pro League of Legends and will feature two splits and even its own MSI.
Two “Teemo’s” magic trick leads to an impressive outplay in League
Sometimes League of Legends is all about smart plays that give you an edge in the early minutes of the game. One of the League’s subreddit users, Spha358, posted yesterday an incredible outplay that Teemo and Neeko did at the beginning of their game. The two players set a trap in the top lane, which led to an early kill on Mordekaiser.
Dota is 20 years old and the game is somehow stronger than ever
The first version of Dota was released 20 years ago on Dec. 27 by Kyle “Eul” Sommer. When Dota’s founding father published what would become a global phenomenon, only a handful of players joined the servers to play the game mode. But over the last two decades, Dota has evolved from a mod into a fully-fledged game, Dota 2, that’s home to The International, one of the most prestigious esports events. Though Dota 2 has continued the tradition with the help of IceFrog, the lead developer of the game, it’s also run into a fair share of problems.
Most-viewed CS:GO esports events in 2022
In 2022, CS:GO esports returned to LAN in an impressive fashion, bringing the tournaments to numerous countries across the globe. After almost two full years in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, where many tournaments had to escape to an online world, fans were more than thrilled to be able to travel the world to see their favorite CS:GO teams play live. Those who couldn’t make the event in person were following them online, and the viewership numbers are live proof of that.
Six CS:GO players to watch in 2023
In 2022, the CS:GO scene saw a bunch of players stepping up and delivering on many fronts–from displaying almost-perfect individual skill to carrying their teams beyond the finish line in certain tournaments. With the surge of fresh, young talents every year, who have a different approach to the game,...
An unlikely mid lane pick has other League champions trailing in win rates
If you’ve played League of Legends for long enough, you’ve probably heard the first rule that all summoners must follow as they load into a game: Never chase Singed. The Mad Chemist has always been a niche pick for top laners with a penchant for running around and taking creep waves behind enemy lines. But over the past five patches, he has become one of the best picks in the mid lane.
These are the worst CS:GO roster moves of 2022
CS:GO is a game of skill and teamplay, so finding the proper blend of roles and personalities in a squad is always going to be the key to success. Not all roster changes work out, though, and sometimes the best choice is to part ways as quickly as possible. If nothing else, at least some of the damage can be mitigated that way. Still, the disappointment (and the memes) linger long after the benching.
The top VALORANT players heading into 2023
2023 is set to be a big year for VALORANT and its rapidly growing esports scene. In 2023, VALORANT esports shifts to a partnership model defined by three international leagues at the top of VCT, with 10 teams each in the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific leagues. With partnership and the...
A superstar mid laner and Worlds finals MVP has joined LNG Esports for 2023
After six memorable years with Edward Gaming, one of League of Legends’ most talented players has begun a new chapter of his competitive adventure in 2023. Lee “Scout” Ye-chan has officially joined LNG Esports today, marking the end of his extensive tenure with EDG since joining back in 2016. This will only be the third team in Scout’s career so far after playing for SK Telecom T1 as a trainee at the beginning of his career.
How to fix Dev error 6146 in MW2 and Warzone 2
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 offers some of the best high-octane action in the first-person shooter genre, although the game is not without its flaws. Players experience various glitches, errors, and bugs in the game that disrupt the experience. Some of these glitches stop the gameplay midway, halting it abruptly, after which an error report pops up.
It’s about time: Longtime Contenders star enters OWL by signing with Vancouver Titans
It’s been a long time coming but standout Contenders DPS Kamden “Sugarfree” Hijada will now finally play in the Overwatch League. The Vancouver Titans rebuild is continuing with the team announcing today that Sugarfree will be joining its roster for the 2023 season, just a little under two weeks after the prodigious young player turned 18. Sugarfree will join fellow American Tornado alumn Luka “Aspire” Rolovic and a trio of former Boston Uprising players officially set to try and help the Titans bounce back from a tumultuous 5-19 season.
Most memorable moments of 2022 in Apex Legends
Apex Legends esports had its best year to date in 2022. After long periods of online-only play thanks to COVID-19, the Apex Legends Global Series finally brought the international Apex community back together for LAN tournaments which were viewed by hundreds of thousands of people all across the world. While...
New York Excelsior doubling down on plan to build OWL roster of marginalized-gender individuals
Despite pushback from the Overwatch League community on its plans to build a roster around players of underrepresented genders, the New York Excelsior is seemingly moving forward with the plan—with a few key changes. Management has decided to continue recruiting and signing players who identify as a marginalized gender,...
Natus Vincere parts ways with CS:GO stand-in sdy and temporarily promotes academy player
Ukrainian CS:GO rifler Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev has parted ways with Natus Vincere today following a long stint as a temporary stand-in for former in-game leader Boombl4. It’s unclear at this moment who NAVI will sign to replace sdy permanently. As of now, the organization added its NAVI Junior player, Andrii “npl” Kukharskyi, to the main roster, who will be a full-time player of the org at IEM Katowice 2023 and other January events. Npl already participated in a few NAVI matches during BLAST Premier World Final 2022, though he only produced a 0.67 rating during the three maps at the event, according to HLTV.
Sentinels abandons competitive Fortnite, leaving a former world champ teamless
It’s not often that you see an esports organization willingly let go of a world champion, and especially one in an immensely popular title. But that’s the reality of the esports business right now, and that’s the case with Sentinels. The org’s CEO, Rob Moore, announced today...
Asuna names two strongest contenders in Americas VCT next season
Two North American teams have been putting in work ahead of the VCT Americas 2023 season, and 100 Thieves’ Asuna sees them as the strongest squads in the competition so far. The player pointed out Cloud9 and his team, 100 Thieves, as the fiercest competitors next year due to the work both teams have been putting into preparations, he said in yesterday’s interview with Inven Global.
Where to use the Sattiq Guest Quarters key in DMZ | Sattiq Guest Quarters loot location
In Call of Duty DMZ, players can explore all the different POIs on the Al Mazrah map, completing various faction missions and contracts. Some of these buildings and locations are locked from the start of every match, and these can only be unlocked with corresponding keys. These locked buildings have tons of loot inside them, which players can collect if they have specific keys for these areas. The Sattiq Guest Quarters is one of the locked locations players will come across in DMZ.
Shanghai Dragons looks to rebound by bringing back title-winning coach for 2023
After a tumultuous start to the offseason for the Shanghai Dragons, with the entire player roster and coaching staff leaving while concerns about the Overwatch League’s future in China arose, the season four champions have brought at least one familiar face back for 2023. The team announced today that...
