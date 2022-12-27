CS:GO is a game of skill and teamplay, so finding the proper blend of roles and personalities in a squad is always going to be the key to success. Not all roster changes work out, though, and sometimes the best choice is to part ways as quickly as possible. If nothing else, at least some of the damage can be mitigated that way. Still, the disappointment (and the memes) linger long after the benching.

