Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Related
Bristol Press
Area's top 10 breaking news stories from 2022
Here are the top 10 breaking news stories from the area in 2022:. The city of Bristol changed forever on Oct. 12, when two local police officers responded to what they believed was a routine domestic call, only to never return home to their families at the hands of someone police say committed a senseless act of violence and hate. Lt. Dustin DeMonte – a husband and father of two, with a third child on the way – and Sgt. Alex Hamzy – who had recently been married – made the ultimate sacrifice for the city they vowed to protect and serve when they each took an oath to become police officers.
Bristol Press
Police believe couple lied about circumstances of 4-year-old Bristol girl's death
BRISTOL – The arrest warrant for two people charged in the death of a 4-year-old girl indicates the child suffered long-term abuse and that the explanation given by her caregivers for how she suffered the head injury that killed her did not make sense. Police indicate in the 28-page...
zip06.com
A New Gathering Place
I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit
2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Bristol Press
Man found dead near dumpster on North Main Street in Bristol
BRISTOL – Police are investigating a sudden death early Thursday in the city. Police have not publicly released the identity of the victim, though they say they do know who it was. The death was reported around 5:26 a.m., in the area of 10 N. Main St., where first...
Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut
WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
darientimes.com
Two Hartford-area women defrauded food assistance program, state officials say
HARTFORD — Two Connecticut women independently stole a combined $8,458 from a federal food assistance program financed by the state Department of Social Services, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Christina Burgos, 36, of Hartford, and Emily Guzman, 29, of Bloomfield, were arrested Wednesday and charged with...
Enfield pub may seek a permit change
ENFIELD — The owners of Jimmy’s Pub have stopped offering live entertainment in the wake of residents’ concerns and will come before the Planning and Zoning Commission for a permit should they want to resume such events in the future. Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Lewis Fiore...
Police investigate body found near M&T Bank in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Officers are investigating a body that was found near the M&T Bank in Bristol on Thursday morning. Police were on the scene of the investigation at Riverside Avenue. They have not released any further information regarding the case or the body. This is a developing story, follow News 8 for updates
Century-old New Britain building comes back to life
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a labor of love seven years in the making. Originally built in 1915, the Berkowitz is a 25,000-square-foot building that had sat vacant in New Britain for two decades. But now, after a $4.5 million makeover, it is fully restored. It wasn’t the easiest undertaking, according to developer Douglas […]
zip06.com
A German Cottage Bread Bakery
One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Police Officer Arrested in Connection With Halloween Incident in Wallingford
A New Haven police officer has been placed on administrative duty after her arrest in Wallingford, according to New Haven police. Lindsey Nesto was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in Wallingford on around 8:40 p.m. on October 31. According to Wallingford police, the incident involved Nesto using "inappropriate...
Guard rail impales car in Manchester, Connecticut
A car crashed into a guard rail on 384 in Manchester, Connecticut this week, sending the metal right through the passenger side, between both front seats, and then out the back of the car.
Bristol Press
Two New Britain residents charged in death of 4-year-old girl in Bristol
BRISTOL – Two New Britain residents were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of a young child in Bristol. Police identified the suspects as Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, 28, and Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, 31, of 873 East St., New Britain. Both suspects face charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree unlawful restraint,...
Bristol Press
Plainville's Top 5 storylines for 2022
PLAINVILLE – Plainville saw many changes in local leadership in 2022, most notably in town and state government leadership, the police department and the Chamber of Commerce. Here are the top five storylines for the town this year. NEW TOWN MANAGER. Michael Paulhus became Plainville’s new town manager, officially...
Bristol Press
New Chipotle opens at former Ruby Tuesday location
BRISTOL – A new Chipotle has opened at the former Ruby Tuesday location on Farmington Avenue. The 2,400 square foot building at 1440 Farmington Ave. opened Monday according to Mayor Jeff Caggiano. The property renovation had been about a year in the making. It was subdivided into two properties...
Officials: Bobcat attacks man in town east of Hartford
The incident happened on Friday in Colombia, Connecticut on Hunt Road while the man was walking.
1Seriously Injured In Southington Crash On I-691, State Police Say
A section of I-691 West was shut down in Connecticut following a two-car crash with one person seriously injured. The crash took place in Hartford County around 6:45 a.m. in Southington near Exit 4. According to state police, a 42-year-old Meriden man driving a 2008 Kia Rio was stopped or...
Pedestrian, 74, killed in East Haven
A 74-year-old man has been killed in a motor vehicle accident in East Haven, pushing Connecticut’s 2022 pedestrian death toll farther above 70.
Eyewitness News
Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time
GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
Comments / 0