Bristol, CT

Bristol Press

Area's top 10 breaking news stories from 2022

Here are the top 10 breaking news stories from the area in 2022:. The city of Bristol changed forever on Oct. 12, when two local police officers responded to what they believed was a routine domestic call, only to never return home to their families at the hands of someone police say committed a senseless act of violence and hate. Lt. Dustin DeMonte – a husband and father of two, with a third child on the way – and Sgt. Alex Hamzy – who had recently been married – made the ultimate sacrifice for the city they vowed to protect and serve when they each took an oath to become police officers.
BRISTOL, CT
zip06.com

A New Gathering Place

I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit

2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
MILFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Man found dead near dumpster on North Main Street in Bristol

BRISTOL – Police are investigating a sudden death early Thursday in the city. Police have not publicly released the identity of the victim, though they say they do know who it was. The death was reported around 5:26 a.m., in the area of 10 N. Main St., where first...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
WINSTED, CT
darientimes.com

Two Hartford-area women defrauded food assistance program, state officials say

HARTFORD — Two Connecticut women independently stole a combined $8,458 from a federal food assistance program financed by the state Department of Social Services, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Christina Burgos, 36, of Hartford, and Emily Guzman, 29, of Bloomfield, were arrested Wednesday and charged with...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield pub may seek a permit change

ENFIELD — The owners of Jimmy’s Pub have stopped offering live entertainment in the wake of residents’ concerns and will come before the Planning and Zoning Commission for a permit should they want to resume such events in the future. Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Lewis Fiore...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Police investigate body found near M&T Bank in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Officers are investigating a body that was found near the M&T Bank in Bristol on Thursday morning. Police were on the scene of the investigation at Riverside Avenue. They have not released any further information regarding the case or the body. This is a developing story, follow News 8 for updates
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Century-old New Britain building comes back to life

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a labor of love seven years in the making. Originally built in 1915, the Berkowitz is a 25,000-square-foot building that had sat vacant in New Britain for two decades. But now, after a $4.5 million makeover, it is fully restored. It wasn’t the easiest undertaking, according to developer Douglas […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
zip06.com

A German Cottage Bread Bakery

One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Bristol Press

Two New Britain residents charged in death of 4-year-old girl in Bristol

BRISTOL – Two New Britain residents were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of a young child in Bristol. Police identified the suspects as Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, 28, and Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, 31, of 873 East St., New Britain. Both suspects face charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree unlawful restraint,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville's Top 5 storylines for 2022

PLAINVILLE – Plainville saw many changes in local leadership in 2022, most notably in town and state government leadership, the police department and the Chamber of Commerce. Here are the top five storylines for the town this year. NEW TOWN MANAGER. Michael Paulhus became Plainville’s new town manager, officially...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

New Chipotle opens at former Ruby Tuesday location

BRISTOL – A new Chipotle has opened at the former Ruby Tuesday location on Farmington Avenue. The 2,400 square foot building at 1440 Farmington Ave. opened Monday according to Mayor Jeff Caggiano. The property renovation had been about a year in the making. It was subdivided into two properties...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time

GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
GRANBY, CT

