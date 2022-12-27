Read full article on original website
MLive.com
WMU hockey captain makes history in GLI championship win over Ferris State
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Jason Polin entered Wednesday’s Great Lakes Invitational championship game leading college hockey with 16 goals, and after another strong performance, the Western Michigan captain tightened his grip atop the national leaderboard. A night after netting three goals in WMU’s 8-1 win over Michigan Tech,...
MLive.com
Nation’s top goal scorer leads WMU hockey past Michigan Tech in GLI semifinals
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Western Michigan scored six second-period goals and got a hat trick from Jason Polin to run away with an 8-1 win over Michigan Tech in Tuesday’s Great Lakes Invitational semifinals at Van Andel Arena. With the win, WMU improves to 7-3-1 all time in...
Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB
Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Western Michigan, MSU football player pleads not guilty to assault
KALAMAZOO, MI – Former Western Michigan University running back La’Darius Jefferson, who also previously played for Michigan State, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery Thursday morning. Jefferson pleaded not guilty to the charges Dec. 29, before Kalamazoo County District Judge Richard Santoni. The charges...
Muskegon beats GR Catholic Central in overtime thriller
MLive.com
Strong third quarter lifts Croswell-Lexington past Michigan Center
SPRING ARBOR -- Michigan Center and Croswell-Lexington played to a tie in the first half of Thursday’s Shot Clock Classic matchup at Spring Arbor, but the Pioneers pulled away in the third quarter and won 55-44. Cros-Lex broke the 24-24 halftime tie with an 18-point third quarter which saw eight points from Trey Kolakovich and a pair of 3-pointers from Zach Kroetsch.
MLive.com
Late third-quarter surge lifts Concord over East Jackson at Shot Clock Classic
SPRING ARBOR -- What was a one-point lead midway through the third quarter for East Jackson turned into a 53-46 Concord win at the Shot Clock Classic on Thursday at Spring Arbor. The Trojans led 32-31 following a free throw from Mason Dingee before Concord’s Anthony Evans hit a floater...
localsportsjournal.com
Big Reds win overtime thriller 81-79 over Grand Rapids Catholic Central
The Muskegon Big Reds survived an overtime thriller on Wednesday evening, 81-79 iver Grand Rapids Catholic. It was the final game of the Hall of Fame Classic held at Reeths-Puffer High School. Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs carried the offensive load for the Big Reds with a game-high 35 points. That...
MLive.com
Jackson pulls away from Western in second half for win
SPRING ARBOR -- Strong shooting for Jackson in the first quarter on Thursday in the Shot Clock Classic at Spring Arbor was followed by a rough patch of shooting in the second. But in the third quarter, things were falling once again for the Vikings as they beat Western 77-58. A 4-for-18 shooting second quarter for the Vikings resulted in an early lead shrinking to two late in the first half, but Terrell White then banked home a 3-pointer from the top of the key to end the first half, and an 11-0 run in the third quarter helped the Vikings rebuild their lead.
MLive.com
Photos from the second annual SAU Shot Clock Classic
Photos from the SAU Shot Clock Classic at Spring Arbor University. East Jackson's Caleb Weaver (2) dribbles down court against Concord defenders during the SAU Shot Clock Classic at Spring Arbor University on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Concord defeated East Jackson 53-46.Get Photo. 2 / 46. Photos from the SAU...
MLive.com
Resentencing of a 2008 juvenile lifer
Odies Murray listens during his resentencing at the Kalamazoo courthouse in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Murray was convicted of first-degree murder and assault with intent to murder in 2008, for a shooting in August 2007. (Gracie Smith | MLive.com) Get Photo. 2 / 5. Resentencing of a...
WOOD
Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder
Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
The latest behemoth in MSU’s westward expansion gains steam
One year after opening, an MSU development is gaining steam as it tries to build a hub for medical tech companies in downtown Grand Rapids. Michigan State University’s seven-story Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building, which opened in late 2021 on Grand Rapids’ Medical Mile, will welcome two new tenants early next year. The first, the MSU Research Foundation’s Spartan Innovations, will open a satellite headquarters and startup incubator on the fourth floor in January. And in May, tech consulting firm Twisthink will spend $2.2 million to move its headquarters to the sixth floor from Holland.
What’s being built there near Hudsonville? Indoor sports business has big plans.
HUDSONVILLE, MI — Fans of volleyball and pickleball will soon have a new indoor facility.to use in West Michigan. That’s what’s being constructed on property right along the border of Hudsonville and Georgetown Township in Ottawa County.
Fired Kalamazoo school administrator ‘strongly disagrees’ with board’s decision
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A Kalamazoo Public Schools administrator fired by the board of education said he strongly disagrees with the decision and is considering his next steps. Jim English spent 18 months as assistant superintendent of operations for Kalamazoo Public Schools before he was terminated following a special meeting of the Board of Education on Wednesday, Dec. 28. English’s firing by the board came 16 days after Rita Raichoudhuri abruptly resigned as the school district’s superintendent.
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
Recap of pre-Christmas Blizzard: See snowfall totals up to nearly 4 feet
The snowstorm is over. Here’s a look at the snowfall totals as measured to the best of weather spotters’ abilities. For about half of Michigan, the storm truly was a blizzard. The other half of Michigan had a tolerable snow with nasty 50 mph gusts, blowing snow and cold wind chills.
wlen.com
AG Nessel Urges Hope College Current/Former Students Possibly Impacted by Data Breach to Take Action
Holland, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by the data breach announced earlier this month to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft. Hope College reported a massive data breach to the...
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
