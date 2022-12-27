ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive.com

WMU hockey captain makes history in GLI championship win over Ferris State

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Jason Polin entered Wednesday’s Great Lakes Invitational championship game leading college hockey with 16 goals, and after another strong performance, the Western Michigan captain tightened his grip atop the national leaderboard. A night after netting three goals in WMU’s 8-1 win over Michigan Tech,...
Larry Brown Sports

Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB

Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLive

Former Western Michigan, MSU football player pleads not guilty to assault

KALAMAZOO, MI – Former Western Michigan University running back La’Darius Jefferson, who also previously played for Michigan State, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery Thursday morning. Jefferson pleaded not guilty to the charges Dec. 29, before Kalamazoo County District Judge Richard Santoni. The charges...
MLive.com

Strong third quarter lifts Croswell-Lexington past Michigan Center

SPRING ARBOR -- Michigan Center and Croswell-Lexington played to a tie in the first half of Thursday’s Shot Clock Classic matchup at Spring Arbor, but the Pioneers pulled away in the third quarter and won 55-44. Cros-Lex broke the 24-24 halftime tie with an 18-point third quarter which saw eight points from Trey Kolakovich and a pair of 3-pointers from Zach Kroetsch.
localsportsjournal.com

Big Reds win overtime thriller 81-79 over Grand Rapids Catholic Central

The Muskegon Big Reds survived an overtime thriller on Wednesday evening, 81-79 iver Grand Rapids Catholic. It was the final game of the Hall of Fame Classic held at Reeths-Puffer High School. Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs carried the offensive load for the Big Reds with a game-high 35 points. That...
MLive.com

Jackson pulls away from Western in second half for win

SPRING ARBOR -- Strong shooting for Jackson in the first quarter on Thursday in the Shot Clock Classic at Spring Arbor was followed by a rough patch of shooting in the second. But in the third quarter, things were falling once again for the Vikings as they beat Western 77-58. A 4-for-18 shooting second quarter for the Vikings resulted in an early lead shrinking to two late in the first half, but Terrell White then banked home a 3-pointer from the top of the key to end the first half, and an 11-0 run in the third quarter helped the Vikings rebuild their lead.
MLive.com

Photos from the second annual SAU Shot Clock Classic

Photos from the SAU Shot Clock Classic at Spring Arbor University. East Jackson's Caleb Weaver (2) dribbles down court against Concord defenders during the SAU Shot Clock Classic at Spring Arbor University on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Concord defeated East Jackson 53-46.Get Photo. 2 / 46. Photos from the SAU...
MLive.com

Resentencing of a 2008 juvenile lifer

Odies Murray listens during his resentencing at the Kalamazoo courthouse in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Murray was convicted of first-degree murder and assault with intent to murder in 2008, for a shooting in August 2007. (Gracie Smith | MLive.com) Get Photo. 2 / 5. Resentencing of a...
WOOD

Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder

Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

The latest behemoth in MSU’s westward expansion gains steam

One year after opening, an MSU development is gaining steam as it tries to build a hub for medical tech companies in downtown Grand Rapids. Michigan State University’s seven-story Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building, which opened in late 2021 on Grand Rapids’ Medical Mile, will welcome two new tenants early next year. The first, the MSU Research Foundation’s Spartan Innovations, will open a satellite headquarters and startup incubator on the fourth floor in January. And in May, tech consulting firm Twisthink will spend $2.2 million to move its headquarters to the sixth floor from Holland.
MLive

Fired Kalamazoo school administrator ‘strongly disagrees’ with board’s decision

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A Kalamazoo Public Schools administrator fired by the board of education said he strongly disagrees with the decision and is considering his next steps. Jim English spent 18 months as assistant superintendent of operations for Kalamazoo Public Schools before he was terminated following a special meeting of the Board of Education on Wednesday, Dec. 28. English’s firing by the board came 16 days after Rita Raichoudhuri abruptly resigned as the school district’s superintendent.
