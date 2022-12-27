ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, VA

Clarence L. Twitty, III – 71

By Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRNRl_0jvbGFlP00

Mr. Clarence L. Twitty, III, 71 of 509 S. Mercer Avenue, Covington, VA went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was affectionately known as Gut. A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 31, 2022, 12 Noon at Covington High School. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

The post Clarence L. Twitty, III – 71 appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginian Review

Carol Broughman – 83

Mrs. Alice Carol Broughman, age 83, of Covington, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of Bobby Leional Broughman. Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by Loving Funeral Home. Due to the holiday newspaper schedule, please visit www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com for updated service information as well as to send online condolences. The post Carol Broughman – 83 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Kathy Lamb Carson Retires As William T. Wilson’s Secretary After 12 Years

Following working for the City of Covington for 30 years, Kathy Lamb Carson retired in 2010 but went to work as Attorney William T. Wilson’s secretary, a position she held till Wed., Dec. 28. Attorney Wilson held a retirement party for Carson in his office at 228 North Maple Ave. in Covington where he presented her with a paperweight that reads: “I’m sorry…Did I roll my eyes out loud?” Wilson and Langhorne Wilson, his wife, presided over the party that was attended by 20 guests, Carson’s family members and friends along with governmental officials. Kathy remarked, “I worked in every office for the...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Charles Denver Holley – 95

Charles Denver Holley, 95, of White Sulphur Springs, passed away at his residence Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Born September 29, 1927, at Beach Fork, TN, he is a son of the late Ross P. and Rose Lee Kennedy Holley. Charles was a member of Greenbrier Valley Baptist Church in White Sulphur Springs; was retired from […] The post Charles Denver Holley – 95 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
Virginian Review

Janice Silvery Johnson – 75

Janice Silvery Johnson, 75, of Covington, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and being entrusted to Arritt Funeral Home. Online guest registration is available at arrittfuneralhome.com. The post Janice Silvery Johnson – 75 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Attorney William T. Wilson And Lang, His Wife, Donate To Appalfolks Of America

Attorney William T. Wilson and Lang, his wife, provided Appalfolks of America Association (AAA) with a charitable donation on Wed., Dec. 28. The Wilsons are past recipients of the Helping Hands Award, an annual award that AAA presents for charitable giving, and “Bill” has provided financial support to AAA for the past three decades. He was supportive of AAA and TAP (Total Action Against Poverty) in the late 1980s when AAA and TAP combined forces to form the Alleghany Highlands Literacy Volunteer, an outreach program designed to help adults learn to read. The Alleghany County Board of Supervisors designated both TAP and AAA...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Family Tragedy, Job Losses Top Two Local News Stories

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 30, 192399 Years AgoSisters Granted Licenses To WedKathleen Curry, 16 years old, and Beula May Curry, 14 years old, sisters, of Barber, Va., were granted licenses to wed Saturday afternoon by the clerk of Alleghany County circuit court. An interesting fact in connection...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Alleghany Co. Circuit Court Clerk Debbie Byer Swears In Covington City Councilman

William “Lance” Carson, Jr., winner of District I in the City of Covington, was sworn in by Debbie Byer, Alleghany County circuit court clerk, on Thurs., Dec. 29. After the swearing-in ceremony, Carson said, “I’d like to thank the people of District I for the support they gave me in the election.” Carson is a 1978 graduate of Alleghany County High School, and he attended Ferrum College where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in social work. After returning to the Alleghany Highlands, he was hired by the Alleghany County Department of Social Services where he worked for 34 years before retiring. Currently, Carson works three days per week for Advance Auto, and he attends Good News Church on Main where he serves as an usher. Carson’s term as a member of the Covington City Council begins on Jan. 1, 2023 and ends Dec. 31, 2026. Kathy Carson, his wife, and their daughter Devon Nicely and her husband, Billy Nicely, along with Billy and Devon’s daughter, Kaylee Nicely, attended the swearing-in ceremony held at the Alleghany County Courthouse. The post Alleghany Co. Circuit Court Clerk Debbie Byer Swears In Covington City Councilman appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

The Historic Masonic Theater Year End Letter

Dear Patrons and Supporters of The Historic Masonic Theatre, Wow! 2022 certainly went by quickly at the Masonic. Over the past year, we presented sixty-three free movies, twenty-seven ticketed events, and had eighty-two rentals of our meeting spaces. But what we are most proud of is the twenty-five free community events. These events included hosting an Emmy Viewing Party where Michael Keaton won best actor for Dopesick, the Clifton Forge Election Forum, Stars & Stripes Veterans Day event, Flag Day Event, we hosted the candidates running for the 6th congressional district, Senator Warner paid us a visit, we invited everyone for hot chocolate...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past 08-01-22

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. August 1, 192399 Years AgoReturn Beer To Woman With BabyEighteen bottles of home-brewed beer were ordered returned to Mrs. Catherine Promere yesterday by Justice Francis P. Brady, after the woman had told the court that she was nursing a child and that the beverage...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
cbs17

Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Church begins fundraising for couple who lost house in Christmas Eve fire

CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue said a home on Hankey Mountain Highway was a total loss after a fire on the night before Christmas. Glossbrenner United Methodist Church is raising money for the displaced couple to start again. Logan Dodson grew up with the Morrisons, so it was a natural response for her to reach out and offer help.
CHURCHVILLE, VA
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Bath County Sheriff Reflects On 30-Year Career

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 28, 192399 Years AgoMiddleton Out Under $500 BondFred F. Middleton, Covington barber, who was held with his brother. J.J. Middleton, of Pennsylvania in connection with an automobile accident which occured near Staunton several days ago, has returned to his home here, having been...
BATH COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Largest apartment development proposed in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen could soon be coming to Orange Avenue. The Forest-based company, TPB Enterprises, has submitted a rezoning request to build on 54 acres of land located off Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. The proposal includes 768 apartments, two pools,...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Firefighters battle house fire in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department says it along with multiple crews responded to a house fire in the Den Hill area in Montgomery County. Firefighters say the call came in just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday and the following crews were dispatched:. Elliston Volunteer...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

New mural in Roanoke features community, recreation

ROANOKE, Va. – One company is highlighting all that Roanoke has to offer while giving back to the arts – on the ETS Recruit building, you can now see a mural featuring some of the things Roanoke is known for, like outdoor recreation and the iconic star. “We...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Wayland Laudermilk – 82

Mr. Wayland Ashby Laudermilk, age 82, of Eagle Rock, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke. He was the husband of Patricia Gilpin Laudermilk. Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by Loving Funeral Home. With the holiday newspaper schedule, please visit www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com for updated service information and to send online condolences. The post Wayland Laudermilk – 82 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
EAGLE ROCK, VA
Virginian Review

Town Of Iron Gate To Hold Council Meeting

Town of Iron Gate P O Box 199, 401 Commerce Ave. Iron Gate, VA 24448 Phone 540-862-0770 AGENDA FOR THE IRON GATE TOWN COUNCIL MEETING Thursday, December 29, 2022, 7:00 P.M. The Iron Gate Town Council is practicing social distancing and will be having their regularly scheduled Council meeting in person on Thursday, December 29, […] The post Town Of Iron Gate To Hold Council Meeting appeared first on The Virginian Review.
IRON GATE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man found with a gunshot wound on kirk ave SE.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says one man is in the hospital after being shot. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Kirk Avenue SE early Tuesday morning for reports of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say when they arrived, they found...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Virginian Review

Covington, VA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Covington, Clifton Forge, Alleghany and Bath Counties Since 1914.

 https://virginianreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy