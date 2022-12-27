Upstate has 1st two reported deaths from extreme cold

An Upstate coroners office is investigating two fatalities connected to the record cold temperatures over the Christmas weekend. Anderson County Deputy Coroner Don McCown says a respiratory disease patient, who relied on an oxygen generator died when the power went out in the Ashley Downs subdivision, on the morning of Christmas Eve.

He was unresponsive when EMT's were sent to his home at 10:00 a.m. The power, which had gone out around 7:00 AM and had just been restored when EMT's arrived at the man's home. It was too late to revive him. The coroner says he was apparently trying to connect a portable oxygen unit when he collapsed.

The death of a 91 year old man who had gone outside his Anderson County home trying to repair a broken water pipe is also counted as weather-related fatality.

Marvin Henley had apparently gone back inside the house to change out of wet clothing, but went out again around 10:00 p.m. Christmas night. His family had reported him missing about that time.

His body was found shortly before 3:00 PM Monday afternoon. The cause of death listed as hypothermia, exposure to the cold.