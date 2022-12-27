3rd Upstate house fire in as many days, kills one person

An Upstate woman is dead following a house fire. The blaze happened at a home on Augusta Circle in Greenwood , just after 1030 Monday night. Upon arrival, 1st responders located the woman, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greenwood County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as, 54 year old Jeanette Ochse of Greenwood. An autopsy is scheduled for for Wednesday to determine her manner and cause of death.

The fire remains under investigation by officials in Greenwood County. It marks the 3rd reported house fire in the Upstate and 2nd in Greenwood since Saturday.