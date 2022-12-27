ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

3rd Upstate house fire in as many days, kills one person

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TRNL_0jvbG6u700

An Upstate woman is dead following a house fire. The blaze happened at a home on Augusta Circle in Greenwood , just after 1030 Monday night. Upon arrival, 1st responders located the woman, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greenwood County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as, 54 year old Jeanette Ochse of Greenwood. An autopsy is scheduled for for Wednesday to determine her manner and cause of death.

The fire remains under investigation by officials in Greenwood County. It marks the 3rd reported house fire in the Upstate and 2nd in Greenwood since Saturday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Crash in Anderson County kills one person

Deputies investigate deadly fire in Henderson Co. With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at apartment complex in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two on Thursday night. Officers said they responded to the Fairview Gardens apartment complex at around 9:36 p.m. When they arrived, officers found one of the victims dead at...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Firefighters work to control large building fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters in Greenville County are working to control a large building fire. Crews were called to the scene Friday morning on South Batesville Road at the intersection of Gibbs Shoals Road at Dry Pocket Road. The building firefighters surrounded has a Dry Pocket Road address.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Chief: Business a 'total loss' after early morning fire in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Boiling Springs Fire responded to a business fire in Greer early Friday morning. Chief Graham with Boiling Springs Fire said crews arrived to Upstate Tool & Metal Works on Dry Pocket Road around 4:40 a.m. and took40 minutes to get the fire under control. Witnesses...
GREER, SC
106.3 WORD

Upstate business decimated by fire

Firefighters responded to the scene of a predawn blaze in an industrial area of Greer. The fire broke out and an explosion was reported early Friday morning at Upstate Tool and Metal works.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Large Anderson County house fire under investigation

FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and a woman were found shot dead this week in a Saluda County mobile home. It happened Tuesday evening in the Johnston area, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office. The bodies of the man and woman were found in their mobile home...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Man, woman found shot and killed inside trailer

Saluda Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Saluda Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found shot and killed inside a trailer Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office James (47) and Patricia (49) Perry were found in their home in the Johnston area. No further details...
JOHNSTON, SC
WSPA 7News

Dozens without water at Upstate apartment complex

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA)–Dozens of Greenwood families have been without water since last week’s extreme weather. Ryan Thomas, Greenwood’s Assistant City Manager said 200 residents are without water at the Village at Glenhaven Apartments. “We were made aware yesterday afternoon, that CPW had turned the water off in the entire facility. When we spoke with the […]
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

Laurens Co. home destroyed by fire Christmas night

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire on Christmas night has destroyed a home in Laurens County. The owner of the home said that people were renting it from him for about three months. He said the fire destroyed everything. Billy Leopard said he’s lived in the area for decades. “I remember when the house […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Community garden being built alongside runway at Spartanburg Airport

Airport director Terry Connorton says after seeing the food insecurity in Spartanburg, he spoke to Hub City Farmers Market and they say despite an airport sounding like an unlikely place for a successful garden…it’s actually the opposite. Community garden being built alongside runway at …. Airport director Terry...
SPARTANBURG, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy