ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly, WI

Green Bay man sentenced to 3 years in prison for stealing gold coins from Kimberly business

By Kelli Arseneau, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLLt5_0jvbFJG600

APPLETON – A Green Bay man was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for stealing more than $43,000 worth of gold coins from a Kimberly business in March.

Travis Burrell, 38, pleaded no contest in October to a felony charge of retail theft of greater than $10,000.

On March 28, police were called to Voecks' Fox Valley Coin and Diamonds Etc., 103 E. Kimberly Ave., where an employee said a man came in looking for "20 coins," then took out a "wad of money," according to the criminal complaint.

Another employee showed the man a tube of 20 gold coins, worth more than $2,000 each, and the man grabbed the tube from the employee and ran outside without saying a word, the complaint said.

A security guard at the business chased after the man and fired multiple shots from a handgun as the man fled in a vehicle, Fox Valley Metro police said.

Following his prison sentence, Burrell will have three years of extended supervision.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Jack FM

Trial Ordered for Brothers in Green Bay Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two brothers — ages 16 and 18 — have been ordered to stand trial in connection with a non-fatal shooting on the city’s east side. Anthony Simbler Jr., 18, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on four counts, including attempted-first degree intentional homicide. He enters a plea Jan. 23, court records show.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

De Pere Police are looking for church intruder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere Police Department is trying to identify a woman who was involved in a trespassing incident at Our Lady of Lourdes church. If anyone has information concerning this case, please call the De Pere Police Department at 920 339 4080 ext #1279 for Detective Hanson. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at #920-432-7867, through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app through Google Play or the App Store.
DE PERE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-29-22 fdl man faces attempted homicide charges

Charges of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide have been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office against a Fond du Lac man following a domestic disturbance in Fond du Lac. When police officers responded to a residence December 20 the suspect had already left the scene. Witnesses say he made statements that he wanted to kill the victim. He later turned himself in to police. In addition to attempted homicide the 29 year old Fond du Lac man faces charges of aggravated battery, strangulation-suffocation, and disorderly conduct.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtaq.com

Mihm’s in Menasha Returns Under New Ownership

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A restaurant that had been a Fox Valley staple for over 60 years is back after closing its doors this summer. Mihm’s Charcoal Grill in Menasha is officially under new ownership — something the previous owners had been hoping would happen when they announced the restaurant’s closure in May. At that time, though, the owners couldn’t find a buyer, and it looked like the Menasha gem would fade into Fox Valley history.
MENASHA, WI
thebaycities.com

Menominee man receives up to 40 years in prison for Multiple Retail Sales of Drugs

Last week, Thursday, the Honorable Mary B. Barglind, in the 41st Circuit Court sentenced Nicholas Randolph Rivard, 37, of Menominee to concurrent terms of 90 months to 40 years in prison for multiple retail sales of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl. Rivard was found guilty by a jury on October 26th, 2022 of two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, two counts of Delivery of Fentanyl, and Maintaining a Drug House, arising out of multiple incidents. The jury determined Rivard sold the narcotics directly to the undercover officers from Rivard’s residence, located at 2408 14th Avenue, Menominee. The officers testified at trial that Rivard warned them of the dangerousness of the drugs he was selling by stating that they should “cut the substance” and “use it in small amounts,” because he “didn’t want anyone turning purple.” Judge Barglind said during sentencing, “if your reason for doing it was to support your addiction and not make it as a business, make money, and earn a living from it, I’ll accept that. I have no reason to dispute that. That’s why you’re selling these drugs.”
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Inmate Appears in Court for Fatal Attack at Green Bay Prison

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A prison inmate accused of killing another inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution appeared in court Tuesday. Brown County Court Commissioner Cynthia Vopal set a $1 million cash bond for Joshua Scolman. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 3. Scolman, 39, faces charges...
GREEN BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - December 28, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday December 28, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
seehafernews.com

HSHS Reveals Top Baby Names at Two Area Hospitals

According to Hospital Sisters Health System, Noah was a very popular boys name, as it was tied for the most used at both St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, and St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Henry was also very popular in Green Bay, while Oliver was equally as liked in...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

2 Fishermen Rescued in Sturgeon Bay After Becoming Stranded on the Ice

STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two fishermen are safely on land after being rescued from a floating piece of ice in Sturgeon Bay on Wednesday. The two men were ice fishing near Sherwood Point before becoming stranded on the ice. Someone on land noticed the situation and called for rescue at about 11:04 a.m. Wednesday.
STURGEON BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two People Arrested Following Separate Thefts from Manitowoc Walmart

Two people were arrested over the weekend in separate theft cases at the Manitowoc Walmart. The first situation occurred last week Thursday (December 22nd). Officers were informed that the suspect had fled the store on Dewey Street at around 4:30 p.m. The vehicle was promptly pulled over, and the 37-year-old...
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan man loses wife, dog in house fire

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan man lost his wife and dog in a house fire Thursday morning. At about 7:30 a.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1300 block of S. 17th Street. Dispatchers told crews that there were two people in the home.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

$1,500 worth of meth seized during Menominee Co. traffic stop, driver arrested for OWI

NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Menominee Tribal Police Officers found $1,500 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Tuesday and arrested the driver for OWI. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, officers conducted the traffic stop around 2:10 p.m. on December 27 while working an impaired driving grant under the Tribal Highway Safety Program.
wearegreenbay.com

Lighthouse Christian Books in Green Bay closed due to flooding

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A bookstore in Green Bay is closed until further notice due to overnight flooding caused by a burst pipe. The flooding is affecting nearly the entire store, causing water to cover the entire floor with water. Please pray for us today. We arrived to...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

 http://postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy