Green Bay man sentenced to 3 years in prison for stealing gold coins from Kimberly business

APPLETON – A Green Bay man was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for stealing more than $43,000 worth of gold coins from a Kimberly business in March.

Travis Burrell, 38, pleaded no contest in October to a felony charge of retail theft of greater than $10,000.

On March 28, police were called to Voecks' Fox Valley Coin and Diamonds Etc., 103 E. Kimberly Ave., where an employee said a man came in looking for "20 coins," then took out a "wad of money," according to the criminal complaint.

Another employee showed the man a tube of 20 gold coins, worth more than $2,000 each, and the man grabbed the tube from the employee and ran outside without saying a word, the complaint said.

A security guard at the business chased after the man and fired multiple shots from a handgun as the man fled in a vehicle, Fox Valley Metro police said.

Following his prison sentence, Burrell will have three years of extended supervision.

