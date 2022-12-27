Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Edie Landau, Producer and National Telefilm Associates Executive, Dies at 95
Edyth “Edie” Landau, a producer who oversaw original programming like “The David Susskind Show” and the anthology series “The Play of the Week” during her tenure as executive vice president of the National Telefilm Associates, died in her home Saturday. She was 95. Other...
SFGate
Ed Helms Says ‘The Hangover’ Created a ‘Tornado of Fame,‘ Anxiety and Turmoil: ‘I Was Spinning Out and Panicking’
Ed Helms was a familiar face from “The Daily Show” and “The Office” when he landed a role in “The Hangover” alongside Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis. The 2009 comedy blockbuster launched a trilogy and, as Helms said on a recent episode of the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast, created a “tornado of fame” that left him riddled with anxiety about his career.
Comments / 0