Stephen Greif, Actor in ‘The Crown,’ Dead at 78

By Samantha Nungesser
 3 days ago

Stephen Greif , the British actor best known for his role in The Crown , has died. He was 78.

A representative announced his passing in a Twitter post on Monday (Dec. 26). No cause of death has been announced.

“With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif,” the post read. “His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends x.”

The actor, who was born in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire in 1944, most notably played Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill in The Crown Season 4, a drama series that follows Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the British royal family.

Aside from his role in the Netflix show, Greif is known for playing Travis in the 1970s science fiction series, Blake’s 7 , as well as Harry Fenning in Citizen Smith, Signor Donato in Casanova , and Commander John Shepherd in Shoot on Sight .

Moreover, Greif has raked in numerous accolades for his work in theatre. He was a member of the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company in the late 1960s. He also went on to receive an Oliver Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 1979 for his role as Biff in Death of a Salesman.

Many of the actor’s fans and former colleagues have taken to social media to express their grief following the news of his passing.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of our colleague Stephen Greif. We had the privilege of working with Stephen on Blake’s 7 and a number of other audio adventures,” Big Finish Insider wrote . “Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”

Another added , “RIP Stephen Greif. A lovely man. We bonded over the pain of a snapped achilles tendon!”

“Sad to learn that Stephen Greif has left us,” a third person posted . “Always a pleasure to work with and with a warmth and wit.”

Barnaby Edwards, a director on the sci-fi series Doctor Who, in which Greif starred in, wrote , “Very saddened to hear that Stephen Greif has left us. A rock-solid performer with a voice as liquid and deadly as molten lava. When it came to playing villains, he was unsurpassed. His acerbic wit and obvious intelligence made him a joy to direct. Thanks for the fun, Stephen.”

Greif is survived by his two sons.

