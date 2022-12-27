Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Add Brie and Cranberry Potato Bites to your New Year's Eve menu
WISCONSIN (WLUK) -- New Year's Eve is almost here!. If you are hosting a party and looking for something to serve your guests... look no further than Wisconsin Potatoes. The Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association shared a recipes that uses not only potatoes, but cranberries. INGREDIENTS. 1 lb Terrific...
wiproud.com
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state
MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
Fox11online.com
Ice-covered gift shop becomes temporary tourist attraction for Gills Rock
GILLS ROCK, Wis. (WLUK) -- One of the most popular places to visit in our area on Wednesday was all the way at the tip of Door County. Amazing pictures of Simply Scandinavian Gift Shop coated in a thick layer of ice had thousands of views on FOX 11’s website, likely influencing some of the many people who decided to check out the scene for themselves.
CBS 58
'It's beautiful': Wisconsinites ditch their winter coats, enjoy above-average temperatures at the lakefront
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The unseasonably warm weather Thursday, Dec. 29, encouraged plenty of people to get outside -- especially along Milwaukee's lakefront. "It's beautiful. It's much warmer, it's been a gradual buildup. So, we're getting out, enjoying the great outdoors," said Kim Morton, who was visiting South Shore Park with her grandchildren.
spectrumnews1.com
The most popular food delivery spots of 2022 in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Who’s hungry?. Madison, Wis., definitely is. Eat Street, a third party delivery service, released savory stats it collected over the past year. It revealed that Madison, Wis., ordered out the most this year. Appleton and Oshkosh came in second and third, respectively. Across the entire state,...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How to stay comfortable in the bitter cold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many of us are familiar with winters in Wisconsin, but it’s never too late to learn tips to feel more comfortable in the cold. Brad Spakowitz looked at breathing tips, boot fits, and mittens to help you endure the cold. First, see how you...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Relatively mild to end the year, some messy weather next week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A cold front will be sliding toward the area tonight. Ahead of the front, scattered rain showers are possible during the evening. As the front moves east, temperatures will slip back from the mid 30s to around 40 at midnight, into the upper 20s to low 30s by daybreak on Friday.
Only True Winter Adventures Are Brave Enough to Drive This Ice Road in Wisconsin
Ice is great for drinks, skating, and sometimes fishing, but for driving on? Some people in Wisconsin sure think so!. Say hello to the Madeline Island Ice Road located in the heart of Chequamegon Bay in Wisconsin... This seasonal road, which is also called the Bayfield Ice Road, spans across...
Wisconsin Waitress Received $1,000 Tip On Christmas [VIDEO]
A woman named Callie Blue has been working at Gus's Diner in Sun Prarie Wisconsin for the last six years and had just come on her shift on Christmas morning not knowing how that day was going to be a real game changer for her financially. Then in walked a...
‘It’s beyond what we expected:’ Local food pantries seeing heightened demand
Local food pantries are experiencing heightened demand across the state, with some returning to levels similar to those at the height of the pandemic, according to Second Harvest Foodbank CEO Michelle Orge.
Fox11online.com
Temperature records broken Thursday across Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Several locations in Northeast Wisconsin broke temperature records Thursday as warm weather moved into the area. The National Service's Green Bay office said Appleton reached 52 degrees and Green Bay 51. Those readings were each one degree higher than the previous records set in 1984. Meanwhile, records were...
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin’s largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is...
wearegreenbay.com
Beef hearts that may have been adulterated being recalled at a Wisconsin meat shop
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has received notification of a voluntary Class I recall. According to DATCP, Hansen Meat Service in Franksville is issuing the Class I recall for smoked beef heart pieces sold at its retail store. This includes products purchased on or before December 27, 2022.
The price of eggs has gone up, and there’s multiple reasons shoppers could be left scrambled at the store
MADISON, Wis. — If you haven’t noticed already, one of the big items on your grocery list has become more expensive this year. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Brandon Scholz is the president of the Wisconsin Grocers Association. He highlighted multiple reasons...
Fox11online.com
Real snowbird in Southern California? Snowy owl to be exact
CYPRESS, Calif. (AP) — Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they're actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact. Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states.
Fox11online.com
Exotic animal discovery in Northeast Wisconsin lake tops most-viewed stories of 2022
(WLUK) -- It was a busy 2022 at fox11online.com, with the Northeast Wisconsin community turning to us for Balanced News and Severe Weather Coverage. Our website and the FOX 11 News App are on pace to receive more than 95 million page views by the end of the year. But...
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
showmeprogress.com
Their Cult – building the myth of the great lost cause
This morning in southwestern Wisconsin. Did not get the recent memos about Mike Pence (r):. There were a few more of these, but we couldn’t get the camera set in time. Friday is Tax Return Release Day. Pass the popcorn.
cwbradio.com
State Climatologist Discusses Wisconsin's Changing Climate
(By Bridgit Bowden, Wisconsin Public Radio) Winter in Wisconsin conjures images of skiing, snow angels, snowmobiling and other cold-weather fun. But, according to Bridgit Bowden with Wisconsin Public Radio, it can also bring dreaded events like freezing rain and ice storms. One person asked Wisconsin Public Radio's WHYsconsin if the state is experiencing more freezing rain and "wintry mix" events as the climate changes.
Fox11online.com
More than 3 dozen confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNY Central & The National Desk) — New York state is now sending even more resources to Buffalo as the dig-out continues in Buffalo and the death toll continues to rise. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed three...
