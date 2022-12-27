Read full article on original website
Janice Place, 76, of Marlborough
– Janice (Fair) Place, 76, of Marlborough passed away December 25, 2022. She was born May 22, 1946 in Waltham, MA to James and Ruth (Perkins) Fair. She was the beloved wife of 54 years to the late Robert Ira Place. She is predeceased by her brother James Fair of Sandwich, MA.
Lorele J. Sullivan, 80, of Westborough
“Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister & friend”. Westborough – Lorele J. (Moran) Sullivan, 80, of Westborough, MA, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. Lori was born on August 11, 1942 to Louise and Herbert “Bus” Moran in Waterbury, CT. After Lori graduated from Crosby High School in 1960, she went on to study nursing at Leominster Hospital School of Nursing and was a nurse for over twenty-five years. Following her nursing career, she worked as a pharmaceutical sales rep for Schering-Plough and won many awards. Her passions were painting, tennis and golf. Lori painted over fifty beautiful pictures and she delighted in giving her painting to friends and family. We will treasure them always.
Emily E. Morrison, 93, of Southborough
– Emily Elizabeth “Betty” Morrison, 93 years old, of Southborough, passed away on December 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on November 29, 1929, in Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada, to Elton and Gertrude (Chapman) Rushton. While working in Moncton, New Brunswick for Singer Sewing, as a seamstress, she met her loving husband, Roderick “Rod” who was working as a sewing machine salesman. They, along with their young son Stephen, moved to Massachusetts in the 1950’s and grew their family to 8 children total.
Ilene E. Lowell, 91, of Shrewsbury
– Ilene E. Lowell, 91, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Notre Dame Health Care in Worcester. She was the wife of the late Arthur S. Lowell and the late Lt. Walter Hayward Rogers. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the...
Zelia C. Leonardo, 91, of Marlborough
– Zelia C. Leonardo, 91 of Marlborough, died on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Reservoir Healthcare Center in Marlborough surrounded by her loving family. Zelia was born in Furnas Sao Miguel, Azores, the daughter of the late Ernesto and Maria Jose (Pacheco) Costa. She worked as an assembler for...
Gwendolyn A. Walker, 76, formerly of Westborough
– Gwendolyn A. Walker, 76, of Rochester, MA passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Walker of Rochester, MA (formerly West Boylston, MA). Raised in Beaumont, CA, she was the daughter of the...
Joseph L. Chaves, 61, formerly of Hudson
– Joseph L. Chaves, 61, of Auburn, MA formerly of Hudson, MA died unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, MA. He leaves behind his loving wife of almost 37 years, Helena; his son Alex and his wife Alyssa Chaves of Hudson, NH. He is survived by his parents Herculano and Helena (Loura) Chaves of Portsmouth, RI, his brother Rafael Chaves and his fiance Cheryle Porter of Marlborough, MA, along with his nephews, Bryan and Dylan Chaves, and their families, and his son Jason. He also is survived by his mother-in-law, Maria F. Sousa, sister-in-law, Maria and her husband Antonio Camara, their son, Tony Camara, and his brother-in-law, Jose F. Sousa of Hudson, MA.
Leonard Johnson, 81, of Marlborough
– Leonard Johnson, age 81, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at UMass Memorial Hospital – Leominster Campus. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Clayton and Alice (Greene) Johnson. Raised in Framingham, Lenny left high school early to enlist in the United States Marine...
Robert Weir, 57, of Northborough
– Robert “Bob” Weir, 57, of Northborough, MA died unexpectedly on November 19, 2022. Bob was raised in Southborough, MA, the son of John Weir and Joan Kemp. After graduating from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst Bob went on to become a Sargent in the U.S. Army Infantry. He served for 12 years, including the Gulf War. Previously, Bob owned Sure Footings. Bob went on to work for 21 years at ATR Sales in Northborough as a Senior Project Engineer.
Claire M. Vanasse, 79, of Hudson
– Claire M. (Balthazar) Vanasse, 79, of Hudson, formerly of Marlboro, died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimer’s Care in Wellesley, MA. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Pierre F. Vanasse in 2016. Claire was born and raised in Marlborough, MA,...
Richard M. Swift, 75, formerly of North Grafton
– Richard M Swift, 75 of Worcester Ma, who was a long time resident of North Grafton, passed away Monday December 26, 2022 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Marjorie (Johnson) Swift of Summerfield Fl, his daughter Lisa Smith of Millbury, his sons Michael Swift and wife Michelle Swift of North Grafton and Richard Swift of Worcester, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the son of John F Swift and Mary (Boylan) Swift and the brother of Jean Swift who all predeceased him.
Elocadio R. Gonzalez, 62, of Marlborough
– Elocadio (Leo) R. Gonzalez, 62 of Marlborough died in the early hours of Friday December 23, 2022. He was born in Bani, Dominican Republic the son of Juan Pablo Gonzalez and Sandra Santa Minerva Reynoso Arias. Leo loved his family and worked very hard to provide them with the...
Victor T. Varriale, 74, founder of Westboro Jewelers and Designer Jewelers
– Victor T. Varriale, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in Palm Coast Florida on December 1, 2022. Vic was born on September 28, 1948, to the late Joseph and Lorraine Varriale of Sudbury MA. He is survived by his wife, Karen Varriale of Palm Coast, FL, his son...
Richard Sparks, 75, of Hudson
– Richard Paul Sparks, 75, of Hudson, MA, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, December 26, 2022, at UMass Medical Center in Worcester, with his loving family by his side. He leaves behind his beloved wife of almost 54 years, Mary Lee Gaetani. Richard was born in Pittsfield, MA, on March...
Mary Ellen Henderson, 84, of Grafton
Grafton – Mary Ellen (Webb) Henderson, 84, of Grafton, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Mary is reunited with her husband of 67 years Lewis who passed away November 11, six weeks ago. Mary was born in Milo, Me the daughter of Herbert...
Douglas R. Phillips, 23, of South Grafton
– Douglas R. Phillips, 23, of South Grafton passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, December 22, 2022 after a lifelong battle with Marfan’s Syndrome. Dougie was born in Worcester, son of his loving parents, Justin and Jennifer (Santimore) Phillips. He is also survived by his...
Larry LeBlanc, 69, of Shrewsbury
– Larry LeBlanc, 69 years old, of Shrewsbury, passed away at his home on December 22, 2022, with family by his side. Larry was born on July 26, 1953, in Boston to Marjorie (O’Kane) LeBlanc and Lawrence LeBlanc. Larry died after a tenacious battle against bladder cancer, and although...
RISE Program to open store in Shrewsbury Center
SHREWSBURY – A new retail store is coming to Shrewsbury center. The store, yet to be named, will be located at 557 Main Street. The store will be run by Shrewsbury’s Reaching Independence through Supported Employment (RISE) Program, which, according to the program’s website, aims to provide special education students ages 18 to 22 with “the skills and experiences they need to be successful members of the local community.”
Northborough police log, Dec. 30 edition
2:34 p.m. Arrested, Thiago M. Oliveira, 37, of 206 Bolton St., Apt. 6, Marlborough, on warrant. 4:03 p.m. Hudson St. Accident: P.D. 4:24 p.m. West Main/Crawford Sts. Accident: P.I. Monday, Dec. 12. 11:04 a.m. Arrested, Anderson Teixeira de Moura, 30, of 30 Cohasset St., Apt. 2, Worcester, for unlicensed operation...
Westborough police log, Dec. 30 edition
9:45 a.m. Flanders Rd. Traffic/motor vehicle. 1:59 p.m. Upton Rd./Morse St. Traffic/motor vehicle. 5:09 p.m. Friberg Pkwy. Assault. 6:37 p.m. Colonial Dr. Disturbance (general). 7:28 p.m. Milk St./Kings Grant Rd. Traffic/motor vehicle. Wednesday, Dec. 14. 9:55 a.m. Eli Whitney St. Road/tree. 4:38 p.m. E Main St. Accident – hit &...
