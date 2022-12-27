“We’re stuck,” Travel troubles leave thousands stranded after Christmas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After hectic weather caused trouble for people trying to get to their Christmas destinations, others are now facing difficulties trying to travel after the holidays, particularly on Southwest Airlines.

Many people trying to go on vacation or just trying to get home after the long weekend were faced with long lines and cancelled flights at airports all around the country, including Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport.

One woman told KFOR she enjoyed her Oklahoma Christmas with family but was trying to get home to her dog in Cleveland.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like anything is available until Saturday and I can’t stay until Saturday,” she said while waiting in line to speak to a customer service representative for Southwest Airlines.

Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Southwest Airlines had canceled 58% of its roughly 3,900 scheduled flights for the day, according to flight data tracker Flight Aware.

Many people waiting in line at Will Rogers World Airport were told the earliest they could get another flight out would be New Year’s Eve.

“I flew down here so I could fly out with her and now we’re stuck here,” added another couple waiting on news of a flight out to Orlando, Florida, for their dream vacation.

Southwest Airlines said they have a “system-wide waiver in place through Jan 2” and customers can rebook or travel standby within 14 days of their original travel date with no additional charges.

Read the latest statement on the airline’s reasons behind the current challenges here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.