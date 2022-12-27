ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

The Cities With the Fastest Internet Speeds in the World

By Samanda Dorger
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDIgr_0jvbD4As00

Back in 1991, in the days of dial-up modems, modem speeds were 14.4 kilobits per second, and by 1996 they were up to 56 kbps.

With this awesome technology, you could send an email, go to lunch, and when you got back it was sent.

These days you probably need faster internet than that. But how fast does it need to be?

According to CNET it depends on what you’re transmitting. For example, email requires the least speed, about 1 mbps, while gaming needs about 25-35 mbps, and video streaming might need more.

But it also matters how many people and devices are drawing on your internet. Even with just one or two people, your network might be hosting multiple devices, from laptops and cellphones to gaming consoles and smart TVs.

CNET advises if your internet is slow it could be due to network congestion, poor router placement, interference from nearby networks or even your own internet service provider deliberately making your Wi-Fi slower, because they can.

This list of cites with the fastest internet comes from Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index, which compares internet speed data based on the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people who use their speed test. About 10 million unique tests are actively initiated daily by users on Ookla’s Speedtest.

The Speedtest index ranks nearly 200 cities around the world for median internet download speeds in September 2022. The ranking includes the two largest cities from each country. The cities all have over 500,000 inhabitants and sufficient samples to be included.

China tops the list, with Shanghai as the fastest city for mobile, with a median download speed of 158.63 mbps, while Beijing was fastest for fixed broadband at 238.86 mbps.

The global average for fixed broadband was a download speed of 72.40 mbps and an upload speed of 31.16 mbps.

Here are the 30 cities with the fastest internet speeds, ranked by average fixed broadband speed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTEUT_0jvbD4As00
Shutterstock

1. Beijing

  • Fixed broadband speed: 252.51 Mbps
  • Mobile: 154.17 Mbps (rank: 5)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v73qs_0jvbD4As00
Shutterstock

2. Shanghai

  • Fixed broadband speed: 227.97 Mbps
  • Mobile: 159.17 Mbps (rank: 4)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44iOtv_0jvbD4As00

3. New York

  • Fixed broadband speed: 225.01 Mbps
  • Mobile: 111.10 Mbps (rank: 16)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cny8m_0jvbD4As00

4. Bangkok

  • Fixed broadband speed: 219.33 Mbps
  • Mobile: 40.42 Mbps (rank: 65)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYm5Z_0jvbD4As00

5. Lyon, France

  • Fixed broadband speed: 208.79 Mbps
  • Mobile: 57.68 Mbps (rank: 47)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39JEyX_0jvbD4As00

6. Valparaiso, Chile

  • Fixed broadband speed: 206.36 Mbps
  • Mobile: 19.15 Mbps (rank: 126)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Pfsl_0jvbD4As00

7. Bucharest, Romania

  • Fixed broadband speed: 196.15 Mbps
  • Mobile: 50.90 Mbps (rank: 53)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8mVn_0jvbD4As00

8. Madrid, Spain

  • Fixed broadband speed: 195.40 Mbps
  • Mobile: 41.47 Mbps (rank: 62)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6htt_0jvbD4As00

9. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

  • Fixed broadband speed: 195.28 Mbps
  • Mobile: 144.29 Mbps (rank: 6)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KW7MB_0jvbD4As00

10. Los Angeles

  • Fixed broadband speed: 188.30 Mbps
  • Mobile: 101.05 Mbps (rank: 21)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R4eEt_0jvbD4As00

11. Chon Buri, Thailand

  • Fixed broadband speed: 182.76 Mbps
  • Mobile: 37.87 Mbps (rank: 70)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpL26_0jvbD4As00
Roman Babakin / Shutterstock

12. Geneva

  • Fixed broadband speed: 182.23 Mbps
  • Mobile: 81.68 Mbps (rank: 28)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SBMHx_0jvbD4As00

13. Barcelona, Spain

  • Fixed broadband speed: 181.14 Mbps
  • Mobile: 42.91 Mbps (rank: 61)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M1pVN_0jvbD4As00

14. Santiago, Chile

  • Fixed broadband speed: 178.86 Mbps
  • Mobile: 23.31 Mbps (rank: 109)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yq2AU_0jvbD4As00

15. Copenhagen, Denmark

  • Fixed broadband speed: 178.27 Mbps
  • Mobile: 143.56 Mbps (rank: 7)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04hO3O_0jvbD4As00
Lissandra Melo / Shutterstock

16. Toronto

  • Fixed broadband speed: 174.44 Mbps
  • Mobile: 102.73 Mbps (rank: 20)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082eQL_0jvbD4As00

17. Zurich

  • Fixed broadband speed: 173.27 Mbps
  • Mobile: 91.73 Mbps (rank: 24)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WjwHF_0jvbD4As00
ESB Professional / Shutterstock

18. Tokyo

  • Fixed broadband speed: 169.10 Mbps
  • Mobile: 50.20 Mbps (rank: 54)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pGMo_0jvbD4As00

19. Paris

  • Fixed broadband speed: 160.72 Mbps
  • Mobile: 72.85 Mbps (rank: 35)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zUKNW_0jvbD4As00

20. Auckland, New Zealand

  • Fixed broadband speed: 152.62 Mbps
  • Mobile: 75.81 Mbps (rank: 33)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ro7Z_0jvbD4As00

21. Budapest, Hungary

  • Fixed broadband speed: 152.40 Mbps
  • Mobile: 49.92 Mbps (rank: 55)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1DoT_0jvbD4As00
f11photo / Shutterstock

22. Osaka, Japan

  • Fixed broadband speed: 150.04 Mbps
  • Mobile: 51.36 Mbps (rank: 52)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dyS6R_0jvbD4As00
Shutterstock

23. Krakow, Poland

  • Fixed broadband speed: 141.14 Mbps
  • Mobile: 40.34 Mbps (rank: 66)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48PQyc_0jvbD4As00
Sirio Carnevalino / Shutterstock

24. Warsaw, Poland

  • Fixed broadband speed: 140.75 Mbps
  • Mobile: 40.54 Mbps (rank: 64)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tOuqT_0jvbD4As00
Shutterstock

25. Taipei and

26. New Taipei, Taiwan

Taipei:

  • Fixed broadband speed: 136.51 Mbps
  • Mobile: 69.37 Mbps (rank: 38)

New Taipei:

  • Fixed broadband speed: 132.62 Mbps
  • Mobile: 66.04 Mbps (rank: 41)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QKQqr_0jvbD4As00

27. Sao Paulo

  • Fixed broadband speed: 130.38 Mbps
  • Mobile: 59.23 Mbps (rank: 45)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fzC3p_0jvbD4As00

28. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

  • Fixed broadband speed: 128.82 Mbps
  • Mobile: 159.90 Mbps (rank: 3)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFLvE_0jvbD4As00
Shutterstock

29. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

  • Fixed broadband speed: 113.97 Mbps
  • Mobile: 55.07 Mbps (rank: 49)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKGnk_0jvbD4As00

30. Gothenburg, Sweden

  • Fixed broadband speed: 112.50 Mbps
  • Mobile: 118.46 Mbps (rank: 14)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YmJrZ_0jvbD4As00
Shutterstock

31. Milan

  • Fixed broadband speed: 109.60 Mbps
  • Mobile: 48.84 Mbps (rank: 57)

See the ranking of all 194 cities at Speedtest.net.

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

China's military is designed to defeat America

China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
WASHINGTON STATE
World

US plotting to return to massive Philippines naval base

It’s a military base larger than the nation of Singapore, built long ago as a US super-bastion on the Pacific, but vacated by Washington in 1992. But now, the Pentagon wants back in to Subic Bay Naval Base — and the Philippines, its current owner, is keen to let the US return. A new deal would let the US military reoccupy parts of the base. Officials in Manila are hustling to finalize it before the year’s end. The World's Patrick Winn reports.
WASHINGTON STATE
The US Sun

China could pull unprepared US military into conflict as ‘diversion tactic’ from Covid policy failure, experts warn

CHINA could pull an unprepared United States into a military conflict as a diversion to unrest at home sparked by their failed Covid policy, experts have warned. Nationalism is a key tool used by the ruling Chinese Communist Party to distract its population from unpopular policy, Air Force Brigadier General Robert Spalding (Ret) told The U.S. Sun.
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
New York Post

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus

A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
24/7 Wall St.

The 9 Countries With Nuclear Weapons, Ranked

Though the Cold War ended in 1989, several countries continue to develop nuclear arms capabilities. Russia is completing a decades-long effort to modernize its nuclear weapons systems, while the United States deployed 8-kiloton nuclear submarine-launched ballistic missiles as recently as 2019, according to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. China, India and Pakistan are expanding their […]
New York Post

Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report

Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
The Independent

‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea

North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
91K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy