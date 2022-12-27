ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Drizzle tonight; slow decline in temps tomorrow

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Still some light showers we’re tracking into tonight, but the big story is these temps! Expect drizzle/patchy fog/mist throughout this evening. This will clear out by the morning. Temps today will keep climbing tonight and peak around 11pm. We...
Fox11online.com

Temperature records broken Thursday across Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Several locations in Northeast Wisconsin broke temperature records Thursday as warm weather moved into the area. The National Service's Green Bay office said Appleton reached 52 degrees and Green Bay 51. Those readings were each one degree higher than the previous records set in 1984. Meanwhile, records were...
APPLETON, WI
nbc15.com

More warmth ahead!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After 305 hours, temperatures finally climbed above freezing today! Today was just the beginning of a very mild stretch for southern Wisconsin. We’ll remain mild overnight, with temps in the mid-30s and overcast skies. As our dew points rise, we’ll see some areas of fog developing by the morning and that could linger through the day. Highs will reach the mid-40s and lower 50s by the afternoon. A small weather-maker will pass to our north, sparking up a few spotty, light showers during the later part of the day.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Temperatures going up, up, UP!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is our last chilly day in the 7-day forecast, though it will still be warmer than yesterday. Temperatures will climb to the low and mid-20s by this afternoon. Winds will be picking up speed out of the south to help pull that warmth into southern Wisconsin. Wind gusts will be around 25-30 mph this afternoon. Skies will remain partly cloudy.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Gift Shop is frozen solid

Public and school safety remain top priority for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. Public and school safety remain top priority for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. We’re warming up without much sun. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Heavy metals found in dark chocolate. Updated: 9 hours ago. New study on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Huge ice shoves pile up at Lake Winnebago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ice shoves are a familiar sight on the lake, but not this early in the season and definitely not in the huge sizes they formed in recent days. Neighbors heard the shoves pile up on the lake’s shores on Monday, accompanied by loud crashing sounds. Paula Hayford lives near the shoreline: “The largest problem is, they pretty much wreck the shoreline. Rocks and a flat area, all that gets pulled up and flipped up, and when it goes back out, all the rocks are going to go out with it, so you lose your shoreline.”
wpr.org

Is Wisconsin experiencing more freezing rain?

Winter in Wisconsin conjures images of skiing, snow angels, snowmobiling and other cold-weather fun. But it can also bring dreaded events like freezing rain and ice storms. One person asked Wisconsin Public Radio's WHYsconsin if the state is experiencing more freezing rain and "wintry mix" events as the climate changes.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Real snowbird in Southern California? Snowy owl to be exact

CYPRESS, Calif. (AP) — Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they're actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact. Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WBAY Green Bay

Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold

Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

No Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 spread in last report of 2022

MADISON (WLUK) -- No Wisconsin county was listed in the "high" category for COVID-19 activity on the latest weekly report. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed 10 Northeast Wisconsin counties in the "medium" category: Brown, Kewaunee, Door, Oconto, Marinette, Florence, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Waushara. At that level, the CDC recommends those at high risk consider taking precautions.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to fall

MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to slide during the holiday week. The state Department of Health Services reported 1,127 new cases on Wednesday. The seven-day average fell to 748, its lowest level since Nov. 27. Seven-day average test positivity was at 10.8%. Six new deaths were...
WISCONSIN STATE
Kat Kountry 105

These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin

One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
DULUTH, MN
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Rise During Christmas Week

Those who traveled for the Christmas holiday were paying more at the pump than the week before. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County rose 12 cents to $2.87 per gallon, ending a six-week stretch of consistent declines. Sheboygan County...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

The price of eggs has gone up, and there’s multiple reasons shoppers could be left scrambled at the store

MADISON, Wis. — If you haven’t noticed already, one of the big items on your grocery list has become more expensive this year. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Brandon Scholz is the president of the Wisconsin Grocers Association. He highlighted multiple reasons...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state

MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
MASON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy