Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Drizzle tonight; slow decline in temps tomorrow
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Still some light showers we’re tracking into tonight, but the big story is these temps! Expect drizzle/patchy fog/mist throughout this evening. This will clear out by the morning. Temps today will keep climbing tonight and peak around 11pm. We...
Fox11online.com
Temperature records broken Thursday across Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Several locations in Northeast Wisconsin broke temperature records Thursday as warm weather moved into the area. The National Service's Green Bay office said Appleton reached 52 degrees and Green Bay 51. Those readings were each one degree higher than the previous records set in 1984. Meanwhile, records were...
nbc15.com
More warmth ahead!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After 305 hours, temperatures finally climbed above freezing today! Today was just the beginning of a very mild stretch for southern Wisconsin. We’ll remain mild overnight, with temps in the mid-30s and overcast skies. As our dew points rise, we’ll see some areas of fog developing by the morning and that could linger through the day. Highs will reach the mid-40s and lower 50s by the afternoon. A small weather-maker will pass to our north, sparking up a few spotty, light showers during the later part of the day.
nbc15.com
Temperatures going up, up, UP!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is our last chilly day in the 7-day forecast, though it will still be warmer than yesterday. Temperatures will climb to the low and mid-20s by this afternoon. Winds will be picking up speed out of the south to help pull that warmth into southern Wisconsin. Wind gusts will be around 25-30 mph this afternoon. Skies will remain partly cloudy.
WBAY Green Bay
Gift Shop is frozen solid
Public and school safety remain top priority for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. Public and school safety remain top priority for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. We’re warming up without much sun. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Heavy metals found in dark chocolate. Updated: 9 hours ago. New study on the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Lakeside shop in Wisconsin covered in ice after winds, freezing temps
A Wisconsin shop along Lake Michigan is frozen solid after a massive storm that has walloped much of the United States. The small shop, Simply Scandinavian, in Gills Rock along Green Bay on Lake Michigan, is covered in ice after high winds starting on December 23 caused huge waves that covered it in water.
WBAY Green Bay
Huge ice shoves pile up at Lake Winnebago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ice shoves are a familiar sight on the lake, but not this early in the season and definitely not in the huge sizes they formed in recent days. Neighbors heard the shoves pile up on the lake’s shores on Monday, accompanied by loud crashing sounds. Paula Hayford lives near the shoreline: “The largest problem is, they pretty much wreck the shoreline. Rocks and a flat area, all that gets pulled up and flipped up, and when it goes back out, all the rocks are going to go out with it, so you lose your shoreline.”
wpr.org
Is Wisconsin experiencing more freezing rain?
Winter in Wisconsin conjures images of skiing, snow angels, snowmobiling and other cold-weather fun. But it can also bring dreaded events like freezing rain and ice storms. One person asked Wisconsin Public Radio's WHYsconsin if the state is experiencing more freezing rain and "wintry mix" events as the climate changes.
Fox11online.com
Exotic animal discovery in Northeast Wisconsin lake tops most-viewed stories of 2022
(WLUK) -- It was a busy 2022 at fox11online.com, with the Northeast Wisconsin community turning to us for Balanced News and Severe Weather Coverage. Our website and the FOX 11 News App are on pace to receive more than 95 million page views by the end of the year. But...
Fox11online.com
Real snowbird in Southern California? Snowy owl to be exact
CYPRESS, Calif. (AP) — Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they're actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact. Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states.
WBAY Green Bay
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold
Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
wpr.org
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin's largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is already...
Fox11online.com
No Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 spread in last report of 2022
MADISON (WLUK) -- No Wisconsin county was listed in the "high" category for COVID-19 activity on the latest weekly report. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed 10 Northeast Wisconsin counties in the "medium" category: Brown, Kewaunee, Door, Oconto, Marinette, Florence, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Waushara. At that level, the CDC recommends those at high risk consider taking precautions.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fox11online.com
New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to fall
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to slide during the holiday week. The state Department of Health Services reported 1,127 new cases on Wednesday. The seven-day average fell to 748, its lowest level since Nov. 27. Seven-day average test positivity was at 10.8%. Six new deaths were...
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Rise During Christmas Week
Those who traveled for the Christmas holiday were paying more at the pump than the week before. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County rose 12 cents to $2.87 per gallon, ending a six-week stretch of consistent declines. Sheboygan County...
The price of eggs has gone up, and there’s multiple reasons shoppers could be left scrambled at the store
MADISON, Wis. — If you haven’t noticed already, one of the big items on your grocery list has become more expensive this year. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Brandon Scholz is the president of the Wisconsin Grocers Association. He highlighted multiple reasons...
wiproud.com
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state
MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
Comments / 0