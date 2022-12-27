Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Homeless man broke MGM Springfield windows with golf club to get out of the cold
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Court documents have brought new details to light about a man charged with breaking windows at MGM Springfield with a golf club on Christmas Eve. 57-year-old Edith Ortiz was charged with disorderly conduct and vandalism after admitting to police that he smashed the windows at the...
Resident jumped out of window during Canon Circle fire in Springfield
In Springfield this Friday morning where firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home.
Zamboni catches fire in Springfield
A Zamboni outside of MGM casino was on fire Thursday, according to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte.
Car fire on I-91N in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department put out a fire on I-91 Thursday afternoon.
Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash
Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
westernmassnews.com
Good Samaritan dubbed a hero after assisting Springfield officer during arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday afternoon, Springfield officials publicly thanked a man they said jumped into action when an officer was involved in a violent struggle with an armed robbery suspect Tuesday. Springfield resident Pedro Perez has been dubbed a hero by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield man arrested after breaking windows with golf club at MGM Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested after police said he broke windows on MGM Springfield property with a golf club Saturday evening. According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Springfield officers and State Police troopers assigned to the Gaming Enforcement Unit officers arrested 57-year-old Edith Ortiz of Springfield Saturday evening shortly after the incident took place.
Holyoke Police looking for check cashing suspect
The Holyoke Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect in a check cashing scheme.
Good Samaritan lauded for saving lives of 2 police officers in Springfield; suspect charged
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Pedro Perez was driving by when he saw the Springfield police officer in distress and struggling with an armed robbery suspect on Chapin Terrace shortly after noon on Tuesday. The officer was trying to apprehend the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, police said. Perez...
Man allegedly smashes window at MGM Springfield with golf club
A Springfield man was arrested Saturday after allegedly smashing a window at MGM Springfield.
Westfield youth sports president accused of embezzling $23K in league funds
WESTFIELD — Months after thousands of dollars were looted from Westfield Youth Lacrosse, the league’s former president is going on trial for the theft. Ryan J. Lavner, 40, of 10 Furrowtown Road, was arraigned Dec. 21 on a charge of larceny of property valued more than $1,200 by a single scheme. His attorney said he is not guilty.
Woman In ICU Following Chicopee Crash; Fifth Person Hit By Vehicle There Since October
A woman remains in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash in Chicopee on Wednesday, Dec. 28, authorities announced. Reports like this have become all too common in recent months as this marks the fifth person hit by a vehicle in the city in the past three months, reports said. The...
westernmassnews.com
2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an undercover officer
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In July, an undercover officer was assaulted during an undercover operation on High Street in Springfield. The two men were charged with the assault, Fabian Rosario, age 21, and Luis Morales, 26, both of Springfield were indicted Thursday by a grand jury. Rosario has been incited on...
whdh.com
Good Samaritan praised for helping Springfield police during struggle with suspect who managed to grab, shoot officer’s firearm
SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Springfield are recognizing a Good Samaritan who stepped in and helped restrain a suspect who managed to grab an officer’s gun and fire it. Officials with the Springfield Police Department said it was around 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday when officers were called to...
Woman injured in Broadway Street pedestrian accident in Chicopee
Chicopee Police are investigating a pedestrian accident on Broadway Street Wednesday evening.
Pedestrian accident in Westfield on Franklin Street
Captain Steve Dickinson told 22News there has been a pedestrian accident in Westfield Wednesday night.
Jaconias Rosa Pereira, wanted for murder in Brazil, arrested in Worcester, officials say
A Brazilian criminal fugitive charged with murder in his native country was placed under arrest in Worcester Thursday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston, according to a press statement from the agency. ERO Boston became aware that Jaconias Rosa Pereira, 50, had an...
westernmassnews.com
Police: person struck by car on Broadway in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another pedestrian has been hit by a car in Chicopee. Wednesday’s incident marks the fifth pedestrian hit in the city in just three months. Broadway is now reopened after it was closed from Monroe to Madison Streets for part of the evening. The incident occurred...
Crews put out fire in basement of Holyoke business
Holyoke firefighters have put out a fire at a business on Northampton Street Wednesday afternoon.
Man arrested for smashing car with crowbar at South Windsor CVS
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after smashing a car with a crowbar at a CVS in South Windsor, according to police. Police responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 525 Buckland Rd. for reports of a man striking a car in the parking lot. The man, identified as 27-year-old Andrew J. Bobey […]
