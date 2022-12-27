ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash

Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Good Samaritan dubbed a hero after assisting Springfield officer during arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday afternoon, Springfield officials publicly thanked a man they said jumped into action when an officer was involved in a violent struggle with an armed robbery suspect Tuesday. Springfield resident Pedro Perez has been dubbed a hero by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield man arrested after breaking windows with golf club at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested after police said he broke windows on MGM Springfield property with a golf club Saturday evening. According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Springfield officers and State Police troopers assigned to the Gaming Enforcement Unit officers arrested 57-year-old Edith Ortiz of Springfield Saturday evening shortly after the incident took place.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Police: person struck by car on Broadway in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another pedestrian has been hit by a car in Chicopee. Wednesday’s incident marks the fifth pedestrian hit in the city in just three months. Broadway is now reopened after it was closed from Monroe to Madison Streets for part of the evening. The incident occurred...
CHICOPEE, MA
Springfield, MA
