Genesee Valley opens 2 wings of mall as water cleanup continues
FLINT TWP, MI —Part of the Genesee Valley Center will reopen on Friday, Dec. 30, four days after a broken water line caused damage to the shopping mall. Officials for the center have not commented on the extent of the damage but said in a Facebook post on Friday that stores in Macy’s and JCPenney wings of the mall would reopen at 11 a.m.
WNEM
Grant for redevelopment plans in North Flint
Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here are some of the stories we're following. Brenda Roberts gives viewers some tips on how to care for loved ones with dementia this holiday season. TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some...
Here are the businesses that closed in 2022 in the Flint area
FLINT, MI - The new year is right around the corner. As we head into 2023, here’s a look back at some of the businesses that closed in the past year in the Flint area.
abc12.com
Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day
Owners of the Genesee Valley Center mall offered no updates on the facility after it was closed for a second consecutive day. Most of Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day. Most stores in the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township remained closed for a second full...
WNEM
Redevelopment plan in the works for Flint neighborhood
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Change could be coming to a North Flint neighborhood as the Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint partner to make redevelopment plans. The Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint are partnering to develop a compressive redevelopment plan for River View Apartments and the surrounding area where the controversial Ajax asphalt plant will soon go.
WNEM
Shopping mall asks tenant to pay for damage caused by water main break
FLINT TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee Valley Center Mall in Flint Township was closed all day Monday following a water main break. The shopping center tried to return to normal operations on Tuesday morning, but according to a Facebook post, mall officials closed the shopping center again until further notice.
125 Flint-area photos that reflect the pain and perseverance of 2022
FLINT, MI — It has, unfortunately, been another incredibly trying year for many in the community. We’ve lost a number of community leaders throughout the last year, including Flint police Captain Collin Birnie, former Flint Mayor Woodrow Stanley and, most recently, Bryant “B.B.” Nolden, a Genesee County Commissioner and executive director of the Friends of Berston Field House.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 29th
The tourism capital of Saginaw County is busy with people celebrating the holiday after the weekend storm forced them to change their plans. TV5 went to Frankenmuth to check out how the city is creating holiday cheer after Christmas. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update:...
Impact of freeze-thaw on MI roads and what municipalities are doing to prepare
On Southfield Road near Mount Vernon is one of the many surfaces the Oakland County Road Commission says it’s keeping a close eye on as temperatures start to rise.
abc12.com
Flint launching program to help new businesses navigate red tape
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Navigating red tape at Flint City Hall can be filled with frustration and headaches for new business owners. "This building has the potential for something. It's just what the city of Flint is going to allow," said Christopher Bowman. Bowman and his wife recently purchased a...
Saginaw firefighters battle 2 house fires in same night
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters battled two house fires in the same night, one of which left a century-old home a total loss. The first blaze was reported about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 651 S. Ninth St. on the city’s East Side, according to Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Yaw. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home on fire.
Here are 5 ways to ring in the New Year in Flint, Genesee County
FLINT, MI - Looking for a spot to celebrate the New Year in Flint and Genesee County? Many people are preparing for family gatherings, parties and celebrations. Here are five ways to ring in the New Year in Flint and Genesee County. New Year’s Eve Countdown Family Skate. When:...
Genesee Valley Center closed until further notice due to water main break
FLINT TWP., MI – A popular mid-Michigan shopping mall will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a water main break, mall management said this weekend. Officials with the Genesee Valley Center, 3341 S. Linden Rd. in Flint Township, announced in a Sunday, Dec. 25, Facebook post that the mall will be closed until further notice due to a water main break in the mall.
Kids of all ages take to Genesee County sledding hills after wintry weather
FLINT, MI -- With the winter season well underway and schools in the middle of winter breaks, Genesee County families have begun unpacking sleds and warm clothing for the annual past time of sledding. In Flint, families have begun flocking to the hills around Flint Southwestern Classical Academy’s football field...
Have broken Christmas lights? Bay City holiday light recycling drive wrapping up soon
BAY CITY, MI - It’s that gloomy time of the year again. The lights are starting to come down off houses and businesses after the holidays, destined to sit in a box in the basement until next year. But if in doing this you find any broken strands that...
Health Department lifts no-contact order for Flint River six months after chemical spill
FLINT, MI -- Genesee County’s medical health officer has lifted a no-contact order for a section of the Flint River that was hardest hit by a June chemical spill. Dr. Pamela Hackert announced her action in a recension order on Wednesday, Dec. 28, saying the spill by Lockhart Chemical continues to be monitored and that remediation efforts are also continuing in the area of the river from Stepping Stone Falls to Leith Street.
Saginaw, county offices to shut down for extended New Year’s Eve weekend
SAGINAW, MI — Municipal offices across Saginaw will close to the public for the New Year’s weekend. Saginaw City Hall will shut down Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2, officials said. The city’s headquarters is located at 1315 S. Washington. And Saginaw County and the courtroom...
Secretary of State Belleville branch closed from burst pipe
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Secretary of State office is closed after a pipe burst this week, state officials say.According to a Facebook post from the Michigan SOS's office, the Belleville branch closed Wednesday and remains closed Thursday. Residents in need of assistance are asked to use the Canton office. The Belleville branch is expected to reopen Friday.
Federal funding bill includes 8 Flint projects requested by Kildee
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Flint area agencies will receive more than $15 million from the new $1.7 trillion federal omnibus spending package signed into law this month. U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Twp., announced the appropriations in a news release and said that in addition to 15 projects receiving funding in the Flint, Saginaw and Bay City areas, the legislation also included full funding of $5 million for Flint’s Lead Registry, which was created and first funded by Congress in 2016.
WNEM
Saginaw Co. Sheriff’s office pushes importance of ice safety
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan residents are encouraged to be careful heading out onto the ice amid rising temperatures. The Saginaw County Sheriff’s office provided some tips for residents thinking of heading onto the ice. “Your safety on the ice is your responsibility,” said Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
