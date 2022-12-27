ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

The Flint Journal

Genesee Valley opens 2 wings of mall as water cleanup continues

FLINT TWP, MI —Part of the Genesee Valley Center will reopen on Friday, Dec. 30, four days after a broken water line caused damage to the shopping mall. Officials for the center have not commented on the extent of the damage but said in a Facebook post on Friday that stores in Macy’s and JCPenney wings of the mall would reopen at 11 a.m.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Grant for redevelopment plans in North Flint

Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here are some of the stories we're following. Brenda Roberts gives viewers some tips on how to care for loved ones with dementia this holiday season. TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day

Owners of the Genesee Valley Center mall offered no updates on the facility after it was closed for a second consecutive day. Most of Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day. Most stores in the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township remained closed for a second full...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Redevelopment plan in the works for Flint neighborhood

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Change could be coming to a North Flint neighborhood as the Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint partner to make redevelopment plans. The Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint are partnering to develop a compressive redevelopment plan for River View Apartments and the surrounding area where the controversial Ajax asphalt plant will soon go.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Shopping mall asks tenant to pay for damage caused by water main break

FLINT TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee Valley Center Mall in Flint Township was closed all day Monday following a water main break. The shopping center tried to return to normal operations on Tuesday morning, but according to a Facebook post, mall officials closed the shopping center again until further notice.
FLINT, MI
MLive

125 Flint-area photos that reflect the pain and perseverance of 2022

FLINT, MI — It has, unfortunately, been another incredibly trying year for many in the community. We’ve lost a number of community leaders throughout the last year, including Flint police Captain Collin Birnie, former Flint Mayor Woodrow Stanley and, most recently, Bryant “B.B.” Nolden, a Genesee County Commissioner and executive director of the Friends of Berston Field House.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 29th

The tourism capital of Saginaw County is busy with people celebrating the holiday after the weekend storm forced them to change their plans. TV5 went to Frankenmuth to check out how the city is creating holiday cheer after Christmas. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update:...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint launching program to help new businesses navigate red tape

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Navigating red tape at Flint City Hall can be filled with frustration and headaches for new business owners. "This building has the potential for something. It's just what the city of Flint is going to allow," said Christopher Bowman. Bowman and his wife recently purchased a...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw firefighters battle 2 house fires in same night

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters battled two house fires in the same night, one of which left a century-old home a total loss. The first blaze was reported about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 651 S. Ninth St. on the city’s East Side, according to Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Yaw. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home on fire.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Genesee Valley Center closed until further notice due to water main break

FLINT TWP., MI – A popular mid-Michigan shopping mall will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a water main break, mall management said this weekend. Officials with the Genesee Valley Center, 3341 S. Linden Rd. in Flint Township, announced in a Sunday, Dec. 25, Facebook post that the mall will be closed until further notice due to a water main break in the mall.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Health Department lifts no-contact order for Flint River six months after chemical spill

FLINT, MI -- Genesee County’s medical health officer has lifted a no-contact order for a section of the Flint River that was hardest hit by a June chemical spill. Dr. Pamela Hackert announced her action in a recension order on Wednesday, Dec. 28, saying the spill by Lockhart Chemical continues to be monitored and that remediation efforts are also continuing in the area of the river from Stepping Stone Falls to Leith Street.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Secretary of State Belleville branch closed from burst pipe

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Secretary of State office is closed after a pipe burst this week, state officials say.According to a Facebook post from the Michigan SOS's office, the Belleville branch closed Wednesday and remains closed Thursday. Residents in need of assistance are asked to use the Canton office. The Belleville branch is expected to reopen Friday. 
BELLEVILLE, MI
The Flint Journal

Federal funding bill includes 8 Flint projects requested by Kildee

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Flint area agencies will receive more than $15 million from the new $1.7 trillion federal omnibus spending package signed into law this month. U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Twp., announced the appropriations in a news release and said that in addition to 15 projects receiving funding in the Flint, Saginaw and Bay City areas, the legislation also included full funding of $5 million for Flint’s Lead Registry, which was created and first funded by Congress in 2016.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Co. Sheriff’s office pushes importance of ice safety

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan residents are encouraged to be careful heading out onto the ice amid rising temperatures. The Saginaw County Sheriff’s office provided some tips for residents thinking of heading onto the ice. “Your safety on the ice is your responsibility,” said Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
