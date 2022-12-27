ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State



Pro Football Rumors

Colts' Jim Irsay 'reluctantly' extended Frank Reich in 2021; Jeff Saturday not expected back

Jim Irsay‘s experiment to replace Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday has not gone well. The Colts won their first Saturday-coached game but have lost five straight, with the past two outings being the low point in a wildly disappointing season. Irsay has repeatedly said he will keep Chris Ballard on as GM, but the team’s head-coaching situation will be in the spotlight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Texans star announces bold contract demand

The Houston Texans sputtered mightily in 2022. Through all the team’s downtrodden results, lineman Laremy Tunsil managed to shine brightly. Even with the offense a mess around him, Tunsil’s brilliance has stood out. Fans elected the former Ole Miss standout to his third-career Pro Bowl after he allowed only one sack all season. Now, the 28-year-old lineman is looking for a new contract. He’s thinking big, too: According to ESPN, he wants to be the highest-paid tackle in the NFL.
HOUSTON, TX
NOLA.com

Why is the Sugar Bowl getting played in the daytime this year? Blame the NFL

For the first time since 1988 the Sugar Bowl is being played in the daytime. And it’s the first on New Year’s Eve since 1995. Credit – or blame – the NFL. The league’s expanded schedule created an extra Monday Night Football game, and ESPN bumped the Sugar Bowl from its usual prime time slot on New Year’s Day (actually Jan. 2 because Jan. 1 is on Sunday) following the Rose Bowl.
TENNESSEE STATE
tigerdroppings.com

Here Are The New Betting Favorites To Land Sean Payton

I think it has more to do with the QB situation in NOLA. I am sure he could see the writing on the wall when he "retired". Yes. Which is why the Broncos don’t make sense, they have no real assets. 5 hours.
NOLA.com

2022 Pinstripe Bowl, Minnesota vs. Syracuse: TV, time and Bayou Bets staff picks

In case you missed it, the Bayou Bets crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ‘Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.
SYRACUSE, NY

