Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Tom Brady, Sean Payton Could Be Package Deal For Surprise Team
Tom Brady has not yet made a decision on the 2023 season. If he elects to play another season, he could potentially team up with Sean Payton. According to ProFootballTalk, there's "increasing chatter" in NFL circles that Brady and Payton will team up on the Saints. Mike Florio's source called...
The fallout from Myles Garrett’s benching, Deshaun Watson’s progress and what went wrong vs. the Saints: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns benched Myles Garrett and fined him following an issue with him properly communicating with the team while sick last week. Garrett sat out the first series of the Browns’ loss to New Orleans. What’s the fallout, if any, from the benching?. Mary Kay...
Davante Adams responds as Derek Car reportedly leaves Raiders amid demotion: 'The reason why I came here'
With Derek Carr out as starting quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders are moving on without him in the locker room. Meanwhile, his Raiders teammates including close friend Davante Adams have responded to the news. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham was taking over for...
Pro Football Talk reports potential Sean Payton-Tom Brady teamup is NFL's 'worst-kept secret'
Yeah, sure, okay. We’re weeks away from the start of the 2023 NFL coaching carousel, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Tuesday that the “worst-kept secret” around the league is rumors of a potential teamup between Sean Payton and Tom Brady — with the New Orleans Saints.
Colts' Jim Irsay 'reluctantly' extended Frank Reich in 2021; Jeff Saturday not expected back
Jim Irsay‘s experiment to replace Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday has not gone well. The Colts won their first Saturday-coached game but have lost five straight, with the past two outings being the low point in a wildly disappointing season. Irsay has repeatedly said he will keep Chris Ballard on as GM, but the team’s head-coaching situation will be in the spotlight.
thecomeback.com
Texans star announces bold contract demand
The Houston Texans sputtered mightily in 2022. Through all the team’s downtrodden results, lineman Laremy Tunsil managed to shine brightly. Even with the offense a mess around him, Tunsil’s brilliance has stood out. Fans elected the former Ole Miss standout to his third-career Pro Bowl after he allowed only one sack all season. Now, the 28-year-old lineman is looking for a new contract. He’s thinking big, too: According to ESPN, he wants to be the highest-paid tackle in the NFL.
Prominent NFL Personality Reveals Surprising Possible Destination for Sean Payton
Whispers about Sean Payton's potential return to coaching have reached a new volume this week. On Tuesday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio posted an article covering the possibility of the former coach returning to his old team, the New Orleans Saints, alongside upcoming free agent ...
Doc Rivers answers the question: ‘Can Pelicans win NBA title?’
Rivers was impressed by what he saw from the Pelicans. So, we asked the coach who won an NBA title with Boston in 2008 the obvious question.
T.J. Watt Talks J.J. Watt's Retirement, Chances He'd Still Join Steelers
Is a Watt trio still possible for the Pittsburgh Steelers?
Sean Payton linked to Broncos head coach search by multiple reports
This isn’t going to slow down any time soon. Sean Payton has been linked to the ongoing Denver Broncos head coach search by multiple reports, but that interest may be one-sided. At the end of the day, Payton has to actually want the job. The ex-New Orleans Saints head coach will have his pick of opportunities once the NFL’s hiring cycle kicks off in earnest.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes set to join Drew Brees, Tom Brady as only NFL players with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons
Patrick Mahomes seems to add himself into the NFL history books every week at this rate -- and is on the verge of etching his name into another impressive feat. Mahomes has 4,720 passing yards on the season (which leads the league) and is just 280 yards away from his second 5,000-yard passing season -- with two games to play.
NOLA.com
Why is the Sugar Bowl getting played in the daytime this year? Blame the NFL
For the first time since 1988 the Sugar Bowl is being played in the daytime. And it’s the first on New Year’s Eve since 1995. Credit – or blame – the NFL. The league’s expanded schedule created an extra Monday Night Football game, and ESPN bumped the Sugar Bowl from its usual prime time slot on New Year’s Day (actually Jan. 2 because Jan. 1 is on Sunday) following the Rose Bowl.
NOLA.com
Saints have no idea who’s playing QB for Eagles; LSU, Tulane getting ready for Monday
Good morning on this final Friday of 2022. Are you sad to see the year go, or is it good riddance? Meh. A little in between, huh?. Well, whether we’re ready for it or not, the calendar turns to 2023 on Sunday, and it does so with some key games coming up for our local football teams.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes just 280 passing yards away from joining Drew Brees, Tom Brady in NFL's exclusive club
Patrick Mahomes seems to add himself into the NFL history books every week at this rate -- and is on the verge of etching his name into another impressive feat. Mahomes has 4,720 passing yards on the season (which leads the league) and is just 280 yards away from his second 5,000-yard passing season -- with two games to play.
tigerdroppings.com
Here Are The New Betting Favorites To Land Sean Payton
I think it has more to do with the QB situation in NOLA. I am sure he could see the writing on the wall when he "retired". Yes. Which is why the Broncos don’t make sense, they have no real assets. 5 hours.
Joy Taylor Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 16
Watch Joy Taylor count down her rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after Week 16.
NOLA.com
2022 Pinstripe Bowl, Minnesota vs. Syracuse: TV, time and Bayou Bets staff picks
In case you missed it, the Bayou Bets crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ‘Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson has 'always had a knack' for making difficult shots around the rim
The first basket Zion Williamson scored on the night he set a new career-high for points involved a kiss so high off the backboard, the basketball was at the outer edge of the glass rectangle. Williamson drove the ball at Rudy Gobert, the Minnesota Timberwolves center who is a three-time...
Comments / 0