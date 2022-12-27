Read full article on original website
Related
Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WRAL
Stocks are having their worst year since 2008. Bonds are even worse
CNN — Wall Street is bidding goodbye -- and good riddance -- to 2022. It has been a year most investors would rather forget. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a snarled supply chain and another year of Covid turned markets on their head this year. Inflation surged around the globe and central banks hiked rates at a historic pace to keep price hikes from spiraling out of control. China, the world's second-largest economy, periodically shut down entire cities to contain the pandemic. Energy supplies were cut off, but recession fears send demand falling in the second half of the year anyway. Intense storms and climate change upended markets, too.
WRAL
Here's what could tip the global economy into recession in 2023
CNN — The global economy has endured a tough year, with decades-high inflation sapping post-lockdown spending and pushing central banks to hike borrowing costs at an unprecedented clip to bring it under control. Their campaign to manage prices may be working — but potentially at a sizable cost in...
WRAL
Ruble hits 8-month low against dollar, as falling oil prices and sanctions bite
CNN — Russia's currency hit an eight-month low Thursday, adding to sharp declines in December as global oil prices fell, and Western sanctions targeted Russia's energy sector. The ruble hovered below 72 to the dollar, down 18% from the start of the month, and its weakest level since late...
WRAL
Consumers kept the economy hot in 2022. Now they're losing steam
CNN — For a year that held promise of a return to normalcy, 2022 threw plenty of curve balls at the American consumer. Supply chains remained in disarray as ongoing snarls were drastically worsened by lockdowns in China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, average US gas prices shot north of $5 per gallon for the first time ever, inflation spiked to levels not seen since the early 1980s, and interest rates quickly soared as the Federal Reserve dug in its heels and took a whatever-it-takes approach to rein in soaring prices.
WRAL
China has abandoned its zero-Covid policy. What will the economy look like in 2023?
CNN — As China moves ever closer to fully reemerging from three years of government-imposed Covid isolation and reintegrating with the world, economic expectations are high. Beijing's recent pivot from its stringent zero-Covid strategy — which had long choked businesses — is expected to inject vitality into the world's second-largest economy next year.
WRAL
Wall Street's dirty secret: It's terrible at forecasting stocks
CNN — December is a month full of market predictions for the year to come. Everyone, from economists to analysts to grocers, seems to have a strong feeling about how stocks will behave going forward. Here's the thing: They're almost always wrong. What's happening: Last year, Goldman Sachs analysts...
WRAL
Fed watch 2023: When will rate hikes slow down
CNN — America's central bank found itself in a glaring spotlight for much of this past year, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell wielded blunt tools of interest rate hikes and quantitative tightening to curb surging inflation. As 2022 draws to a close, inflation metrics show some of that...
WRAL
Gas prices had a wild ride this year, making 2023 tough to predict
CNN — US drivers have never seen a year quite like 2022. Wild price swings at the gas pump throughout the year make predicting prices for 2023 even more difficult. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that it sparked on Russian oil sent the price of crude soaring in February at the beginning of the conflict. And even though relatively little Russian crude oil was ever exported to US refineries, the fact that oil prices are set on global commodity markets meant that US drivers were not spared a spike in gas prices.
WRAL
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 57 cents to $78.96 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1.07 to $83.26 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery was unchanged at $2.36 a gallon. January heating oil rose 3 cents to $3.38 a gallon. January natural gas fell 57 cents to $4.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
WRAL
Wall Street's biggest winners and losers in 2022
CNN — This hasn't been a good year for the equities market. The S&P 500 is down nearly 20% and with two trading days left in the year, investors' hopes of a miraculous recovery have been dashed. But even when the overall market is losing, there are still winners...
WRAL
Devastating disasters and flickers of hope: These are the top climate and weather stories of 2022
CNN — From a small island in Polynesia to the white-sand beaches of Florida, the planet experienced a dizzying number of climate and extreme weather disasters in 2022. Blistering summer heat broke records in drought-stricken China, threatening lives and food production. In the United States, drought and sea level rise clashed at the mouth of the historically low Mississippi River. And in South Africa, climate change made rainfall that triggered deadly floods heavier and twice as likely to occur.
Comments / 0