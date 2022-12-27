Auburn football, Hugh Freeze to hire Marcus Davis as wide receivers coach | Reports

AUBURN — It appears as if Hugh Freeze has added the last piece to his inaugural on-field coaching staff at Auburn football.

Marcus Davis, who coached wide receivers at Georgia Southern in 2022, is leaving the Eagles and coming to the Tigers in the same role, according to multiple reports. Davis played at Auburn from 2013-16, appearing in 50 games and starting in 15.

Freeze retweeted a report of the hire Tuesday morning.

Davis ended his collegiate career with 83 receptions for 650 yards and three touchdowns, including a 26-yard catch in the 2014 BCS National Championship against FSU. He also returned 29 punts for 283 yards and was a team captain in 2016.

Davis spent just one season at Georgia Southern. Prior to that, he held the same position at Hawaii in 2021, was a graduate assistant at Florida State in 2020 and was with Auburn to begin his coaching career from 2018-19. His title in his first season was offensive analyst/strength & conditioning intern, and then became the assistant director of player personnel and player development in his second year before leaving to join the Seminoles.

Georgia Southern had three players eclipse 700 receiving yards with Davis leading them last season. Senior Khaleb Hood paced the team with 896 yards, sophomore Derwin Burgess Jr. was second with 717 yards and redshirt senior Jeremy Singleton followed closely behind with 714 yards.

Hood and Singleton appeared in all 12 of the Eagles' games, while Burgess played in 10.

