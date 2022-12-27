ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn football, Hugh Freeze to hire Marcus Davis as wide receivers coach | Reports

By Richard Silva, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfBUP_0jvbCFcZ00

AUBURN — It appears as if Hugh Freeze has added the last piece to his inaugural on-field coaching staff at Auburn football.

Marcus Davis, who coached wide receivers at Georgia Southern in 2022, is leaving the Eagles and coming to the Tigers in the same role, according to multiple reports. Davis played at Auburn from 2013-16, appearing in 50 games and starting in 15.

Freeze retweeted a report of the hire Tuesday morning.

Davis ended his collegiate career with 83 receptions for 650 yards and three touchdowns, including a 26-yard catch in the 2014 BCS National Championship against FSU. He also returned 29 punts for 283 yards and was a team captain in 2016.

RECRUITING:Unpacking Auburn football's 2023 recruiting class, Hugh Freeze's big flips, rankings rise

CALLING PLAYS:Here's what Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze said about who will call plays in 2023

Davis spent just one season at Georgia Southern. Prior to that, he held the same position at Hawaii in 2021, was a graduate assistant at Florida State in 2020 and was with Auburn to begin his coaching career from 2018-19. His title in his first season was offensive analyst/strength & conditioning intern, and then became the assistant director of player personnel and player development in his second year before leaving to join the Seminoles.

Georgia Southern had three players eclipse 700 receiving yards with Davis leading them last season. Senior Khaleb Hood paced the team with 896 yards, sophomore Derwin Burgess Jr. was second with 717 yards and redshirt senior Jeremy Singleton followed closely behind with 714 yards.

Hood and Singleton appeared in all 12 of the Eagles' games, while Burgess played in 10.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joel Klatt calls 2022 Alabama’s most disappointing season of Nick Saban era

Joel Klatt described Alabama’s season as the most disappointing one of Nick Saban’s tenure at Alabama. Alabama had to settle for a Sugar Bowl appearance after a 10-2 record. Even with 2 losses, Alabama was in contention for a College Football Playoff bid until the conference championship games wrapped up. In his latest podcast episode, Klatt previewed the Sugar Bowl and was critical of Alabama’s season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Local Players on Prestigious Short List

OPELIKA — The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) last week announced three finalists in each classification for “Back of Year” and “Lineman of Year” in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA). Locally, Lee-Scott’s (LSA) George Meyers (senior) was named a finalist for AISA “Back of...
OPELIKA, AL
southerntorch.com

BO BIKES BAMA

On his 60th birthday, Bo Jackson released the dates of his 12th annual charity ride for disaster recovery and preparedness. The Bo Bikes Bama annual ride will be held Saturday, April 23,, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. Registration and fundraising will open Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at bobikesbama.com. The cost to participate in 2023 is $90 for a 60-mile ride and $70 for a 20-mile ride. A $60 at-home option will also be available for supporters unable to travel to Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Close call in Abbeville

Before Christmas break, the Bullock County Hornets traveled to Abbeville to battle the Yellowjackets of Abbeville High School. The Hornets started with a fast offensive game pulling ahead early. Bullock County was hitting their shots from all over the perimeter. They also stepped it up on defense as well taking...
ABBEVILLE, AL
WTVM

Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
AUBURN, AL
alreporter.com

Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy