Tahoe Daily Tribune
Stormy end of year at Lake Tahoe; More systems stacking up in 2023
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — This year will end at Lake Tahoe with a warm, wet multi-day storm that will bring heavy, high elevation snow and mostly rain to the basin. Officials say that the active weather pattern will last well into the new year, into the second week of January.
Storm Watch Forecast: Valley rain, heaviest in the high country Friday
CALIFORNIA, USA — After a mostly dry afternoon in the valley, moved in Friday morning. Rain will overspread the higher elevations and the valleys Thursday night. This will make roads wet for the morning commute. Some ponding on roadways and parking lots is possible, especially in areas with poor drainage.
KCRA.com
Foothills prepping for possible flooding with Northern California rainstorm
With the forecast calling for several inches of rain in the foothills, Nevada and Placer counties are getting ready for the storm. Emergency managers and public works are concerned about potential flooding in low-lying areas, such as in downtown cities. Nevada County road crews are cleaning out culverts, getting ready...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Wet, wintry storm this weekend; Active weather to continue in new year
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Another major atmospheric river storm is set to hit the Lake Tahoe region this weekend that will bring multiple feet of high elevation snow, heavy rain and possible flooding. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch and also a...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snow study: Researchers examine factors impacting Sierra Nevada snowpack
Eight of the top 10 warmest years on record occurred in the last decade. The snowline where rain turns to powder continues to move uphill. The dry season is longer than ever as wildfires ravage forests and communities. It’s a bleak outlook for the state of the Sierra Nevada snowpack, not to mention our planet as a whole.
Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region over the next few days, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
activenorcal.com
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
krcrtv.com
Flood Watch extended to cover entire Northstate as communities brace for series of storms
REDDING, Calif. — The National Weather Service extended a Flood Watch to cover the entire Northstate Thursday ahead of a series of storms expected to bring heavy to moderate rainfall. The watch was issued for Friday at 4 p.m. through Sunday at 4 a.m. According to the First Alert...
KOLO TV Reno
Flood watch put in place for Reno, surrounding areas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for the Reno area, as well as for surrounding communities. The effect will be in place starting Friday morning and will last until Saturday night. The following areas will also be included in the flood watch:
Another winter storm hitting Northern California today. Here's what's happening
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Thursday. Thursday will be showery with the snow level near 4,000 to 4,500 feet. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for the lower Sierra. Periods of difficult and slow travel during the morning with 3 to 12 inches of snow possible.
Flood Watch issued across Northern California ahead of weekend storm
(KTXL) — As another large winter storm makes its way to Northern California, the National Weather Service has issued flood watches for large parts of the Central Valley, the Sierra foothills, Sierra Nevada and the Delta region, and severe winter storm watches for the greater Lake Tahoe area and counties north of Lake Tahoe. The […]
GV Wire
Heavy Rains Trigger Valley Flood Warning. A Lot More Coming.
Following heavy rains throughout the region, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Central California shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California. Be cautious when driving, watch for any flood statements, and avoid traveling into the mountains,” the NWS office in Hanford said in a tweet.
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River
Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
New timing and totals for incoming atmospheric rivers hitting Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two more storms are heading into Northern California to round out the year with big travel impacts expected and possible flooding. The Sierra is finally seeing the rain turn to snow as colder air is arriving overnight. A Winter Storm Warning will continue for the Sierra until Wednesday at 4 a.m. The valley will see areas of fog but most of the day will be dry before the next storm arrives.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Free sandbags available to South Tahoe residents
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County are offering free sandbags to residents ahead of the multi-day wet, winter storm expected to hit the region this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued flood and winter storm watches for the greater...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The county says flooding is expected due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday. Residents of Douglas County could see some road...
NBCMontana
Tracking the next round of snow
AVALANCHE WARNING for Mineral County, Missoula County, Powell County, Ravalli County, Flathead County, Lake County, Lincoln County, St. Regis Basin in Lookout Pass Zone, Kootenay/Cabinet MT Zone, Silver Valley and St. Regis Basin, Selkirk/Cabinet Mountains and the Purcell Range of Northwest Montana through 7AM tomorrow. Above-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain have destabilized the snowpack throughout the forecast area. The avalanche hazard will continue to rise throughout the day with warming temperatures and continued precipitation. Human triggered and natural avalanches are very likely. Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
New Storm Moves Into California Just As Previous Storm Ends
The impending weather could disrupt your New Years Eve plans.
Northern California to have a rainy and windy New Year
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service shared on Tuesday morning that the Sacramento Valley will see continued rainfall throughout the last days of December and the higher mountain elevations will see continued snowfall. Throughout the rest of Tuesday, those in the Valley can expect strong southernly winds and see rising water levels in local streams […]
