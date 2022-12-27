ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Wolverine Makes NBA History

By Christopher Breiler
 3 days ago

There's no shortage of phenomenal three-point shooters throughout NBA history, but one former Wolverine is has already asserted himself among the best.

It's safe to say that Duncan Robinson has adjusted well to NBA life.

Although Robinson went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, he signed a contract to join the Miami Heat summer league, where he averaged 12.4 PPG and shot 63 percent from beyond the arc. After continuing his success in the g-league, Robinson would ultimately secure a spot on the Heat's roster during the 2019-2020 season.

After two successful seasons as a solid contributor with the Heat, Robinson would sign a massive five-year, $90 million dollar deal in 2021-2022 to remain with the franchise - the largest contract in NBA history for an undrafted player. Now, Robinson is setting the pace once again, this time by reaching 800 three-pointers faster than any other player in NBA history.

Here's a list of Robinson's notable NBA records so far:

  • Fastest player to reach 200 career 3-pointers (69 games)
  • Fastest player to reach 300 career 3-pointers (95 games)
  • Fastest player to reach 400 career 3-pointers (125 games)
  • Fastest player to reach 500 career 3-pointers (152 games)
  • Fastest player to reach 600 career 3-pointers (184 games)
  • Fastest player to reach 700 career 3-pointers (216 games)
  • Fastest player to reach 800 career 3-pointers (263 games)
  • Largest contract by an undrafted player ($90 million)
  • Single-season 3-pointers by an undrafted player (270)
  • Single-season 3-pointers by a 1st or 2nd year player (270)
  • Season to season increase in 3-pointers (260, 10 to 270)
  • Single-season 3-point percentage of overall field goal attempts (88.2%)
  • Single-NBA Finals game 3-point shots made by an undrafted player (7)
  • Single-NBA Christmas Day game 3-point shots made (7, tied Kyrie Irving & Brandon Ingram)
  • Single-NBA Christmas Day half 3-point shots made (6)

WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

