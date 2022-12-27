Former Wolverine Makes NBA History

There's no shortage of phenomenal three-point shooters throughout NBA history, but one former Wolverine is has already asserted himself among the best.

It's safe to say that Duncan Robinson has adjusted well to NBA life.

Although Robinson went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, he signed a contract to join the Miami Heat summer league, where he averaged 12.4 PPG and shot 63 percent from beyond the arc. After continuing his success in the g-league, Robinson would ultimately secure a spot on the Heat's roster during the 2019-2020 season.

After two successful seasons as a solid contributor with the Heat, Robinson would sign a massive five-year, $90 million dollar deal in 2021-2022 to remain with the franchise - the largest contract in NBA history for an undrafted player. Now, Robinson is setting the pace once again, this time by reaching 800 three-pointers faster than any other player in NBA history.

Here's a list of Robinson's notable NBA records so far: