Tallahassee, FL

Man shot in wrist during attempted robbery on Christmas morning

By Caitlyn Stroh-Page, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred Christmas morning in northwest Tallahassee.

At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to an incident at 1700 De Saix Blvd. where a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a Tallahassee Police Department incident synopsis.

The suspect, an unidentified adult male, approached the victim and asked for his money. The victim then ran away and was shot in the wrist, according to TPD.

About an hour after the shooting, the victim called emergency services to be taken to a hospital, where it was determined that the injury was non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

