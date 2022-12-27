Woodstock Police are offering free rides home New Year's Eve

The Woodstock Police Department is continuing an annual tradition of providing safe rides on New Year’s Eve to homes in and around the city.

“Operation Safe Ride” offers free rides home to patrons of local alcohol serving establishments who may be impaired or feel they are unsafe to drive. The program is now in its 14th year and has provided over 400 safe rides to date, according to Woodstock Police.

Anyone in need of a ride must be within the incorporated limits of Woodstock and must live within a reasonable distance of Woodstock. Woodstock PD will use its fifteen-passenger van to provide the rides.

“The main reason for this operation is to ensure that residents can celebrate the holiday, but not endanger the lives of others by driving impaired” said Capt. Matt O’Keefe, field operations division commander. “The officers enjoy interacting with all of the residents and meeting new people. It is a way for us to get out in the community while making the streets of Woodstock safer.”

Anyone interested in a ride home on New Year’s Eve can make arrangements by calling the officers directly at 404-740-4502. The initiative will run from 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 2 a.m. New Year’s Day.

This annual initiative is in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and is in addition to the department’s impaired driving enforcement efforts.