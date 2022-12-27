ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, GA

Woodstock Police are offering free rides home New Year's Eve

By , Staff reports
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSFYd_0jvbBqnt00

The Woodstock Police Department is continuing an annual tradition of providing safe rides on New Year’s Eve to homes in and around the city.

“Operation Safe Ride” offers free rides home to patrons of local alcohol serving establishments who may be impaired or feel they are unsafe to drive. The program is now in its 14th year and has provided over 400 safe rides to date, according to Woodstock Police.

Anyone in need of a ride must be within the incorporated limits of Woodstock and must live within a reasonable distance of Woodstock. Woodstock PD will use its fifteen-passenger van to provide the rides.

“The main reason for this operation is to ensure that residents can celebrate the holiday, but not endanger the lives of others by driving impaired” said Capt. Matt O’Keefe, field operations division commander. “The officers enjoy interacting with all of the residents and meeting new people. It is a way for us to get out in the community while making the streets of Woodstock safer.”

Anyone interested in a ride home on New Year’s Eve can make arrangements by calling the officers directly at 404-740-4502. The initiative will run from 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 2 a.m. New Year’s Day.

This annual initiative is in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and is in addition to the department’s impaired driving enforcement efforts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Georgia Sun

Alpharetta man dies in Christmas Eve crash

A 30-year-old Alpharetta man died Christmas Eve in a crash in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department were dispatched to the area of River Club Drive and Riverhill Court, in the Chattahoochee River Club Subdivision, at about 11:15 p.m. in response to a single vehicle crash.
ALPHARETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Johns Creek to allow golf carts on neighborhood streets

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - The City of Johns Creek has adopted a new ordinance allowing drivers to hit the road in golf cars. The changes to the law will go into effect on New Year's Day. According to the city, drivers will be able to use personal transportation vehicles like...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 person dead, another injured in fire at Cobb County home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Cobb County claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital Friday. Officials say the fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the house on the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. When...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Gainesville Police say it was “like a scene from Home Alone”

Police in Gainesville are reporting the arrest of an armed robbery suspect who slipped and fell on a patch of ice while trying to make his getaway. Police say 30 year-old Luis Ordonez fired one gunshot in the direction of his intended victim, then tried to run away. He slipped, fell, and was possibly knocked unconscious. He was arrested and booked into the Hall County jail. The intended robbery victim was not injured.
GAINESVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities seeking Hall County shoplifting suspects

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a pair of suspects in a shoplifting at a Gainesville store. In a social media post, the sheriff's office said a man and a woman seen on surveillance video are suspected of stealing merchandise from a Family Dollar store on Mountain View Road on December 14.
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Caffeine & Octane returns to Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August 2022. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
ATLANTA, GA
Polk Today

GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake

Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
KENNESAW, GA
WGAU

Hall Co convenience store robbed by man with machete

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a suspect after an armed robbery. Deputies responded to an armed robbery call at the East Hall Food Mart on Georgia State Route 52 and Old Cornelia Highway in East Hall County at 6 p.m. Hall County authorities say...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
1K+
Followers
692
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy