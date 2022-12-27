ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Proposal would professionalize nation's only unsalaried legislature

By Associated Press
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLHeH_0jvbBpvA00

SANTA FE — Lawmakers in New Mexico — the nation’s only unsalaried legislature — are looking for ways instill greater professionalism in their work that could result in a steady paycheck and lengthier legislative calendar.

Democratic state State Rep. Joy Garratt of Albuquerque told the Santa Fe New Mexican that she plans to co-sponsor a ballot initiative to create a commission with the authority to set salaries for legislators. Legislative approval is required to schedule the vote.

Members of the New Mexico House and Senate receive a daily stipend and reimbursement for travel that can add up to more than $20,000 in some instances, with an optional pension plan for long-serving lawmakers.

New Mexico’s Legislature meets for as few as 30 days a year, with 60-day sessions in odd-numbered years. There are more extensive duties and travel for members of year-round budget and policy committees.

This unsalaried status has been a source of public pride in the “citizens' legislature.” Critics of the system say legislative salaries would help younger candidates who hail from working households serve as lawmakers and alleviate conflicts between legislative advocacy and private careers.

A new study by University of New Mexico professors Timothy Krebs and Michael Rocca ranks the state near the bottom of legislatures in its capacity to perform a wide range of government oversight duties and acquire broad expertise.

Legislators from Connecticut to Oregon recently cited meager financial compensation in their decisions to resign or leave office without seeking reelection.

In several states, bills that would increase pay for legislators faltered in 2022 amid fears that lawmakers might anger voters by approving their own pay raises.

In New Mexico, money is currently no obstacle to expanding pay for legislators. State government is forecasting a multibillion-dollar windfall from surging oil production and robust energy prices.

Economists estimate state government income of nearly $12 billion for the fiscal year running from July 2023 to June 2024. That revenue would exceed current annual general fund spending obligations by 43% or $3.6 billion.

Comments / 11

Ronald Gallegos
3d ago

They should get paid as long as they can get fired, that's the thing with accepting a pay check you get paid to do a job and if you don't perform well you can get fired?

Reply
6
Elaine Baca
3d ago

SHOULD Marxist/Democrats who have reduced this state to 3rd World status BE paid anything but scorn???

Reply(1)
6
Related
pinonpost.com

Dems seek to make NM’s minimum wage the highest in the nation

Despite even mainstream news organizations shining a light on the harmful ramifications of the newly increased $12 per hour minimum wage, Democrats in the state legislature are doubling down on their attempts to raise the wage even higher. State Rep. Christine Chandler (D-Los Alamos), who chairs the New Mexico House...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Longmont Leader

New Mexico settles mine spill claims with contractors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has reached a $5 million settlement with two contractors involved in a 2015 mine spill that polluted rivers in three Western states. Thursday's announcement marks the end of all litigation involving the state of New Mexico related to the spill at the inactive Gold King Mine in Colorado. About 3 million gallons of wastewater were released, sending a bright-yellow plume of arsenic, lead and other heavy metals south to New Mexico, through the Navajo Nation and into Utah.
COLORADO STATE
ladailypost.com

Biden Appoints New Mexico Tourism Secretary To Route 66 Centennial Commission

SANTA FE — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday the appointment of New Mexico Tourism Department (NMTD) Secretary Jen Paul Schroer to represent the state on the Route 66 Centennial Commission. Schroer is one of 12 members on the commission, which includes representatives from the private sector, federal government and...
TUCUMCARI, NM
pinonpost.com

The most read Piñon Post stories of 2022

2022 has been yet another crazy year in New Mexico, with lots of news we have been blessed to cover. Through it all, the Piñon Post has worked overtime to provide New Mexicans with top-notch independent news and conservative opinion for an informed New Mexico. This year, we have...
NEW MEXICO STATE
errorsofenchantment.com

New Mexico loses population in latest Census data

According to the latest data from the US Census Bureau (as reported in the Albuquerque Journal, New Mexico lost 3,333 people from July 2021 through July of this year. The country as a whole grew by roughly 1.25 million residents, an increase of 0.4%. But what is truly concerning is...
ARIZONA STATE
kdnk.org

Report: Homelessness increasing for most of Mountain West

New federal data shows that homelessness is increasing – slightly – in most Mountain West states. The 2022 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report is based on a survey conducted on a single night. The data, released this month by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, provides a snapshot of homelessness. It found that roughly 582,500 people were experiencing homelessness, and 60% of them were staying in a shelter versus the street.
COLORADO STATE
pinonpost.com

KOAT 7 report admits minimum wage increase harms businesses, workers

This Sunday, New Mexico’s minimum wage is set to increase to $12.00 per hour or 50 cents more than the current wage. The new wage will be mandated beginning the first day of the New Year. Despite leftists using increases in the minimum wage to claim it is for social justice reasons, the increase will harm businesses and workers.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Supreme Court Justices Take Oath Of Office

SANTA FE — New Mexico Supreme Court Justices Michael E. Vigil, Julie J. Vargas and Briana H. Zamora took the oath of office Dec. 14, during a private ceremony in the Supreme Court courtroom. Senior Justice Vigil begins a new eight-year term Jan. 1, 2023 after being selected for...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New Mexico

(STACKER) Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy