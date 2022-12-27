ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, IL

Comments / 6

amc85
2d ago

a trial for something to have a January 6th that could be prevented if they heated the warnings but the Democrats wanted to make Donald Trump look bad so we know who the real criminals are

Angela x
2d ago

A local hero. God bless him. God bless all the people following their hearts and not falling for the Biden illusion. Biden destroyed the American dream. The American people want peace and freedom and we will have it.

starvedrock.media

Ottawa vandal caught

Ottawa Corporal Detective Dana Reynolds declined to release the name of a vandal in custody whose been roaming downtown and damaging locks, fire hydrants and possibly causing internet service to go down until the investigation is complete. Ottawa Police Chief Roalson said charges are expected. A press release is forthcoming.
OTTAWA, IL
police1.com

Corrections Deputy (Lateral)

Are you an Illinois certified correctional officer looking for new or expanded opportunities? The Kendall County Sheriff's Office could be the place for you!. We are currently accepting applications for lateral corrections deputies. If you would like more information on the process, visit our website - ++www.kendallcountyil.gov/++++employment ++OR email our...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Judge to determine what happens next with no cash bail

(The Center Square) – A controversial law ending cash bail Jan. 1 dominated Illinois' political debate in 2022. But implementation awaits a decision from a Kankakee County judge in a lawsuit brought by more than 60 state's attorneys from across Illinois. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Man Sentenced on Attempted Aggravated Robbery Charge in Grundy Co.

A 31-year-old Woodridge man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on December 22nd. Gionni Hudson pled guilty to Attempted Aggravated Robbery, a class two felony and was sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail. He was placed on four years of probation. The Morris Police Department...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Two charged in Tri-DENT methamphetamine investigation

OTTAWA – Two people are facing drug charges after a Tri-DENT investigation into methamphetamine sales on Tuesday. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team say they took 33-year-old Jorge Esparza-Ortega of Ottawa and 35-year-old Maria L. Myers of Romeoville into custody after they allegedly delivered approximately 60 grams of purported methamphetamine. Both were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and are being held on a $1 million dollars bond.
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Domestic Battery arrest in Mendota

33 year old Mario Rucker of Mendota was taken into custody Wednesday by Mendota Police. Officers responded to a call of domestic disturbance in the 400 block of 12th Avenue around 10:00pm. Rucker was arrested for alleged Domestic Battery and taken to LaSalle County jail. His bond was set at...
MENDOTA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police Arrested Armed Man After Fleeing and Crash

At approximately 1:15 pm, December 28th, Grundy County Proactive Unit observed a white Toyota Camry speeding eastbound in the right lane along Interstate 80 near mile marker 105 and unsafely approached the rear of a semi-truck, with its hazard lights on. During the traffic stop that followed the Indiana driver...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Fire in Mendota destroys most of downtown block

MENDOTA – Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota was the scene of a 4th box alarm blaze Thursday night that heavily damaged a number of buildings and businesses. A pet store located in the 700 block was able to evacuate some, but unfortunately not all of the animals to safety. An excavator was brought in to start demolition of the buildings to help firefighters battle the blaze. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said that no injuries were reported, but Illinois Ave may be closed for some time.
MENDOTA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two victims in Ottawa fire identified

The two people who died in a fire in Ottawa on Christmas Eve morning have been identified by the LaSalle County Coroner as 44-year-old Arthelia M. Brewer and her daughter three-year-old Melani A. Embry, both of Ottawa. The coroner says that the two died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide...
OTTAWA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Morris Man Sentenced For Fleeing Police in Grundy Co.

A 25-year-old Morris man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on December 19th. Dakota Buchinski pled guilty to Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, a class four felony and was sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail. Buckinski was also placed on 30 months of probation and...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

LaSalle Sheriff Blotter

If you have had a few, it doesn't matter if your car is moving or standing still in a parking lot. Just after 6PM on Monday, 34 year old Charles Uphouse of Streator was arrested for allegedly sitting in his car in park with a Blood Alcohol Level above .08.
STREATOR, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville mayor running for reelection unopposed

Yorkville Mayor John Purcell is running unopposed for a second term in the April Consolidated election. Purcell says it's the first time he's run for public office without an opponent. He says he is running again because he has lots to do still. Your browser does not support the audio...
YORKVILLE, IL
WGN News

Midwestern University grad, doctor found dead in Michigan pond

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A graduate of Midwestern University and doctor of psychiatry was found dead in a Michigan pond Tuesday. Dr. Bolek Payan, a 2017 D.O. graduate of Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, was found dead around 12:30 p.m. in a pond near his home, according to the Blackman-Leoni […]
JACKSON, MI

