ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Recent winter storm leads to more than 1,300 crashes, multiple fatalities on Ohio roads

By Anthony Thompson, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mk9Xr_0jvbBjs200

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to more than 1,300 crashes statewide since 8 a.m. Thursday during the winter storm over Christmas weekend.

Seven fatal crashes were reported, resulting in 13 deaths, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. More than 4,200 motorists have been assisted as of Monday afternoon.

Northeast Ohio weather: 'The weather outside's less frightful': End of single-digit Akron-area temperatures is here

Portions of the Ohio Turnpike near Sandusky were closed for more than 24 hours after the biggest crash, a 46-vehicle pileup, killed four people and injured many others Friday afternoon.

Despite the weather gradually improving throughout the week, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency "continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed."

No major roadway or interstate closures were reported by OSHP or ODOT when the press release was issued, with Ohio EMA warning "fresh snow and slick roads may cause hazardous driving conditions" and encouraging passengers to "follow their National Weather Service weather forecast offices for current weather information."

Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Recent winter storm leads to more than 1,300 crashes, multiple fatalities on Ohio roads

Comments / 1

Related
cleveland19.com

13 people die on Ohio roads over Christmas, troopers say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 13 people were killed in seven accidents from midnight on Dec. 23 to midnight on Dec. 26. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said 56 impaired drivers were removed from the roads. Troopers added 14 drivers were cited for distracted driving and 21 for...
CLEVELAND, OH
WOWK 13 News

18 arrested in Southern Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests, according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WTAP

OSHP: Thirteen people killed on Ohio roads this Christmas holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to statistics, 13 people were killed on Ohio roads this Christmas holiday. During the four-day reporting period, from Friday, December 23, at 12 a.m. until Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m., 13 people were killed in seven fatal crashes. Of the 13 killed this year, impairment was a factor in one crash.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
OHIO STATE
WOWO News

Ohio man missing, reward for infromation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Ohio man is missing and his family is offering a reward for information on his location. The City of Byron Police Department says that Noah Johnson has been missing since November 18. Police are urging the public to help find Johnson. Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department. Officials say there is a $3,000 reward for anyone who has information that will lead to Johnson.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field Reports From Across the State from ODNR

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers. During the 2022 white-tailed deer gun hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Brad Kiger, assigned to Franklin County, received a call from a landowner who found deer remains on their property. The landowner had not given anyone permission to hunt the property. Officer Kiger found drag marks going from the remains onto an adjacent property and contacted a hunter on that property. It was determined that the hunter tracked his harvest onto the neighboring property without permission. It was also found that the hunter was not wearing hunter orange and the deer was not game checked properly. The hunter received two citations and was ordered to pay $376 in fines.
wvxu.org

10 die in structure fires in Ohio over long holiday weekend

Cold weather may have contributed to five separate fires that killed 10 people in Ohio from Friday to early Tuesday morning. The State Fire Marshal's Office says it's the deadliest period since 2013. Assistant Bureau Chief Brian Peterman says when it gets as cold as it has, people will sometimes turn to alternative heat sources.
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
ZANESVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Tightening Down on Texting and Driving: New Law Taking Effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – In three months, texting while driving will become a primary offense in Ohio, meaning law enforcement can cite a driver just for that. Even having a phone in your hands can be considered a violation. It must be up to...
OHIO STATE
WLNS

Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash

Paying off holiday bills: Make a plan, stick with …. As many face credit card debt from the holidays, one expert says it’s important to make a plan on how to pay it off. (Dec. 28, 2022) Financial expert on how to pay off holiday debts. As many face...
MICHIGAN STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy