With his lively attitude and professionalism, KMTR NBC 16’s Dane Wurmlinger makes watching the morning news fun. He became the favorite anchor of the people of Eugene, Oregon, in just one and a half years. But now the NBC 16 anchor has announced his departure from the station. Eugene residents are saddened by the news that Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR and have many questions. They especially want to know if he will leave the city for his new career adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.
Watch: The best of Pele’s impossible goals as footballer dies ages 82
Brazil football legend Pele has died at the age of 82.During a 21-year playing career, he is said to have scored 1,283 goals in 1,363 senior matches for clubs and country.Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions. Here, the Independent takes a look at Pelé’s best sporting moments.Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Brazilian football legend Pele dies aged 82Cody Gakpo signing impacts Liverpool’s January transfer business, Jurgen Klopp saysPep Guardiola boots water bottle at Leeds bench before rushing over to apologise
Instant reaction: Oregon’s season ends with an epic Holiday Bowl win
A lot of Oregon’s weaknesses showed up towards the end of the regular season and unfortunately, not a lot of them were corrected over the last month. Bo Nix’s injured was still banged up and he was obviously still hampered and the lack of plays down the field was proof. The Ducks couldn’t get anything going offensively, but somehow, some way, Oregon came away with a 28-27 win over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl. The offensive coaching staff was in upheaval when former coordinator Kenny Dillingham left to take the job at Arizona State. Maybe that was the reason for the...
Grading the class: LB position added a lot of depth, talent with signees
Grading the Class: Miami got a playmaker at quarterback with a bright future … Grading the class: OL class loaded with talent, a home run for Cristobal and Mirabal … Grading the class: Adding Fletcher to Johnson in class gives Miami bigtime thunder-and-lightning duo … Grading the class: Miami WR position needed a lot of help and got 2 speedy playmakers in this year’s class … Grading the class: Miami lands two playmaking tight ends … Grading the class: Miami cleaned up on D line in this recruiting cycle.
The Day After: Spirited Effort But No Moral Victory
North Carolina’s spirited effort in Petco Park on Wednesday night came up just short as the Heels fell to the Oregon Ducks 28-27. Jason Staples and Buck Sanders joined host Tommy Ashley for The Day After show to break down the Holiday Bowl loss and what’s ahead for Mack Brown’s program.
UCLA Recruits in 2023 All-Star Games
All three major postseason all-star games -- the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, the All-American Bowl in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu -- are scheduled for January, with the Under Armour practices starting this week, All-American Bowl next week and the Polynesian Bowl in the middle of January.
Mase Funa announces return for 2023 after winning Holiday Bowl Defensive Player of the Game
SAN DIEGO — Oregon EDGE player Mase Funa will return for the 2023 season, he told reporters following Wednesday's 28-27 Holiday Bowl victory over North Carolina. "I'm running it back," Funa said to close the press conference, to which Dan Lanning reacted to the news with a loud "Let's Go" in response.
Everything Dan Lanning said after Oregon's Holiday Bowl victory over UNC
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media following Oregon's come-from-behind victory over North Carolina. Here is a complete transcript of Lanning's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter...
Live Updates: Miami signees and targets check into the Under Armour All-American game
ORLANDO, Fla. - For the next seven days, more than 100 of the top high school football talents will be in The City Beautiful in preparation for the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 and 247Sports and InsideTheU will be on hand with wall-to-wall coverage of the week. The action kicks off on Thursday with a Media Day event that will run from 10:30 a.m. ET until 5:00 p.m. ET.
The Holiday Bowl serves as a sendoff and thank you to Oregon's super-seniors
Wednesday night in San Diego will mark the end of careers for multiple Oregon football players. For a small select group, it'll be the end of a second year of being a senior. Oregon saw key starters on both offense and defense return in 2023 to help usher in a new era of Oregon football. Against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning hopes to send those seniors out in style.
