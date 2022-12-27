ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Spun

John Harbaugh Reacts To Ed Reed Coaching News

Bethune-Cookman announced Tuesday that Hall of Famer Ed Reed will become the school's next football head coach. Reed's former NFL coach is happy to see him land the job. Via ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Baltimore Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh endorsed his former star safety. "I know he'll do a great...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins

Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Steelers-Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North matchup in Week 17 of the NFL. Both of these teams were victorious in Week 16. The Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Ravens took down the Atlanta Falcons in their weekend matchup. Here's everything...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision

NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Penner could make the Broncos a winner again | Denver Gazette

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is no George Patton — the legendary World War II general who said losing was for losers. “Americans love to fight,” Patton said to American troops in 1944 before the Allied invasion of France. “When you were kids, you all admired the champion marble shooter, the fastest runner, the big-league ballplayers and the toughest boxers. Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Americans play to win all the time.”
DENVER, CO
wearebuffalo.net

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Broncos Players Were Reportedly Happy 1 Coach Got Fired

After firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Denver Broncos also jettisoned two assistant coaches Monday. Players are reportedly relieved to see one staffer go. According to KOA Colorado's Benjamin Albright, Denver firing offensive line coach Butch Barry was a "welcomed move" within the team. Barry previously worked as an assistant...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Dolphins Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Thursday

Having lost Tua Tagovailoa to his second diagnosed concussion of the season, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly seeking organizational quarterback depth. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins will work out former Wisconsin and Notre Dame starter Jack Coan on Thursday. Coan tossed 18 touchdowns for the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Yardbarker

Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked to open head coaching job

Leslie Frazier’s first run as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings was a forgettable one, but after six years as an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, he may have earned himself a second crack at a top job. According to a report from The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, Frazier...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Report: Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Likely To Be Fired

The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed in the playoff picture by winning four of their last five games. However, the late turnaround reportedly won't be enough to save a coach's job. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette told 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Filipponi that he anticipates the Steelers firing offensive coordinator...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Buffalo Bills Announcement

The city of Buffalo, New York has been hammered by a brutal blizzard that has sadly taken the lives of over two dozen people this week. So the Buffalo Bills have decided to lend a big helping hand. On Thursday, the Bills announced that the Buffalo Bills Foundation is teaming...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Football World Reacts To NFL Christmas Day Ratings

It may be fair to say that the NFL has stolen Christmas from the NBA. After the ratings came out for Dec. 25's slate of holiday games, the NFL drew massive numbers, with the league's least-watched game nearly tripling the viewership of the NBA's most-watched game. The football world reacted...

